BIPOC Money Mindset Coach Unveils ‘Black Dollar’ Issue and Finance Tips for Kids

Tomeka Purcell is a Money Mindset Coach who presents solutions for difficult life and financial concepts to young children and adults. After 2 bankruptcies, 4 foreclosures and 2 repossessions, Purcell trains others on how to achieve personal and professional financial goals, especially during the pandemic. After going through personal struggles sleeping in her Grand AM and not being able to feed her own children, she became passionate about helping others successfully deal with their money, especially during life transitions. Her handbook, Why Pay Cash? Credit is Better is carefully crafted to break the negative mindsets associated with using credit and tackles challenging topics such as home purchases, proper budgeting and investing, children and financial literacy as well as the black dollar. Being personally uneducated and ill-equipped about finances, Tomeka was inspired to help individuals/families establish financial goals, build wealth and change the way they think about money. Tomeka was taught to believe love of money was the root of all evil, so she lived in mental scarcity. After shifting her mindset to see the world through the lens of abundance, she catapulted herself into a realm of stability. Her children’s book series is based on the ambitious young Morgan, an African American girl with an unquenchable desire to accumulate wealth.

More about Tomeka

