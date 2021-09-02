BLKBOK: “Learn to balance your spiritual, mental, and physical health, in that order”

Learn to balance your spiritual, mental, and physical health, in that order. We are all spiritual beings and before you can address your body or mind, your spirit has to be aligned. My advice is to get yourself a set of tools to help you achieve and maintain balance in your life, for instance, I meditate, smudge, pray, journal, workout, listen to audiobooks, but I also like to NetFlix and chill so find what works for you.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Charles Wilson III.

Born and raised in Detroit’s inner-city, BLKBOK (born Charles Wilson III), grew up in a music-filled house. While his parents and siblings were all musically active, little Charles could always be found walking his chubby fingers up and down the piano keys. His mom had no choice but to nurture her baby’s keyboard obsession and by the time he was 8, BLKBOK was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. When it came to music, most of the kids he grew up with, pursued hip-hop, adopting hip-hop monikers on trend with their time. However, it’s no coincidence that Charles chose the name BLKBOK, which echoes that of one of the greatest pianists and composers of all time. The tag is also an apt reflection of the elements that have contributed to the artist’s identity and symbolizes his colorful journey from pop and hip-hop culture to his present-day neo-classical debut album.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up on the west side of Detroit, I come from humble beginnings but a family full of professional entertainers on my mother’s side, and my parents used the piano as a means to teach my sister and I discipline. There was a period of time when I didn’t necessarily like playing the piano but my parents and piano teacher were adamant about me learning and I eventually fell in love with it.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

There was a moment in my childhood, where I was performing at a recital and playing Mozart’s piano sonata #16 which is a pretty challenging piece for a kid, but when I finished performing I took my bow and said “Whew” as I walked off stage. I can remember the crowd laughing as if they knew what I had just been through and could relate. The feeling of connecting with an audience in that way was something I knew I wanted to do as a career.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting experiences has been the journey to get to this point in my career. From competing as a child to learning and playing jazz with the masters of Detroit, to not attending a conservatory, to touring with some of the biggest names in music, to being here signing with Icons & Giants and Releasing my own music, it’s all been more than a dream come true

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

First starting, I still make mistakes. Here’s a funny story. While touring the MJ Immortal tour with Cirque Du Soleil, there’s a section at the end of the show during “Man In The Mirror” where it’s solo piano and the cast takes their bows. On one particular night, my fingers and mind were somewhere else and I fumbled so hard. Being the professional I am, I tried to recover once, twice, three times, but it didn’t happen so I just stopped and threw my hands in the air. “Sorry I ain’t got it tonight yall” the band and I laughed our asses off after the show. I adore the human element of art.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, I’m very excited that the world and live venues are opening up to the public again, so I’m really excited about getting in front of an audience and telling a wonderful story with no words.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is key to understanding the human condition, through diversity we’re able to illustrate the similarities we share as one race of people. It’s highly important that we continue to be inclusive in arts and culture, this is how we mend our differences and how we bring about change for generations to come.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I can share 2 things that I was told by my piano teacher Mr. Schwartz that have been used at pivotal points in my life.

1. “Pull yourself together” We are in control of who and what we are.

2. “When there’s a will, there’s a Wilson” (Wilson is my last name) This quote reminds me that anything and everything can be accomplished.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Learn to balance your spiritual, mental, and physical health, in that order. We are all spiritual beings and before you can address your body or mind, your spirit has to be aligned. My advice is to get yourself a set of tools to help you achieve and maintain balance in your life, for instance, I meditate, smudge, pray, journal, workout, listen to audiobooks, but I also like to NetFlix and chill so find what works for you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The sole intention of my music is to connect people, to create a safe space where new classical listeners and traditional fans are able to come together. I guess the movement I aim to inspire is the movement of communication, understanding, peace, love and happiness, whatever that’s called.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been many people who have helped me along the way, I’d have to start with my parents and my piano teacher for having the vision early on. I would have to also mention Kevin Antunes who gave me my start in the pop world as a keyboardist. And finally, Billy Mann who has always been an advocate for my talent and is a key figure in my career going forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes I first heard from my life coach Dr. Felicia Thomas and it is “We create our lives with our words” This struck such a powerful chord with me that now I am extremely cautious of the things I say, and sometimes its just being able to modify a word or two to reframe what you’re saying and bring about a better reality, and what you really want out of life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

My musical hero, Andreas Vollenweider, I would love to talk with him and get insights about musical storytelling. I’ve been a fan since I was a kid and he’s able to take you to places that you’ve never seen before and without the use of words you understand the world that you’re in and are able to create beautiful journeys within the mind.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on all social platforms @blkbok also my youtube channel is Blkbok, website is Blkbok.com and on all music streaming platforms @blkbok

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much, I look forward to doing this again.