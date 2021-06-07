Blooms to Blossoms Vol. 1, No. 4

The intent of BtoB Matters is to share “tidbits to show the integration of wellness, lifelong learning, and personal development make a difference”. This issue integrates ideas about how our openness to learn and our character traits contribute to a “good life”. Consider how aspects discussed this month can influence all components of wellness (intellectual, emotional, social, physical, spiritual, occupational, and environmental).

Why Understanding These Four Types of Mistakes Can Help Us Learn

Everyone makes mistakes. Mistakes are part of life. Mistakes are a part of growing and changing. Mistakes can be a blessing in disguise. Our mistakes and failures are a gift, a jewel, a signpost for our learning and growth as human beings.



If we are willing to view our mistakes as teachable moments and opportunities, we can enhance our lifelong learning and personal development. Learning from our mistakes helps us create a greater awareness of who we really are and what we want out of life.



The willingness and openness to accept mistakes and learn from these influences the ability to achieve your personal and professional goals. The process of moving through trial and error to trial and succeed help us discover:



**who we are,

**what we can do,

**our limits,

**our abilities.



Reflect upon what you have done to change your life experiences based on mistakes and the solutions you create to make a change. Appreciate your mistakes for what they are…valuable life lessons.



The only man who never makes a mistake is the man who never does anything. – Theodore Roosevelt



Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. – Albert Einstein



To learn the most from our mistakes we need to reflect on our errors and extract lessons from them.



Our mistakes and failures are gifts, gems, guideposts in our learning and growth as people. So embrace failures, mistakes, screw ups and shortcomings because they not only make us uniquely who we are, but also teach us powerful lessons

10 Positive Character Traits Parents Should Teach Kids

Character development is a lifelong journey. Your personality, morals, and beliefs guide the path you take. We are all a consumer, learner, developing human, perceiver, inhabitant, and participant in life. This diversity of experiences influences individual character development. Character traits define the essence of a person.



Woodrow Wilson (in Princeton Alumni Weekly volume 65, no. 29 June 8, 1965) describes how life influences learning and development.



“The mind does not live by instruction. The real intellectual life of a body of undergraduates manifests itself not in the classroom, but in what they do and talk of and set before themselves as their favorite objects between classes and lectures. If you wish to create a college, and are wise, you will seek to create a life…my plea, then, is this: that we reorganize our colleges on the lines of the simple conception, that a college is not only a body of studies, but a mode of association…it must become a community of scholars and pupils”



In my October 2019 blog Student Development and Learning: It Takes a Village I share how we can all put the above quote into action. Learning, personal, and character development takes place through discovery. In my July 2020 blog Forming Values Throughout Life, I share the idea that the values for student and professional leaders are similar.



As you journey through life, formation of character traits evolves to allow you to live your life to the fullest. To “teach” character development to your children and students you need to “walk the walk” and live them yourself.



As a Parent, We Want What’s Best For Our Kids. But if We Truly Want Them to Succeed in Life, We’ll Invest in Helping Them Develop Key Character Traits That Will Guide Them For the Rest of Their Life.



Moral principles guide our thoughts, emotions, and actions. We can become happy and successful in life. Having positive character traits enhance our ability to form a pleasant personality. You should develop a personal value system. It will help you to determine your life goals. It makes your life meaningful and worth living.

What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness

To be what we are and become what are capable to becoming, it the only end of life.

Robert Louis Stevenson



The meaning of life is whatever you ascribe it to be. Being alive is the meaning.

Joseph Campbell



The purpose of life is to discover your gift. The work of life is to develop it. The meaning of life is to give your gift away.

David Viscott



Take 15 minutes to watch the videos below.



In What is “the good life”? similarities between different cultures explains what “the good life” means for everyone.



In 5 Lessons To Live By Wayne Dyer outlines his 5 Principles of a good life:

1. When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.

2. There are no justified resentments

3. What you think is what you become

4. Be open to everything and attached to nothing

5. Don’t die with music still in you.



What keeps us happy and healthy as we go through life? If you think it’s fame and money, you’re not alone – but, according to psychiatrist Robert Waldinger, you’re mistaken. As the director of 75-year-old study on adult development, Waldinger has unprecedented access to data on true happiness and satisfaction. In this talk, he shares three important lessons learned from the study as well as some practical, old-as-the-hills wisdom on how to build a fulfilling, long life.



“It’s been presumed that when good things happen, people naturally feel joy for it,” says Fred Bryant, a social psychologist at Loyola University Chicago. His research, however, suggests that we don’t always respond to these “good things” in ways that maximize their positive effects on our lives.





The word wellbeing is about the search for what gives you meaning and happiness in life. It is about bringing happiness into your life from within and finding meaning and purpose in your everyday activities. Every human being strives to live a meaningful life.



To have a good life, you must first believe you are a person worthy of happiness. Character traits define values. Have the integrity to be true to yourself based on time-tested principles and self-reflection grounded in an openness to learn.



What are the primary factors to define “your” good life?



