Bill Hillman: “Greatness in writing is something I don’t feel I have come close to”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bill Hillmann.

Bill Hillmann is a journalist, and bull-runner. Bill grew up in Chicago and has been running with the bulls of Spain for the better part of two decades. A longtime Ernest Hemingway aficionado, he was inspired to join the tradition after reading Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, and has taken part in the bull runs in Pamplona since 2005.

Given the nickname “Buffalo Bill Hillmann,” Bill has chronicled his bull-running experiences in acclaimed outlets such as NBC TODAY, BBC World Service, TIME Magazine, Outside Magazine, El Mundo, PEOPLE Magazine, Canal Plus Toros, The New York Times, NPR, and more.

Bill is also the author of Mozos and The Old Neighborhood, and the upcoming The Pueblos. He divides his time between Chicago, New Orleans, and Pamplona.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I hadn’t read a novel until I was a 19-year-old junior college student. I finally sat down in the library and read Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises. I read it in one sitting. When I finished it I decided I wanted to be a writer and run with the bulls.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The most interesting story is that Hemingway brought me to Spain to run with the bulls, and later I became friends with John Hemingway and his son Michael Hemingway who both come to Fiesta in Pamplona a lot. When I was gored in 2014, I had a baseball-sized hole in my thigh and was bleeding a garden hose of blood out of a second hold. I thought I was dying. Then suddenly, Michael Hemingway appeared. He happened to be photographing the run for a Spanish Website at the time. He isn’t a cliché Hemingway type big bearded deep-voiced. He, at the time, was a skinny teenager with a squeaky voice. He looked in the hole and screeched, “My God Bill! You’ve been Gored!”. But then the Hemingway blood started to go into effect. He knelt down with me, took my hand in his, I asked him to translate with the medic (he speaks Spanish). My major concern was the femoral artery which, if severed, is highly fatal. Michael translated and gave me the very important news that I would survive. So Hemingway brought me to Spain, and another Hemingway helped me in a very intense and vulnerable moment, and I thought I lay dying on the streets of Pamplona a few feet from the Hemingway statue.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge is just getting better at writing. It isn’t easy. It takes a tremendous amount of time and energy. You have to write and do it over and over until it becomes a lifestyle. People don’t realize how much work it is. You also have to seek out gurus and take everything they give, and put it to use. You have to bend reality to your whim. The universe is fluid; it wants to remain the same, but if you force it to change with your will and desire, it will eventually give in and become whatever you set out to be. Don’t give up even when the people who love you the most try to talk you out of your dreams. They love you and don’t want to see you suffer. But, if you let them, they will talk you out of becoming your dream.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wrote a horrible first novel when I was about twenty-three years old. Irvine Welsh, the author of Trainspotting, had demanded I go to his wedding in Dublin, so I mustered up enough money for the ticket and didn’t have a wedding present. So I gave him a printed-up copy of my novel as the present. It was a dumb self-centered thing to do, but I was young. Now I’ve rewritten that novel, and it is pretty good. But back then, it was a mess and a very embarrassing thing to have done. He’s such a nice guy. He took it in stride with a laugh. The wedding was amazing, and a few days later, I went to Spain and ran with the bulls for the first time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m turning my debut novel The Old Neighborhood into a trilogy. The second book is hopefully coming out next year. I’m also working on a romantic memoir about my experience fighting the COVID-19 Travel Bans to be with my Spanish girlfriend. We are living together now in New Orleans. It’s titled Love Is Not Tourism.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

The most interesting story I share in my book is about the friendship between two of the greatest Pamplona bull runners ever, Juan Pedro Lecuona and Aitor Aristregui. JuanPe helped teach Aitor, who is about twenty years younger, to run with the bulls. Aitor has gone on to become the best bull runner in all of Spain. But for various reasons, their friendship went on the rocks around the timespan the book exists in. Then I got gored in 2017, and of course, JuanPe was beside escorting me throughout the surgery and other stages of the day because he is my dear friend. Then because he is also a dear friend of mine, Aitor came to the hospital with our other friends to visit me. I began rowdily playing with them, telling them I was planning to run the next day and shuffling around my hospital room as Aitor and JuanPe patched up their friendship at the foot of my bed. A few days later, Aitor and JuanPe were running with the bulls when they got tangled up in the tunnel directly in front of a bull. The bull began to gore Aitor in the spine. In a split second, JuanPe grabbed hold of the tip of the horn and pulled it up and out of goring Aitor. JuanPe saved Aitor’s life. Then he drug Aitor into the escape hole that lines the tunnel wall so he wouldn’t be trampled. Aitor was in shock, and JuanPe stayed with him, protecting him. Affection is more common between men in Europe than here in the USA, but for JuanPe it is not. Even so, as he watched over Aitor, he felt so much concern for his young friend and pupil as he lay there trembling pale and unresponsive; JuanPe kissed Aitor’s forehead. I have been blessed with many things in my experience in this culture, but that story may be the most precious and maybe one of the greatest moments in the history of bull-running.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

I ran with the bulls in around forty different towns that summer and saw the culture in various forms, big cities, small towns; I ran with old men and teenagers. I ran with people who literally risked their lives and took things to the extreme right outside their front door when there was no one watching, no cameras, no TV; they just did it because they love their culture and their town’s festivities. I want people to understand that the Running of the Bulls is not a tourist trap. It is a vibrant culture with roots far deeper than Pamplona, far older than Spain. It is a culture that is a vital piece of humanity. And that we should be tolerant of this culture because it is part of the cultural identity of these people. They have a right to their cultural identity. To demonize someone else’s cultural identity is a horrible thing to do. So please respect the culture of bull running and these people. They are wonderful.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Greatness in writing is something I don’t feel I have come close to. I hope to reach greatness one day. That would probably come with being an international best seller or winning a Pulitzer or a Nobel Prize.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Again, I don’t consider myself a great writer. But if you want to succeed in writing it takes a lot of stubborn-determination and work.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Hemingway is a big inspiration because he wrote about masculinity and adventure in an interesting way.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In this time of agitation and violence I think we need moderation and tolerance. We need to stop being radicals hiding behind keyboards and talk with each other. We need to look at situations in a humanistic way rather than a black and white way. We need to go back to humanity.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

https://www.billhillmann.org/

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!