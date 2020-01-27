Biohacking with Breathwork

How easy it is to overlook the humble breath as a possible solution for personal healing, growth and change. And yet it’s free, available to us at all times, and asks nothing of us in return. Breathwork is one of the simplest, most effective biohacking tools I know of. An energy disruptor, the breath let’s us play with, and alter our current state of consciousness on tap, whenever we feel the need to. Which in turn, can reveal the quickest route to the all the answers we’re searching for.

There are so many incredible Breathwork tools available which owe their lineage to different disciplines. Whether it’s shamanic, transpersonal, mystical, psychological, or another realm – they all have their own flavor that essentially involves a connection with our deepest truth, and a feeling of coherence within.

So here are a few simple and effective suggestions to explore and have fun with….

Breathwork for Balance: Ujjayi Breathing

What it is: Ocean-sounding breathing. Inhale and exhale from the back of the throat (not nose or mouth).

Why do it? Alignment, feeling balanced within, gently warms and regulates the body.

How you do it: Preferable for spine to be straight, otherwise anytime, anywhere!

Breathwork for Calm: Box Breathing

What it is: Even count, square breathing. Inhale, hold, exhale, hold. Tip – practice longer hold times for deeper relaxation effects.

Why do it? SEALS used this for stress management, and calm clarity and focus in combat, relevant for creating stillness, alertness and calmness.

How you do it: Anywhere, anytime!

Breathwork for Detox: Breath of Fire

What it is: Kundalini yogic breathing. Fast and even pumping air through the nostrils. Emphasis on the exhale – like blowing a candle out.

Why do it? Cleanses and clears, generates heat, energises.

How you do it: Spine straight, sitting down or cross-legged, can be energizing so morning ideal, activates core so on empty stomach.

Breathwork for Healing: Breath4Life Breath Work

What it is: Accelerated, open-mouthed, conscious connected breath, for a sustained time + evocative music, in a safe space, with an intuitive guide.

Why do it? Like the HIIT of Breathwork (!) – deep healing, release resistance, internal declutter.

How you do it: Alongside a trained Practitioner + integration time around the session.

As a Breathwork Practitioner for the last seven years, I have found consistent refuge in the breath, particularly when I am at a crossroads, or just feel stuck, and uncertain. Knowing I can always lean on something deeper, more stable, and more knowing than my sometimes distrusting, skeptical, and fragile mind would allow me to believe, is both reassuring, soothing and strengthens emotional resilience.

I would love to hear how you work with the breath!