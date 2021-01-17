Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Björn Seiz believes that self-confidence leads to success

Some people say it’s resources, luck, background or connections that create successful people. Whereas I surely agree that all these and many other factors influence the path of every individual, the most contributing factor to achieving something significant is self-belief. Without this key ingredient, there’s not a lot that could help you. If you are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Björn Seiz
Björn Seiz

Some people say it’s resources, luck, background or connections that create successful people. Whereas I surely agree that all these and many other factors influence the path of every individual, the most contributing factor to achieving something significant is self-belief. Without this key ingredient, there’s not a lot that could help you.

If you are not confident enough, you’ll break like a twig the first time you face an obstacle. Whatever you want to achieve, there will be countless barriers questioning your competences. The only way to get through them is by being confident enough that you can and will. No matter how good you are at something, there will always be somebody better than you. And if you focus on this, it will sabotage your self-belief. And always comparing yourself to people who are worse than you will simply inflate your ego again. Stay away from comparing yourself to others; instead, focus on meeting your own goals and improving yourself.

Björn Seiz, aka O5O, a serial entrepreneur from Switzerland, has something very important to share with us all today. He lays out the top three businesses that, according to him, are the best businesses to run during the pandemic. But, before we jump to that, let’s quickly know who this young entrepreneur is.

Björn Seiz, aka O5O, saw it all before he made it huge in the vast entrepreneurial world and through the different learnings of his life, he carved a unique niche for himself as a young entrepreneur. He tasted a lot of failures in his career and in the year 2017, decided to start his startup, disrupting the space of crypto and blockchain for the better. Today, he is an investor, consultant who mentors and guides other multi-million dollar firms across the globe.

Below are the best businesses one can run amidst the pandemic, according to the ace entrepreneur.

•The e-commerce sector: People initially despised working from home, and now they have started loving the concept. After realizing that most of their work can be carried through the help of a laptop and wifi, people rejoiced with the concept of work from home. Björn Seiz says that jumping into the e-commerce sector is one of the best options to running a business amidst the pandemic, as people worldwide have increased their dependence on online buying for taking care of all their needs rather than going to physical shops for the same.

•The online food delivery sector: Björn Seiz highlights that people have now got adjusted to a proper work from home environment, where they like to order good food home. They are enjoying these new concepts where they can work within the confines of the home and enjoy some delicious food, which can be delivered easily at their doorstep with convenient payment options as well.

All the above-mentioned businesses have seen massive growth in its business amidst the pandemic, and Björn Seiz that entrepreneurs must capitalize on these opportunities to taste their definition of success in the same.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Overcome The 6 Biggest Confidence Mistakes That Are Keeping You Small & Stuck

by Claire Elliott
Community//

5 Ways To Build Your Self-Esteem

by Jolin Tzeng
Community//

10 Things You Can Do to Become Wildly Confident

by Tasha Baird-Miller

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.