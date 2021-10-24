Bintou Camara Of Cosmopolitan Magazine & ARAMAC: “A voice that can’t be suppressed”

In a lot of industries, it is easier for the voice women and POC to get lost in all the noise. Therefore, we must make sure to never allow our voices and ideas to be suppressed. When you start your own company, they’ll be people around you who want to put their input into certain things, they’ll be others in your industry category who want to inflict their ideas and positions on you because they believe they know more. You must know the difference between those encouraging, supporting and mentoring you from those overstepping boundaries & forcing their opinions on you.

Bintou Camara is originally from The Gambia, a country in West Africa. She moved to New York at a young age due to health complications & the hope of receiving better healthcare. Bintou has lived in New York almost her entire life up until a year ago when she moved to Los Angeles to further pursue her education.

Bintou is an Alum of The Fashion Institute of Technology, and she is currently a master’s candidate at The University of Southern California. She currently works for Cosmopolitan Magazine and is the founder & head designer of a consciously inclusive luxury fashion brand, ARAMAC.

ARAMAC is defined as Aesthetically Redefining Art Made As Clothing, Bintou is committed to producing ready-to-wear for all kinds of people & creating an inclusive brand that challenges the categorization of clothing. ARAMAC wants to make it normal for you to wear what may be categorized as “streetwear” to the office or “professional attire” on a night out. Bintou’s passion for inclusion & representation is her driving force in creating a brand & a community that encourages confidence in one’s identity & self-expression through the art of fashion with no boundaries.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Excited to be a part of this!

I have always been passionate about creativity & the arts for as long as I can remember I have used it as an outlet. Growing up I was sick often having been diagnosed with sickle cell when I moved to the U.S. Because of my illness I felt like I was always being held back, my parents & doctors often advised me to not do some of the things my peers were doing such as heavy sports, extreme physical activities, or just normal kid stuff. I missed out on a lot of experiences, whether it was school ice-skating trips or going to Disneyland with my friends. Feeling sheltered and “different” always motivated me to find outlets to express myself and create a secondary world for myself. Growing up in an immigrant African household, you have a few career paths that are deemed “acceptable”. I was always encouraged to go into the medical field, however, I spent so much time in hospitals I knew I did not want to work there. That was just not it for me.

In high school I was really into sketching for fun, I’ve kept one sketch book for years now, solely as a creative outlet. I never really thought I would bring anything in it to life. After high school I decided to pursue a degree in Marketing & Communications at The Fashion Institute of Technology. This made sese for me, I got to combine my various passions and still be surrounded by fashion in some way. During college I interned at several luxury fashion companies including Gucci, Barney’s, & Dior. I’ve grown to absorb so much about the fashion industry, from the creative side, development side, & business side. During my first year of grad school, I was going through a difficult time and ultimately turned to my outlet again, but this time I took it a step further and turned one of my sketches into a physical design. I posted the finish product on twitter and within a few hours it went viral. This was the push I needed to pursue my passion, showcase my talent, and build ARAMAC.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I think it’s been interesting starting my company so suddenly, my signature design that started it all was created from a fabric I fell in love with while roaming the fabric store. I purchased the fabric on a limb and didn’t think past that. However, this was probably not the best way to go about it. Going back to the fabric store to look for bulks of this one fabric was a nightmare. I quickly realized that I had picked a fabric that was not available anymore. So, I had to adapt and figure out how to create my own fabric. This was an interesting process because I quickly went from a designer to a textile developer, and I knew nothing about developing fabrics. Ultimately, I made it happen. I found three unique fabrics, when combined created the exact fabric I was looking for. This was a quick introduction and wake up call to the difficulties ahead of running a business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

If I’m being honest, I probably make mistakes once a week. I must remember not to take my small mistakes to heart or else I’ll turn something I love into something I dread. Starting a business involves a lot of trial and error, I did realize that next time I need a lot of preparation before publicly announcing a product. When I initially posted my design on Twitter, I only expected the few people I interacted with to pay attention. I had no idea that it would reach 1.7 million people & get interacted with over 200,000 times. I felt like I needed to quick, move while the iron was hot. This put an immense amount of pressure on me being that I was a team of one, I was financing everything on my own, and took on various roles within my company. This was a huge lesson learned! Moving forward I must make sure all my bozes are checked off before getting my audience too excited and getting faced with challenges and obstacles that delay any release dates. I also want to spend more time developing a dream team and getting the proper funding.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

That is s true! We all need a support system & tribe around us. I attribute my drive to succeed to my community, I am inspired everyday by those around me. I come from a place where no one gets anything handed to them and every day is a struggle for many people. My community is filled with immigrant parents who left the only homes they have ever known to come build better lives for their children; it’s filled with children who are navigating being first generation in America & carrying the weight of all the generations before them who gave up so much for them to succeed. My community is filled with individuals who aren’t given the best resources but always find a way to make something out of nothing.

Honestly even though I am currently doing everything on my own, I don’t believe in the idea of being “self-made”. I attribute everything to God; he has the plan & I have the passion. Though it’s been difficult building my company, there has also been one person in my life that has watched my journey from the beginning. They have watched me fail and get back up, support & encouraged me when I doubted myself, as well as encouraged me to be confident in my brands value. It’s always great to have someone to share ideas with & keep you sane!

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I believe what holds most women back is fear, lack of resources, & living in a society that already puts us at a disadvantage. We can’t go where there aren’t opportunities for us, so we must create opportunities for ourselves. What’s difficult about this is that a lot of the times this means being the first of one of the first few to break into an industry. That is always a difficult thing to do because without representation, mentorship, and a trusted network to build with, learn from, and look to, it can make us doubt the work we’re doing and how far we can take it.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

There is a common misconception that women aren’t founders in various industries because they hold the experience, talent, or skills their male attributes hold. This is just not true; women have every capability to lead across so many industries. Representation, diversity & inclusion truly do make all the difference. We need to create our own tables so other women can see themselves in us and hopefully be inspired even in the smallest of ways.

I think it starts in already existing areas in our society, we need allyship. Women need to be welcomed more to the tables men have for so long sat at the center of. When we increase women leadership across so many industries and companies, it’ll give more women the confidence to expand and do everything they desire.

Our society needs to give all women the support and resources to take the leap and succeed. Support their business in those first few critical years, create funds specifically for women, and programs that help with development and growth.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Again, REPRESENTATION! Representation matters so much. As a young, black women the more I saw black and brown female entrepreneurs, founders, changemakers, and leaders, the more I became inspired. Ultimately seeing those figures made it easier for me to decide I can do this; I can start my own company and be a part of the growing percentage of women founders.

I want the future generations to grow up in a world where women are granted many more opportunities. I want them to know there is no boundary to what a women can achieve and what we can create. We have to break the glass now in order to allow generations after us to walk right through.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

One of the myths for me is that Founders are these confident, mostly extroverted people who can talk to anyone. I personally consider myself an ambivert, I can tune my gears up, when necessary, but I do need a lot of alone time to ground myself. I think it’s importance to not force yourself to be someone you’re not. I have met numerous people who say they can’t start a business or build a company because they are shy or introverted. I think it’s important to remember to be authentic to your personality. You can always create a team around you that builds off one another and every member brings something to the table that someone else lacks. As a founder, yes you are building something of your own, but it does not have to be alone. Build that dream team that takes your company where you want it.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

As previously mentioned, if it’s just certain characteristics someone lacks that’s holding them back from being a founder, that shouldn’t stop you. What you lack you can find someone who makes up for it. I do think the distinguishing factor of becoming a founder is being passionate enough to invest so much of yourself into an endeavor. You must be patient and know there are always risk, but rewards will follow.

So I don’t know if any one of us can answer this question, I’ll always encourage the people around me, especially women to find what they love and build amazing things off it. However, I know not everyone wants that path, and that is perfectly okay. Once you as an induvial find what works for you, what makes you happy, and what you see yourself pursuing for however long, go for it and don’t look back.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The confidence to say go

For so long I was afraid to start my company, my fear of failing was overwhelming, and it took way too much control over my decisions. As women, we often second guess whether starting our own endeavor will work out, we question ourselves and ability to succeed more than men would. This related back to all kinds of industries, men are more likely to go after raises and promotions. To be honest, I just wasn’t ready. That fear of failure never goes away when you’re passionate about bring your vision to life. Once I overcame the fear and was more confident to tell myself “GO!”, I took the leap and began my company. Taking that first step is hard to do but it’s necessary.

Resources to get you started

It’s important to do your research and make sure you have the right resources to get your company up and going. You need to identify what resources you lack early on so you can create them for yourself or find the best place to get them. It’s difficult to get certain things going without the proper tools and resources. From personal experience, I was stuck in a stage of feeling stagnant because I couldn’t produce the pieces, I wanted being that I did not have the proper fabrics. That was a critical resource for me and impacted what I could do in my business.

A voice that can’t be suppressed

In a lot of industries, it is easier for the voice women and POC to get lost in all the noise. Therefore, we must make sure to never allow our voices and ideas to be suppressed. When you start your own company, they’ll be people around you who want to put their input into certain things, they’ll be others in your industry category who want to inflict their ideas and positions on you because they believe they know more. You must know the difference between those encouraging, supporting and mentoring you from those overstepping boundaries & forcing their opinions on you.

A network you can turn to

To the point above, they’ll be all types of voices around you when you start a company, but it’s important to build a network of trusted induvial of mentors, peers, talent etc. As a woman, I know that it’s harder for me the break the doors into certain opportunities so it’s imperative I look to those who have done this before me, those who have experience, and those who are willing to educate me in areas I’m lacking in. I take pride in always finding a tribe of women to surround myself with wherever I go. I take pride in reaching out and expanding my connections. Don’t feel like you’re being a burden, there is always someone willing to extend a hand.

A passion or mission you’re willing to fight for

When you’re starting a company there are going to be the difficult moments when you lose faith in yourself and just want to give up. During these times your passion, mission, and long-term goals are what’s going to save you. You may think you’re in out of your head and that fear of failure may come back occasionally but remember that there are women all over the world making great things happen. It wasn’t easy for them and it’s not going to be for you, however they did it and so can you.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Honestly, having just started my company I have a long way to go before making this world a better place. But being a luxury fashion brand, I know it’s my responsibility to do my part and practice ethical fashion. ARAMAC is a slow fashion brand, and this is due to our goal of not producing more than we need. We use the pre-order method many brands are getting into, to determine the quantity of pieces to produce instead of producing too many pieces which ultimately equals waste. Slow fashion also means we use quality pieces so that our consumers can invest in clothing that won’t get thrown away in a few months or a few years.

However, we do have some goals we hope to accomplish as we establish ARAMAC a bit more. I mentioned ARAMAC is more than a brand, we want it to be a community and mission. As I said previously, I had to move to the U.S. to find better health care because my country was unable to identify my illness therefore unable to treat it. If I did not move when I did, I would likely not be here with you today. One of my goals is to invest back into the infrastructure of The Gambia, creating better access to healthcare. Furthermore, a huge goal of the company is to create more access to creative learning opportunities. The mission is to give young kids back home access to more creative learning opportunities and early education development. My passion for what I love began when I used creativity as an outlet, picking up various skills to express myself and learn so much helped me develop so much of myself. A lot of kids don’t have the tools to tap into many areas and develop skills that can be nurtured into something great.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think this goes back to my previous answer, there are so many parts of the world that don’t have access to things like healthcare, education or the arts. I truly believe these are all necessities every human should be granted. If I could inspire a movement, it would be called “Continental Causes” starting in the place dearest to me, Africa, we can travel across all continents and build community centers and underprivileged towns and cities. These centers would have resources from healthcare, early education for kids, and creative programs for anyone to learn different skills in the arts world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Honestly might be cliché, but Michelle Obama. She is involved in so much and taps in the area of education and creating new opportunities for young people, especially young women. I think she’s and inspirational and doing some of the kind of work I hope to one day achieve.

