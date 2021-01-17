Björn Seiz believes that self-confidence leads to success

Some people say it’s resources, luck, background or connections that create successful people. Whereas I surely agree that all these and many other factors influence the path of every individual, the most contributing factor to achieving something significant is self-belief. Without this key ingredient, there’s not a lot that could help you.

Björn Seiz, aka O5O, a serial entrepreneur from Switzerland, has something very important to share with us all today. He lays out the top three businesses that, according to him, are the best businesses to run during the pandemic. But, before we jump to that, let’s quickly know who this young entrepreneur is.

Björn Seiz, aka O5O, saw it all before he made it huge in the vast entrepreneurial world and through the different learnings of his life, he carved a unique niche for himself as a young entrepreneur. He tasted a lot of failures in his career and in the year 2017, decided to start his startup, disrupting the space of crypto and blockchain for the better. Today, he is an investor, consultant who mentors and guides other multi-million dollar firms across the globe.

Below are the best businesses one can run amidst the pandemic, according to the ace entrepreneur.

•The e-commerce sector: People initially despised working from home, and now they have started loving the concept. After realizing that most of their work can be carried through the help of a laptop and wifi, people rejoiced with the concept of work from home. Björn Seiz says that jumping into the e-commerce sector is one of the best options to running a business amidst the pandemic, as people worldwide have increased their dependence on online buying for taking care of all their needs rather than going to physical shops for the same.

•The online food delivery sector: Björn Seiz highlights that people have now got adjusted to a proper work from home environment, where they like to order good food home. They are enjoying these new concepts where they can work within the confines of the home and enjoy some delicious food, which can be delivered easily at their doorstep with convenient payment options as well.

All the above-mentioned businesses have seen massive growth in its business amidst the pandemic, and Björn Seiz that entrepreneurs must capitalize on these opportunities to taste their definition of success in the same.