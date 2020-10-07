Bindya Lulla: “Trusting your gut instinct”

The fashion business is based a lot on-trend and instinct. I think trusting your gut instinct is very important in this business. I also feel accepting that things can change quickly is most helpful.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bindya Lulla. A New Yorker born and raised, Bindya has successful accessories line under her own name carried at stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Lord and Taylor, Anthropologie, and many more. Bindya has two teens and has seen it all in her 25-year fashion career at the heart of New York City

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started as an intern at Kate Spade, while the company was small and run by the 3 partners. I slowly ended up getting a full-time job there. Working with Kate and studying fashion accessories at the Fashion Institute of Technology gave me an amazing understanding of the accessories world. I soon started my own small business designing handbags at the age of 20. My first order was from Henri Bendel and I felt I had arrived! I soon learned it was not all that easy… One thing led to the next and 25 years later we now have a full-fledged fashion accessory and beauty company and are constantly working on adding newness! The key is believing in yourself and having an open mind to reinvent yourself every step of the way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

There have been many! I started as a handbag designer at the age of 20. My first collection was a huge success and was bought by many great stores at that time. Being so young, this got the better of me and I felt I had arrived as a designer. My next collection ended up being a big disappointment as I did not concentrate on it. I learned very quickly that things were not so easy. In the long run, it was the best thing that happened to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As I mentioned, I was very young when I started and did not understand the implications certain things could have. I remember very early on signing a contract with UPS that was binding for a certain amount of business at that time, which I had no idea as I had not read it properly at all. Since then, I make sure I read or have my business partner who is my husband read everything I sign.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think as a company, we have been able to reinvent ourselves with trends constantly. This has been our strength. Right now we have jumped on selling hand sanitizer and cloth masks given the current situation. Because we are so used to reinventing ourselves and have relationships with our factories we were able to move quickly.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The fashion business is based a lot on-trend and instinct. I think trusting your gut instinct is very important in this business. I also feel accepting that things can change quickly is most helpful.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We have been working on smaller things form time to time that we believe in. Currently, we have set up a Healthy Happy Fund where 10% of our sales on our website goes to a few charitable organizations that we strongly believe in.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

I actually don’t… I think you just need to go with the flow and have some type of a long term plan, nothing too rigid, and things will definitely change along the way.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Right now things are all up in the air… I feel there will be a lot of change. The immediate change is the face masks which will be a fashion statement. I feel other trends will emerge, but we will have to wait and see.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”?

– The ability and desire to reinvent your business

– Being flexible with your overall business plan

– Accepting new trends and implementing them quickly

-Having a great relationship with your buyers. This is what makes a brands success and gives one brand an edge over another

– Having a tight supply chain and being involved in every step of production and sales

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the whole concept of buying early and bringing seasonal merchandise into stores so early needs to change. In July, we see scarves, hats, and gloves when all we want to buy is a swimsuit and cover-up. This has to change so a business can have a healthier sell-thru overall.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I definitely feel I have a long long way to go. This is definitely something I feel I would need to put a lot of thought into. Right now, I think we all just want a happy, safe, and healthy world.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

