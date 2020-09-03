Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Biotechnology’s Role in Medicine

Dr. Darren Carpizo discusses the role of biotechnology in medicine.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Dr. Darren Carpizo - Biotechnology&#039;s Role In Medicine
Dr. Darren Carpizo - Biotechnology's Role In Medicine

Biotechnology sounds like a complicated field and in many ways it is. However, the concept behind biotech is simple. It means using the processes of biology for industrial, research, and other reasons. Biotechnology is used in a number of fields including agriculture. It’s also very important in healthcare.

One of the most common applications for biotechnology is in genetics. In terms of agriculture, this can mean making hardier, more disease-resistant plant crops. In medicine, it can mean manipulating the genes of small organisms so that they produce hormones, antibiotics, or other medically useful substances.

Recently, the idea of targeting specific genes for more personalized and efficient healthcare has started to become more possible. Instead of treating all patients with the same medication in similar doses, the idea is to customize treatments. For example, now doctors are able to figure out very specifically what type of cancer a person has. So they’re no longer treating “breast cancer.” Instead, they’re treating something more specific, like HER2+ metastatic breast cancer.

Without biotechnology, none of this would be understood. It wouldn’t be possible to know these specifics, devise treatments for them, or deliver them effectively to patients. Biotech has made it possible for so many people to have more targeted treatments and better quality of life. Disciplines that come under the umbrella of biotechnology include genomics, metabolomics, and exomics. DNA sequencing and genome editing are some of the most impactful biotechnological advances of the past 20 to 30 years.

Biotechnology is also important for the pharmaceutical world. Biologics are one of the most important products of the biotechnology field. Biologics are medicines made with or extracted from cells that are still alive. These include very commonly used substances like insulin. Many vaccines are also considered biologics. Advances in biotech since the 1970s have made it possible to develop and deliver safer medicines than ever before.

The field is always improving. Recent advances in biotech include sequencing the genes of specific tumors found in specific patients. This means there’s hope that patients can have a truly personalized cancer treatment that will give them the best possible results. Biotech solutions are making the world a better and less hostile place for people at all stages of life.

Dr. Darren Carpizo, Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational Research at The University of Rochester Medical Center

Based in Rochester, New York, Dr. Darren Carpizo is a skilled and passionate healthcare professional and seasoned surgical oncologist specializing in liver and pancreatic cancers. Darren Carpizo seeks to find new cancer therapies and stay on the cutting edge of cancer treatment. Previously in his career, Dr. Darren Carpizo worked as a Professor of Surgery and Oncology & Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Recently, he accepted a position with the University of Rochester Medical Center as Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational research.

Upon graduating from high school, Darren chose to enroll in Cornell University in Ithaca, New York for his undergraduate and study in their Biology of Society major, a unique concentration to Cornell at the time. The major dives deep into the science of biology and how science is impacted on an ongoing basis by different aspects of society, including politics, and culture. While attending Cornell, Darren was also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and the Alpha Epsilon Delta Premedical Honor Society. He graduated in 1993 with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Learn more about Dr. Darren Carpizo by visiting him online! 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

The Future of Healthcare: “Replacement blood vessels and heart patches” With Robert S. Kellar, Ph.D, Chief Science Officer at Axolotl Biologix

by Christina D. Warner, MBA
Community//

“Raise the bar.” With Douglas Schmid of Predictive Biotech

by Fotis Georgiadis
//

Big Ideas: “We can use gene editing to remove allergens, trans-fats, saturated fats or gluten” with Calyxt CCO, Manoj Sahoo

by Christina D. Warner, MBA

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.