Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bitesize Fitness…

having little snacks of exercise!

By

This week is all about exercise snacking. It’s a term I heard used on a podcast recently that I really love, and it means having little snacks of exercise. So rather than trying to carve out an hour, maybe at the beginning, the middle, or the end of your day to exercise or feel like you can’t do it justice because you haven’t got an hour. This is more about that principle of ancestral movement of daily life movement, lots of little pockets of movement throughout the day. And you can pepper this if you like or snack on little bites of exercise.

Here are some examples of the ways I do this:

I have a little wobble board. It’s not going to wobble you off balance too much, but essentially, I can stand on it and it will require a bit of stability from my body. I must move my body weight from leg to leg and use a bit of my core to stabilise – it provides a very light form of exercise. And you can do this when you’re on a conference call, in a meeting, when you’re speaking to a colleague, or just while you’re working.

How can you use the wobble board with another piece of kit to ensure that you can work standing up?

A laptop table… this allows me to turn my sitting desk into a standing desk, and then I pair it with the wobble board to get that good range of motion and start to be more active, metabolically active as well.

Another thing I do for exercise snacking is to use a kettlebell. I’ll have it near my desk in my relatively small office, and it just means I can get up, I can do some bicep curls, I can do some squats, and really good compound movements. I can also do some kettlebell swings – there are lots of different forms of exercise with a kettlebell. And that’s something definitely if you work from home or work agilely, you could think about doing, and potentially in your office environment as well.

Start to think about exercise snacking. How much exercise can you work into your every day? And if you are going to the gym, think about doing less potentially, but getting more from that reduced amount of time.

Exercise doesn’t need to take a long time.

What’s Your Health IQ?

Discover what your Health IQ score is based on the Six Signals™: sleep, mental health, body composition, energy, digestion and physical fitness. Our simple diagnostic tool will help you understand where you should prioritise your efforts.

Click here to take our test

Leanne Spencer

Leanne is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of Bodyshot Performance Limited. She delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight', is the author of bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine', and hosts a podcast called ’Remove the Guesswork‘. Leanne is the founder of Bodyshot Performance, an award-winning health and wellbeing company. Bodyshot Performance work with businesses of up to 500 people who want to create a culture of energy, vitality and performance through the business and position wellbeing as a competitive advantage. Bodyshot intersect the latest science and technology to provide unique solutions to the challenge of wellbeing in the workplace that have a direct impact on the bottom line. Our clients have won awards for wellbeing and recognise it directly improves employee engagement and retention and attracts talent into the business.  We also work with chronically stressed or burned out professionals to get you back in control of your health and able to do the things you want to do in life.

My expertise is around health, fitness and wellbeing, specifically focusing on sleep, mental health, energy, body composition, digestion and fitness. I host a popular podcast on iTunes called ’Remove the Guesswork ‘, and in November 2016 I delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight'. I’m the author of the bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine' and I regularly speak to corporates on health and wellbeing.

My personal values are to live truthfully, considerately and to "suck all the marrow out of life" as Thoreau said. I support the charity Diversity Role Models which works to combat homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying. I recently completed the world’s toughest ski race to raise £10,125 for Alzheimer's Research as my father-in-law was profoundly ill with Alzheimers, and I am on a constant mission to find ways to live in a way that is sustainable and environmentally friendly. I love sport, fitness, reading, gardening, business, podcasting, and being with my cat and our scampish little rescue dog, Kami from Romania.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

exercise-snack-casual-walk
Community//

Why you should integrate small bursts of movement throughout your day

by Ben Mercer
Think of Exercise Like Potato Chips in 2019 to Eliminate Barriers
Community//

Think of Exercise Like Potato Chips in 2019 to Eliminate Barriers

by Michele Mehl
Community//

5 Little Ways to Sneak in Exercise at Work (Without Looking Silly)

by Mike Souheil

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.