Black American Whispers In South African Gardens: Dolly Rathebe #SouthAfrica

When it comes to moving through the very power of travel, what does it mean to take the music 🎵🎶🎶🎵 with you? How does it feel to navigate through another cultural experience, while creating a level of intimacy with the people of that sound? Music gives us that opportunity. 🎵 🎶 🎶 When you have a group of people perform, and imitate a certain culture, there is a specific manner of honor, which is shown. Somehow, you find a commonality with that group of people. Their experience radiates with yours. You desire to know their story, and they desire to know yours. Now, isn’t that grand?

Any person, who seems to connect with another group of people, through the hearing of their music has established a musical wellness, which yearns to be treasured.

The genres of Blues, Jazz, and Soul are familiar perfumes, which have been birthed from the gardens of Black American soil. It was a foreign foundation, that was forced to become, familiar. They have been heard around the world. People from different cultures have used the perfumes, from Black America’s gardens, in their songs. Others have utilized their particular Mother Tongues and languages, within Blues or Jazz songs! It’s a way of highlighting one’s own identity. Simultaneously, it is also a method of trying to make a connection with that particular, musical style and culture.

The nation of South Africa has had a particular, and intriguing history, concerning this regard! From those relationships of Black American entertainers, who spoke out against apartheid, to the South African activists and singers, who connected with the struggles of Civil Rights. There were those particular similarities between segregation of the Jim Crow South and apartheid. Both groups knew what it meant to be segregated, and demeaned in such a way, which violated their humanity.

For this particular South African singer, she had performed her own culture, in the wellness of, the Negro. Having performed with The Elite Swingsters Jazz Band and with the Alf Herbert’s African Jazz and Variety Show. It was in 2001, where she received a Lifetime Achievement Award, at the South African Music Awards. 🎵 🎶 🎶

There was a certain performance, where acknowledgement of Black Americans in the United States (and acknowledgement of Jazz and Blues being birthed from Black American people) took place. There was the detail in highlighting how South African people could relate to the Black American experience. There were different factors, relating to this. The song was called, “Lakutshon Llanga.” Singing through the winds and voices of South Africa, there comes one dame, who moved through Black American artistry, known as the Blues and Jazz elixirs. Her name is nothing more than. . .

Dolly Rathebe

https://www.flickr.com/photos/ [email protected] /3222521424/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

