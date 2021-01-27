Bill Lango: “Do your best for an audience of one”

“Do your best for an audience of one”, what this means to me is never stop believing in yourself, this is why I’m here, this is all worth it because I am worth it. There were times when I felt very depressed about where I wanted to be in life, that quote really helped bring me back up.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Billy Lango. He brings his all to his music. His music is honest and without excuses. Lango’s lyrics are developed from the artists struggle with growing up in poverty and challenges young visible minorities face. The artist draws from a rich cultural background that is the core of his previous releases. Composing music for over twelve years, Lango combines golden era with new wave Hip Hop & R&B.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

When I was younger, my parents moved a lot, from Haiti to Canada, Canada to the US and back to Canada, but I’ve lived in Toronto most of my life, just your typical Haitian immigrant family in search of a better life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been a performer as long as I can remember; doing Michael Jackson impersonations at 6yrs old to performing my own rap song at 16.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My first published single, ages ago, was mastered by Noah (OVO Forty) who eventually became Drake’s top producer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tried to perform a song I had just written a week prior, I forgot my lyrics and freestyled halfway through the song. My lesson? Make sure you know your material, practice, a lot.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m extremely excited about this EP I’m working on, I wrote every song as a single, so not one is like the other, we will probably create visuals for at least 3 singles and started with my first single, Energy, I feel real good about how it’s going to be received.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

There are millions of stories never told, stories that only a person from a particular background can tell accurately. “Where I go, my people follow”, diversity opens the door to an untapped audience We’re bored, disillusioned, same actors, same narratives told 6 different ways, the entire planet has heroes and it’s an instant sense of pride and excitement to see them on the big screen.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You might need to sacrifice everything for that one thing, the music industry is saturated and if you’re not willing to give it your all, this might not be for you. Spend on marketing just as much as making great music, a great marketing team is crucial for exposure. Stay consistent with releasing content, you can be easily forgotten. Seek help from professionals, not family and friends unless they are pros themselves, this career is a serious business. Put yourself out there, I realized that buzz or clout is a powerful tool, people tend to listen more or pay attention to entertainers with intrigue or pizazz.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You can’t do it all, it takes a team to really get you where you need to be, producer, PR, manager, marketing, you need to hire people who know what they are doing and can help you focus on what you do best which is make music.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I call it S.H.E, Free Shelter, Free Health Care, Free Education, particularly in 3rd world countries; these are not luxuries but basic needs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had a lot of support through the years, but my wife is the one who continued to push me even when I felt like quitting. We didn’t have a lot of money but she invested into studio time when I was out of pocket and even did some part time assistant work on projects.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do your best for an audience of one”, what this means to me is never stop believing in yourself, this is why I’m here, this is all worth it because I am worth it. There were times when I felt very depressed about where I wanted to be in life, that quote really helped bring me back up.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d say Akon, we share some similarities in life story and what he is doing now is something I dream of undertaking one day. He founded “Akon Lighting Africa”, a natural energy project providing electricity to villages with no power on the continent; he is changing the current state of that continent.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me @Billylango on instagram, Billy Lango on Facebook or soundcloud.

