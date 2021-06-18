Blake Sherwood of NIXCOVID: “I’d always say bootstrapping is always the right choice in the beginning”

Everything I do and we do is based on sustainability and raising the ethical standards in our sector. It is about understanding who you are, what your needs are as the end user, i.e. customer. This strategy will make the world a better place where the customer, the end user, is not being taken advantage of.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Mr. Blake Sherwood, Founder of Sherwood Capital Holdings, an innovative investment Group; and the Strategic Partner to NIXCOVID, a leading medical equipment provider company.

An entrepreneur committed to creating highly efficient and effective tech and PPE companies to impact the world, Mr. Sherwood is a pioneer who combines his business skills, science and tech for safer, ethical and better standards to accommodate the needs of various lifestyles of consumers and specific end users such as medical professionals.

He has proven to be a leader who gives back to the community, such as helping the State of Illinois (IEMA) amongst others to source key PPE products during the most critical stages of the Covid 19 pandemic. Having travelled and lived in Asia, Mr. Sherwood has gained a superior understanding of the intricacies of international markets, the language, and how to overcome the challenges of working across the globe.

Mr. Sherwood is a serial entrepreneur with expertise in supply chain, logistics, government relations, buyer relations in pharmaceutical and consumer health products and markets. He is an innovator, a leader, and an enthusiast recognized for his product and technology innovations, leadership talents, scientific formulation skills and entrepreneurialism. He has built and managed 6 successful companies.

Today, Mr. Blake Sherwood’s products can be found in more than 20 states across the US.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started:

Thank you very much for including me in this interview series. I am honored to be part of it.

Paul, I am only 22 years old and I can easily tell you I have been an entrepreneur since the day I was born, both due to the disposition in the family and my characteristics and nature. Everyone that I know of, in my close and distant family and relatives are entrepreneurs. In fact, I am the 4th generation entrepreneur. I was only 18 years old when I created my first company. That company’s mission was to print t-shirts for fraternities and sororities across the country. It came to life when I saw the need of such a print shirt in all the fraternities, starting with mine. It became very profitable in such a short time and that lit the fire in my heart.

Then when I was 17, I decided to live in China with a host family through a program provided by the US department of State called NSLI-Y (National Security Language Initiative for Youth). I realized to be a global leader, one needs to learn the language of the country you have transactions and business with. That is why I lived and learned how eastern business practices work. I started working with the Chinese businesses and investors to do business here in the US. When I came back to the US to continue with my undergraduate studies, the pandemic hit and I utilized all my networking and background to help NIXCOVID, a medical PPE provider. I had many different entrepreneurship skills and companies by then. But NIXCOVID came into the picture at the right moment. I am currently their CSCO (Chief Supply and Chain Officer) and the extensive background in logistics and finance helped me create smooth operations for the challenging supply chain transactions. Having lived in Asia, and speaking the language of Mandarin; I understand the intricacies of international markets and how to overcome the challenges of working across the globe. Prior to this current position at NIXCOVID, I helped the State of Illinois amongst others to source key PPE products during the most critical stages of the Covid 19 pandemic. I have other initiatives and tech start up Companies but for the moment, I will focus on the PPE market and my position at NIXCOVID for this article. This is kind of a background summary that explains my career.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Yes. So as I iterated earlier in the first question, I utilized my extensive research and experience in the PPE acquisition and delivery to help the state of Illionios and others during the pandemic.. Last year in March 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, I brought in 10 million PPE products through his partnership with Shambliss Security LLC, a family business. Shambliss was recognized by the State of Illinois for a completion of this successful delivery during lockdown.

I think this is the Aha moment for me, because I saw that I needed to make this transaction happen because it was just unfair that the nurses were stapling used masks on TV. I knew something had to be done to ensure safe, timely, secure PPEs, and I had access to these kinds of transactions through my local Chinese partner, who had already sent 500 pieces of PPE to my family for protection from COVID 19 as a personal gesture.

The PPEs were produced in factories across China. Together with Shambliss, we brought in 10 million pieces of PPE ranging from Face Shields, Gowns to Hand Sanitizers which were delivered to the State of Illinois (IEMA). Together with NIXCOVID, we ensured high standards and quality of certified PPE deliveries for the frontline essential workforces.

Another AHA moment for me was when my t-shirt business lost 80% of business overnight when all the schools closed. My situation was not so bad compared to the news I was watching, as I said a nurse stapling her mask together was an “aha moment” when I realized that the best country on this planet wasn’t prepared for the pandemic coming our way. I pivoted and reached out to my Chinese connections through my host family in China. And then I started to reach out to different state governments and companies trying to help them source the much needed supplies. These “Aha moments” create a synergy which is bigger than all of us.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I didn’t realize it until recently, but my father was always very hard and tough on me growing up. I thought that I was disappointing him constantly but in reality he just wanted me to succeed in life. And that was his pushing me and my boundaries. I guess you can call it “tough love.” He is my inspiration. Knowingly or unknowingly he made me the person who I am now. Maybe some other kid would be put off by his behavior, but it only motivated me further to prove him wrong that I can do and succeed. Now he is super proud of me, but it took a while for both of us to come to realize each other’s inner drive and strength.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes us, our company at NIXCOVID, stand out is that we entered the PPE space with only one goal in mind, that is to get the products in the hands of those who need it most, the front liners first, then the rest of the world. We were not profit driven. We use the millennial mindset of giving back and caring more about social good before profit. We believe that every mask we import or distribute, means one more life that could be saved. This is the true essence of our being. I apply the same principle of creating a global impact for each business, each company and mission that I created.

This comes before money, for me. And my team. This is my life principle.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes, as I explained above the main goal, the main drive and reason for our existence is to make a global impact to make the world a better place to live in. You earn money if you work hard. Then you see you are to cover your essential needs, and maybe more. After that threshold, if you don’t give back and earn money, make money for a better cause, life loses its true meaning. We are here to help one another, to change the world for the better.

Money is the secondary or tertiary objective after this mission in life, i.e. making an impact to help others. That is why we also have a mission of donating 1 million pieces of PPE wherever needed.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you Paul. Yes, these three things are important for me:

Honesty, Integrity and Respect.

Honesty is the number one principle; it has helped me become a successful business leader. To give you an example, within the PPE market there’s been endless amounts of fraud and fake offers. The companies that are entering the market that are fully honest have been successful. What we’ve found to be the most successful thing for us is if we’re open, transparent and honest with our clients, they really end up respecting us more. That is how it ties with the other 2 principles of mine: If you have honesty, you also have integrity and vice versa. Honesty creates integrity and integrity creates honesty. If you don’t have the integrity to be honest, you cannot tell your client something’s not going right or something new is up, or things are not going the way they should be going, ultimately they’re never gonna be your long term clients and also yet if you don’t respect them do it at all then they’re not gonna respect you either. If you’re looking for long term relationships, these three concepts are the keys to long term relationships either with clients or vendors.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I will re- reverse it again, if you allow me 🙂

My uncle told me “never say no to someone.” I think it is the best advice I have ever gotten. He says 9.9 times out of 10, there’s usually a way to make it work or to solve a problem but if you say no to them then it closes all those doors right away.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I know a couple of things in my head. It was the time specifically when I first entered into the PPE industry. I had family friends and groups that I originally reached out to for help and support. Some of them have lived in China for 20 plus years.They were Americans living in China, and when I asked them if they’d like to help or be involved in this project they made fun of me and said that we were going to lose money and nothing was gonna come out of it. It was not going to be done, or that a profitable business couldn’t be possible.I found it to be really ironic that these people switched their minds as I started closing my first deal. Any time you’re starting a new company your business there are gonna be people that think you’re crazy but that’s what actually pushed me 10 times harder to prove them wrong.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

There was a tremendous need for medical supplies here in the US and we weren’t getting them from the proper channels and my main motivation back then was seeing my family friends and close friends and relatives pass away from COVID-19. I thought to myself that this is ridiculous; we’re living in one of the best countries in the world, yet we can’t get the right supplies. How come? And most importantly, what can I do to fix this problem? I woke up one morning and said: 1 more mask or 1 more glove, or 1 more faceshield here in the States means that one more person or family or friend won’t potentially lose their lives from COVID. So the motivation factor was pretty strong. That no matter who told me that I was too crazy for this I said I would not care because I knew what my goal and my mission was: it is to help one person or a million people. My main motivation was simply to HELP.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Absolutely.. I’d like to share this with you: I’m a reader of horoscopes. I will tell you an interesting story. In the middle of March of last year when we’re trying to close our first transaction and it was crazy all around the US with closures, things were very difficult. With every step forward we got two steps back and there was a point where we thought we’d finish the transaction our client had paid us but our bank rejected because the bank didn’t want to deal with PPE transactions. We thought it was all over at the beginning. That day in the morning, I read my horoscope that day and it said “there might be a setback today but expect things to turn out for better in the next few days” and it also said look for financial setbacks today which was the bank rejecting it. And then the next morning we were able to find a solution right away. Like in your question, our emotions went from really high to really low and back really high really quickly.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I’d always say bootstrapping is always the right choice in the beginning. You need to create the sense of passion and love for your idea and if you’re given capital right away for a project you’re just gonna think that it comes easy. And nothing in business comes easy. That is the biggest mistake entrepreneurs make in the beginning. Some entrepreneurs might have a family member or friend that is willing to give them a large amount of capital to start their venture but the one in reality is the best ventures start from nothing.

The sweat equity of everything that really drove our businesses on and without that your business is really nothing. SWEAT EQUITY drove our business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Thank you Paul for this question. For this question, first of all I need to give you my definition of success: For me, success is achieving a goal you have set for yourself or organization and becoming number one at what you are doing as well as creating a sustainable impact in the world. The elements that I put into play to achieve the goal of a number one status goes like this: I know that I do not know everything and I learn and hire the right people around me to educate me on what I need to learn. And these people have to be like minded people like me, not putting profit first but putting people first before anything else. Making a meaningful contribution to this world has to be the common goal while achieving being number one at what you do. The second thing is you need to be a good listener; you have to understand what the customer wants. Everything I do and we do is based on sustainability and raising the ethical standards in our sector. It is about understanding who you are, what your needs are as the end user, i.e. customer. This strategy will make the world a better place where the customer, the end user, is not being taken advantage of. That is my goal. Of course, when you are in business, you need to make sure you’re making a profit. If you don’t make a profit, you can’t provide that mission, of serving the people, the world, to make it a better place, because you won’t have enough money to support it. You’ve got to pay good people to execute that business plan. I’m also saying you have to make a fair profit to reinvest back into the service. And I can not reiterate enough, knowing your customer is key. Anybody can get business. It’s knowing your customer that’s important. It doesn’t matter what business you are in. These are the main factors that play a key role in successful startups.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

So the most common mistakes that I see CEOs and founders make is that they spent their capital not in the right places. I mean they don’t spend their money smartly. They don’t use smart money. Anytime that you’re spending money in a business you need to see a return. Either it is a short term or a long term gain, you need to have a vision and a plan for every dollar spent. Some entrepreneurs with a start of capital in mind don’t have the holistic overview or approach. They really need to slow down and see what they’re doing both at the micro and macro level before making new decisions as a whole. With this approach they will be able to avoid those mistakes.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

If founders aren’t working past the “9 am to 5pm’’ approach, I wouldn’t call them a founder. You have to be willing to give up certain fun events in your life. You really need to spend that amount of time that’s needed and necessary for success. For example, whenever I’m working it doesn’t feel like work. Why? Because I get happiness out of it and anybody that’s working and isn’t happy with what they are doing then, I would recommend changing what they are doing. Do something you LOVE. Do something that you can find passion and love in.

So if you’re working really long hours but not loving it, then I would say the best way to take care of your physical and mental wellness is to pick a new idea and do something different. Don’t do something that causes you stress!

But even when you do your passion and work crazy hours and your mental illness is not doing well, what I do is I find my happy place. When things are really getting tough, I go to my happy place. Either I travel or take a walk, or go scuba diving if I can. You need to have a relaxing moment to get your brain and your body to relax and recharge.

Without finding your happy place even though you could be the most successful entrepreneur out there you’re not gonna live a life full of happiness.

I’m a big believer that everybody deserves that little bit of happiness by giving the necessary relaxation to the body and mind! Find your happy place, and get away even if it is for a short period of time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to focus on the next two decades in terms of development and sustainability. Switching from strictly profit oriented to make an impact in the world.

Switching gears of 20–30 years of development. Switching over to sustainable products across-the-board and all industries. Switching the idea of companies from just being strictly profit oriented to really sticking out to being a globally impacting company. To focus on how they are and what they are doing to affect the world in all ways to make it a better place. I think companies nowadays care too much about profits only.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Yes. I would very much like to have lunch with Mark Cuban. My entire life I’ve been watching SHARK TANK. I like to say I’m a Shark Tank kid. Without Shark Tank, I would not have learned half of the business acronyms that I know today. I also would not have attended Indiana University. I would not have done half the things in my life because I just like the way he projects myself. I love his attitude and I love his work mission. He is doing the right thing that he believes in doing! Doing it in the right way. He simply does what he wants but in the right way for other people too. He is a really important mentor in my life that he doesn’t even know that I exist. I’ve been hoping for the one day that I’m gonna get a phone call for a moment and have lunch with him, and just listen to him in person!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Oh yes. At www.nixcovid.com, and also they can reach me through my Linkedin Page at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/blake-sherwood/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!

Same to you Paul. I really appreciate the opportunity to talk with you. It was great!