BJ Fogg Busts the Myth That Repetition is the Key to Habit Formation

To build lasting habits, you might need to rely on an unexpected motivator: your emotions.

By

BJ Fogg is busting an old myth about the key to building habits: “You’ve probably heard that repetition creates habits, that you just need to repeat stuff for the habit to form. Guess what, that’s wrong!” In this video, the Founder and Director of Stanford’s Behavior Design Lab and Behavioral Science Chair of Thrive’s Scientific Advisory Board explains that it’s actually emotions that help us build better habits. 

Fogg says, “The emotion you feel when you do a behavior can make that behavior more automatic, and an automatic behavior is a habit. So it’s emotions that create habits.” For example, when we feel positive emotions after a behavior, like success or accomplishment, we’re more likely to repeat the behavior again more easily. 

Fogg adds that Thrive Reset is a perfect example of this relationship: “The emotion needs to be in an area that people care about, and most of us care about our stress, our anxiety, our well-being, and Thrive Reset is designed to help us in exactly those ways.” Watch the video above to learn more about how emotions play a part in our behavior, and how they relate to Thrive Reset. Then, try a Thrive Reset for yourself!

    BJ Fogg, Founder and Director of Stanford's Behavior Design Lab, Behavioral Science Chair of Thrive's Scientific Advisory Board

    BJ Fogg, PhD, founded the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University. In addition to his research, Fogg teaches industry innovators how human behavior really works. He created the Tiny Habits Academy to help people around the world.

