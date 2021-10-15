Bleu: “Most careers in music will inevitably morph in many ways over the years”

…Most careers in music will inevitably morph in many ways over the years. Be ready to roll with those punches, there will be a lot of them, especially early on. Try not to take it personally, it almost never is. Be open to possibilities that are outside of your current field of vision. It may be something just to the left of “your dream” that brings you the happiness and fulfillment that is likely at the core of your search. And try to remember, you’re writing songs, not curing cancer. One of the awesome things about songs is, you can write a lot of them. So there’s really no need to be precious about a particular one.

As a part of our series about music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Bleu.

Having written for household names like Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez and several K-Pop idols, Bleu’s versatility shines as his songwriting and production skills keep listeners on their toes. Once signed to Columbia Records, Bleu has released 5 studio albums, various cult side projects and now works directly with some of the biggest labels, film/TV studios and showrunners in the industry. His music has been featured by networks and brands all over the world including eBay, Swarovski, Bose and hit shows like Shameless, The Good Place and Insecure. What’s even more impressive is that Bleu wrote and/or produced all of the songs for Disney’s “Legend of the Neverbeast’’ including a duet with Grammy-nominated KT Tunstall. Most recently, Bleu signed on to score his very first HBO docu-series and we can look forward to collaborations with Island Records’ OWENN, Kate Pierson of the B-52’s and indie phenoms Lola Blanc, Gothic Tropic and Mike Taylor. If that weren’t enough, he’s nearly done authoring a master’s degree course in songwriting for Berklee College of Music that debuts this Fall.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Like a lot of songwriters, I feel like I said it better in a song than I could ever try to explain it here. “I was born in Green Bay, grew up in VA, I moved out to LA, and for now, I’m gonna stay — but if you ask me where I’m from — Boston!”

Each of those places had a hand in my “growing up” (if I’m in fact “grown-up,” which is dubious at best). In short, I’d say I was a quirky small-town kid with big dreams who was lucky enough to go to music college in “The Hub of the Universe,” where I eventually realized some of those dreams (like signing a record deal with Aware/Columbia Records). But — I definitely had a whole lot of growing up to do after that — hA!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

This might sound a bit fantastical (because it is) but it’s 100% true (in my mind anyway). My sophomore year of high school I traveled to “the big city” of Roanoke, VA with a friend to go see Poison in concert! I absolutely loved Poison at that time, and I was thoroughly enjoying every moment of the show. But there was another part of me that recognized the smoke-and-mirrors of it all, for the first time. Around the halfway point, during a classic hair-metal power-ballad, lighters-in-the-air (when they were actually still lighters) moment — the top of the arena magically opened up and a light from heaven shone down on me. The room fell silent, and I heard the voice of God booming from above. They said, “If these idiots can do it, so can you!” Maybe it was the second-hand pot smoke, maybe it was the swirling teenage hormones, but it felt completely real to me. Now don’t get me wrong, I didn’t think Poison was bad, and in fact, if you catch me in the right moment I’ll still scream along to “Nothin’ But A Good Time.” But after that killer burn from God, I genuinely believed I could pursue music, and honestly, I’ve never looked back.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I began my career, I was almost exclusively focused on being an “artist.” Through whatever narrow lens that meant to me at the time. I have some weird and wonderful memories of that time. Touring, opening for John Mayer (the pranks!), playing to crowds in Japan, organizing huge volunteer rock-chores! But honestly, the most interesting “story” that’s happened to me since my career began is the insane variety of things I’ve had the opportunity to do underneath the massive umbrella of the creator. Songwriter, producer, mixer, designer, writer, educator. Pop, rock, metal, folk, goth, hip-hop. I’ve lived a thousand lives and loved them all. And most importantly, I’m never, ever, bored.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

God, I’ve made so many mistakes — this is just one that came back to me recently. My first ever real club show was at the legendary (now defunct) TT The Bear’s Place in Cambridge, MA. I was known as a showman from my time at Berklee College of Music. Dressing up in very quirky outfits on the daily, and donning head-to-toe fly costumes or superhero capes for stage performances. I was determined to “live up to my reputation” for this debut show. I already had electric blue hair, but I decided to take it one step further by painting my whole body blue. By the second song my hands were so thick with sweaty paint that I could barely form a guitar chord. But that was the easy part. The heat of the stage lights almost immediately melted my face paint, which ran straight into my eyes. I was rendered effectively (and painfully) blind. I was truly an indigo Icarus, flying WAY too close to the proverbial sun (aka incandescent club lighting). Thankfully I hadn’t invited everyone; I’d ever known to see this epic free-fall (oh wait, nope, I totally did). I’d like to say I learned my lesson, but I’ve probably just learned to be stupid without blinding myself. But heck, that’s a win in my book.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well, I just released my sixth full-length Bleu record, SiX TAPE which I’ll continue promoting through the end of the year at least. I’m just wrapping up the score for a true-crime HBO limited docu-series that I think is super compelling. The artist Owenn is scheduled to release another single for Island Records that I co-wrote/produced. He’s an incredible all-around talent, and it’s a song that I made years ago and have always believed in. And if that weren’t enough, a course that I authored for the Berklee College of Music Masters in Songwriting degree is launching this month! It’s called “Songwriting Sync Success,” and in many ways, it’s an autobiography of my professional life. So, I guess I have plenty to keep me busy (and I wouldn’t have it any other way!)

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

As the father of a toddler, it’s important to me that he is exposed to the breadth of humanity. I think the opaqueness of our bubbles and the blare of our echo chambers can often hinder our embrace of fellow humans. It’s nearly impossible to escape “the entertainment industry,” even at his age (maybe especially at his age?). It can often feel like it has an outsized importance in our everyday lives, and as such, I think there should be higher accountability towards its effect — especially on our children. I want him to see BIPOC (as well as LGBTQ) people represented there with dignity and respect, but also nuance and depth. Yes, it helps push the needle back towards equality and normalizes multiformity, but it also enriches his life, as it does mine.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

This is something I consider a lot as I’m writing my course for the Berklee College of Music Masters in Songwriting degree. I learned a lot of lessons “the hard way” and I want the students taking my course to learn them the (slightly) easier way! Most careers in music will inevitably morph in many ways over the years. Be ready to roll with those punches, there will be a lot of them, especially early on. Try not to take it personally, it almost never is. Be open to possibilities that are outside of your current field of vision. It may be something just to the left of “your dream” that brings you the happiness and fulfillment that is likely at the core of your search. And try to remember, you’re writing songs, not curing cancer. One of the awesome things about songs is, you can write a lot of them. So there’s really no need to be precious about a particular one.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Write for yourself as much as you write for “your living.”

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to see every K-12 school in the country be funded equally (by a combination of local, state and federal government) based on the size of the student body NOT the tax base of the community. I believe this one foundational change (equality in education funding) would level the playing field for the next generation of Americans and fundamentally alter our society for the better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are honestly so many people I could mention here. My K-12 music teachers were unflinchingly supportive of my creativity, even though I wasn’t necessarily the most talented. My inspiring college professors. And then my post-college production mentors who were willing to endure my incessant questions. But mostly, I have given my parents a lot of credit for believing that music could be a viable career path. Just the fact that they allowed me to pursue music education at college is probably the cornerstone of everything that has happened since. That’s one of the reasons I’m passionate about music education, at the pre and post-degree levels.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This one comes from my longtime mentor and Grammy-winning engineer Ducky Carlisle. “When someone pays you a compliment — just say thank you! BUT, more importantly, when someone offers you money, just say thank you.” HA! I could do a whole coffee table book of his quotes. It’s funny, but it’s actually deeper than the surface humor. Another old friend of mine that I interviewed recently for my Berklee course had this to say about dealing with clients. “Never say ‘no’ to a ‘yes.’” Us artistic types often have a nagging little chip that tells us we’re not good enough, or that “it’s” not good enough, and believe me, I get that there’s some power in that. But sometimes (sometimes) it’s ok to just take the freakin’ win people!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve had the unique opportunity to meet and even interact with a few of my heroes. Notably Jeff Lynne. He was incredibly graceful and generous, but it was a very short interaction. I imagine that he would thrive in a dinner-party sort of situation though. I’d certainly love to see him hold court, and I’m a pretty darn decent home cook. Mutt Lange is also very high on my list of musical heroes, but I’ve never met him. I think he’s vegan, and I can definitely cook a mean plant-based meal, so again, I’d probably go to a dinner party if he was down. People loosen up in a small group scenario, my nervousness would be slightly mitigated, and it feels a heck of a lot less like an interview!

