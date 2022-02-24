BJ Fogg Explains the “Feather Principle”

BJ Fogg calls it the “feather principle” — the idea that the simplest thing can often have the biggest impact.

As the Founder and Director of Stanford’s Behavior Design Lab and the Behavioral Science Chair of Thrive’s Scientific Advisory Board, Fogg has spent many years studying the factors that impact human behavior.

In this video, Fogg explains the “feather principle,” how the power of simplicity makes Thrive Reset such an impactful tool, and why human behavior isn’t always as complicated as we might think.