Blooms to Blossoms Vol. 1, No. 6

Thoughts, ideas, & personal perspectives about: Self-Reflection, Change in Plans, Friendships, and Learning Forward.

Jeff Cobb’s Mission to Learn shares insights on the journey to live fully, well, and wisely. His May 31 newsletter highlights three ideas to impact change in your life.  His excerpts connect directly to Blooms to Blossoms May Feature articles.  

A couple of the feature articles include:

Self-Reflection 101

What is self-reflection? Why is reflection important? And how to reflect.  Self-reflection brings perspective to our lives. It helps us learn, grow, appreciate and understand. Here is a deeper dive into wisdom and beauty found in a meaningful reflection practice.

A Slight Change in Plans

Pushkin Industries is teaming up with cognitive scientist Dr. Maya Shankar to launch A Slight Change of Plans podcast that explores the question: What exactly happens when we find ourselves at the brink of change?  NOTE: Scroll down to see list of archives in the right bar

Below are excerpts from Jeff’s Mission to Learn: Learning Forward.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Go …

Albert Brooks makes the point in this article in The Atlantic that, as each of us approaches a post-pandemic life, “the weeks and months before you fully reenter the world should not be wasted. They are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come clean with yourself—to admit that all was not perfectly well before.”

Not everyone will see it that way, I imagine. I won’t be surprised to see a big push to get things back to just the way they were before COVID-19 hit. But for avid lifelong learners, it really is a unique sort of time.

You may not need or want to tear down to the studs and rebuild – as a young woman Brooks describes did – but there is a good chance you have ways in which you would like to reshape or grow significantly. The timing is good – and, of course, being truly available for learning is the key.  

… From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be …

I recently had the pleasure of listening to How to Change, a new book by Katy Milkman, a behavioral scientist and professor at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. It’s one of the best books I’ve read on the topic, and I highly recommend it. 

Leveraging “fresh starts” – not dissimilar to what Brooks suggests in the article linked to above – is one of the key approaches to successful change that Milkman highlights. Others include “temptation bundling” – making access to tempting, but not necessarily beneficial activities, dependent upon doing activities that support with your goals – and “commitment devices” – ways to make yourself “pay” if you don’t do what you have committed to do. 

This interview with Milkman on The Behavioral Scientist blog covers some of the book’s key points and also links out to good supporting resources. If you prefer audio, this interview with Milkman on The Accidental Creative is well worth the listen.

…and From Who You Are to Who You Want to Be 

I’ve written before about how important belief is to learning and change. If you don’t believe change is possible, if you can’t see yourself – even if only vaguely – in your future desired state, then learning and growing will be difficult, if not possible. 

James Clear makes a similar point in his best-seller Atomic Habits. As Clear puts it, “The key to building lasting habits is focusing on creating a new identity first.” Too often we focus only only on outcomes and processes. 

For example, you may think “I want to learn to play the guitar,”(outcome)  so “I’m going to start taking guitar lessons every week” (process). These are important components of the desired change, but the critical third component – the one that will really drive the change – is to begin seeing yourself as “the type of person who practices guitar daily.” 

That last statement is about your identity. It represents what you believe you can be.

Clear offers other examples as well as guidance on how to make the required shift in thinking in this excerpt from Atomic Habits

Traveling your journey to live, as Cobb explains, “fully, well, and wisely” includes reflection, changing plans, and yes maybe some procrastination.  It also includes a support system of friends.  There is power in friendships…remembering that developing friendships includes how you can be a better friend.

More April Feature Articles include:

The Incredible Power of Friendship
The people with whom you surround yourself have an enormous impact on your life. In many ways, they shape it. 

How to Be a Better Friend
The benefits of friendship, how to make friendships last, how to listen, and how to argue with your friends are explored.  Learn why friendships matter, how to sustain them and the simple steps you can take to be a better friend.  NOTE:  See links at the end of each section for additional articles.

I encourage you to scroll through past issues of Mission to Learn

    Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD, Educator, Blogger at Blooms to Blossoms

    My professional and educational career as well as my personal life are centered on promoting the blended processes of growth and development. As a lifelong learner I continue to enhance my knowledge and skills to provide informative discovery experiences for others. During my career I managed recreational sports programs in higher education for ten years followed by ten years serving as Director of Research and Assessment. During this time, I studied the relationship between academic and co-curricular experiences and the ability of these experiences to facilitate student development and achievement. I also served for fifteen years as adjunct faculty member in the School of Education Graduate Program teaching research, adult education, student development, and leadership courses. In this faculty position I directed my energy to mentoring doctoral students’ research initiatives as both a chair and committee member. My mentees successfully completed over 125 projects. Currently, I strive to share my passion for life and learning by helping others connect the pieces in ways that matter.

    My life has directly and indirectly (formally and informally) revolved around the theme of my blog…integrating wellness, lifelong learning, and personal development. My earliest memories from childhood include my pursuit of an active lifestyle, a thirst for learning through doing and reading, and the curiosity of wondering what was next. I’ve often been told that my first words as a child were probably, “I wonder…” OR “why”. These early characteristics have guided my growth and development, living and learning throughout my life. My Dad provided some insight into the idea of lifelong learning when, during my time in graduate school, he shared with a friend that I was going to go straight from doctoral graduation to the institutional retirement plan!!!! I guess I’ve been connecting the pieces for over 60 years and am looking forward to continuing in that process through my blog ( Blooms to Blossoms ).  Follow Blooms to Blossoms on Facebook.

