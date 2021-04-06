Black American Whispers In South African Gardens: Thandi Klaasen #SouthAfrica

Certain places are not special for their vision, but for how they make a person, feel! There are memories of laughter, and dreams gone fulfilled. Those memories linger, and teach us the very treasures of time. What does it mean to bring fulfillment to others, when we have been nourishe and experienced such moments? How deep is the experience and the love for those precious times of enjoyment and nectar? What does it mean to move through the depths of memory? What happens when you walk onto a certain domain, and pictures of pastime’s flow, come flowing in? You remember that party, where you met your one, true love! You reflect on the sacred times of getting your big break for that job position. Or what about when you finally aced that audition, and your career elevated itself?

Spaces and song seem to go hand-in-hand. It’s almost, as if once we touch them, we get to return back into time. Even for a moment, we get the chance to relive that particular moment, and how it enchanted our well-being. For that moment, and during that time. We know that it won’t last. However, even if it is just for a small portion of that specific spacing, we are able to experience it. The audacity of space, which has committed itself to lasting, has granted humanity the ability to venture through a mental time machine. It’s one of the gifts we are granted, as we navigate through age. For we don’t feel that we have lost those memories, along the way. In fact, we are permitted to relive the experience, in order to hold onto that memory. Should we have ever forgotten, time will permit us to re-learn and re-experience, that space. That’s for sure. Time has a way of reminding us, even when we have forgotten. That’s one of the treasures for time. Dig a little deeper, and you will come to understand how the mind will hold on, even when we experience, a mental imbalance.

Having taken a small navigation into the land of South Africa, we acquired a certain musical taste, from some of those legends. They were fascinating. They were grand. Finally, they nourished us with a taste of for the land. Even if we have never traveled to South Africa, we still gain the sound. It is the sound, which permits us to taste the land-even if it is simply for a small portion. That’s all of it. Lastly, how do we navigate into such a place of wellness? What do you do when you hear the sound of South African greatness?

And, so, our last dame has permitted us the blessing of memory. Space and precious memory. Refusing to be enslaved to tragedy, she performed the beauty of voice. That’s what makes her beautiful! We were forced to delve further into what made her beauty. Clearly, it was not the image, before the tragedy, but something that even tragedy could not touch.

Where is Sophiatown? I just have to know. Where is this place of greatness? Of magnitude? One just has to know. What is it about the architecture-the interior-which makes a person yearn to enter into it? What is calming about its nature? What are the treasures, that are hidden, within? One just has to know. One just has to know.

Where is Sophiatown? How does this space bring healing to the mind? Knowing that as one gets older, they are not leaving behind their youth. On the contrary, they can revisit it from time-to-time; pretending that they can always return. A mental return, at least.

I yearn to journey to Sophiatown. So, when I come to your town, please take me, around.

She was provided with a state burial. Coming from humble beginnings, her mother was a domestic worker, and her father was a shoemaker. A performer with other South African legends, she also received the Order Of Ikhamanga (Gold) in 2006. A Lifetime Achievement Award was granted to he, during that same year at the South African Music Awards! Years prior, Canada honored her with the Women In Distinction Award. Teenage tragedy did not hinder her beauty. For she performed traces of Black American whispers in South Africa’s paradise. And such a beautiful angel is known as. . .

Thandi Klaasen

