Bill Edwards of Regenix: “Trim breakage regularly”

William “Bill” Edwards is the Founder and CEO of Regenix. Founded in 1993, the Regenix Hair Research Clinic has treated over 500,000 individuals with hair loss. Edwards is a renowned Scalp and Hair Care Specialist who has been treating scalp disorders since 1976.

In 1980, Edwards joined An-Tech Research Labs, Inc., to concentrate solely on research and analysis. Through a grant from the Canadian Government, the company was able to purchase an Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer to determine relationships with and track mineral absorption. In 1984,Edwardsmoved from Toronto to Los Angeles and became President of An-Tech Research Labs.

Finally, in 1993, Edwards resigned from An-Tech and founded Regenix, when new Bio-pharmaceutical treatments were developed, along with new analysis technology, that exponentially expanded the company’s capabilities.

Today, Regenix is a household name, treating celebrity clients like Matthew McConaughey, and expanding its reach nationwide with a new at-home product line. The Regenix 3 Stage System is a non-surgical, custom treatment program, made with natural, effective ingredients that work both above and below the surface of the scalp. Regenix helps with hair loss or thinning, Dermatitis, Dandruff, Psoriasis, or extremely dry or damaged hair from chemicals and styling products.

Edward’s goal is to create a healthier environment for hair growth while preventing further hair loss by stopping the deteriorative process.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My journey into the field of hair loss prevention started in 1976 through a chance meeting with the owner of a small hair care company in Toronto , Canada. He was married to a woman from Uruguay, and they spent 6 months out of the year in South America. His complaint was that his business suffered every year while he was away, and that he needed someone to babysit the business for the 6 months that he would be gone. I accepted the challenge, and after a two week crash course, I was left to run the company.

Upon his return 6 months later, the owner was impressed enough with the innovations that I introduced, and the fact that profits were intact, that he chose to retire and turn operations over to me on a full time basis.

In 1984 I made the decision to relocate to Los Angeles. I am a dual citizen so the transition from Canada to the US was easy.In 1990 Regenix was born out of a desire to focus more on research and development of new innovations and treatments to prevent hair loss, and enhance existing hair where it has thinned.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

At this time there were numerous companies starting up all making promises to grow hair on a bald scalp. All were fly by night quick buck operations none lasting very long.

I remember once being approached by the photographer for one of these defunct companies. His job was to take before and after pictures of clients. His pictures were quite impressive, and remember, this was before the advent of photo shop. His explanation was as simple as it was incredible. He said that he would take the before picture, then 6 months later he would take the after picture…..and then reverse them!

Honest science equals success.

I located Regenix in the Cedar’s Sinai Medical Office Towers as a testament to how serious I was about forming an honest company for the long haul based on hair loss prevention. In fact, I believe that one of the keys to our success over the years is that Regenix has been the only company in this field that claims NOT to grow hair on a bald scalp.

The unique Hair Micro Analysis enables us to identify problems within hair follicles that can form prior to any thinning. The result is that we can identify the nature and severity of problems, design a personalized program of treatment, and then follow up analysis can monitor results and adjust treatments as needed. We have the capability of informing a client exactly what we CAN do….and the integrity to tell them what we CAN’T do.

This honest approach was appreciated by the public, and although Regenix was initially promoted by print ads, and then on radio, the vast majority of our clients come to us by word of mouth.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

For many years it was believed that hair loss was the result of an over abundance of testosterone ( the bald and macho syndrome).

Research into this proved that testosterone was not the culprit. It was when testosterone combined with 5 alpha reductase enzyme to form DHT (dihydrotestosterone).

This new information led me to a period of intense research to develop new treatments to neutralize the effects of DHT and to block it’s initial formation. The result was a whole new approach to the prevention of hair loss, and eventually led to our patent which was granted in 1998.

Numerous technological developments helped to improve the business over the years, including the capability of sending micro photographs of hair samples to our clients which exponentially expanded our reach.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been individuals who have significantly contributed to the success of Regenix. First and foremost is my Father. He taught me to always maintain a positive mental attitude, the value of integrity and that “street smarts” are just as important as “book smarts”. My Father was an executive for General Motors, and while in that strict corporate environment, his advice to me was that if you want to matter, do something each day that you could potentially be fired for.

One story that comes to mind is that in a particular year, Chevrolet turn signals would sometimes fail. The corporate mentality was to not say anything to customers, just fix the problem when it occurred. My Dad’s response was to inform every single new buyer that the potential for a problem was there, and if it happened, just bring the car in and it would be fixed. Just sensible, good customer relations. That philosophy of being honest with customers stuck with me and became part of my basic business philosophy.

Back when Howard Stern was on KLSX radio in Los Angeles, he became a local spokesperson for Regenix. I received a threat from a christian women’s group that there would be a national boycott of Regenix if I continued to advertise on Howard Stern. I wrote a response and also sent a copy to the radio station. The basics of my response was that radios have dials that enable listeners to easily change the station. Although I don’t always agree with what Mr. Stern says, I will always defend his right to say it. This threat to freedom only motivated me to increase my advertising on Howard Stern. He read my letter on air nationally, and it led to a significant increase in business.

No discussion about people who helped Regenix grow would be complete without talking about Mathew McConaughey. He has been a Regenix client since 1999. His diligence with the program was fanatical, and his results exceptional. In 2001 he made an appearance on the David Letterman show. Letterman jokingly made a comment about MM’s hair. Being the straight shooter that he is, MM told Letterman that he was losing his hair, and that he started using Regenix, and now his hair is better than it ever was. A maelstrom of publicity followed, which helped MM’s career , and greatly increased business for Regenix. He once told me “ no one wants to discuss my movies…they just want to talk about my damn hair”!

The increased exposure led to the refinement of our mail order program to expand our reach literally word wide. Throughout the years MM has regularly talked about how Regenix has saved his hair, most recently in his biographical book Green Light.

I will always be grateful to MM for his straight forward honesty about using Regenix. Many of our celebrity clients — whose privacy we protect — are hesitant of talking about Regenix publicly for fear of losing work if they are perceived losing their hair.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I feel very fortunate to have found a life’s work that I love, and the satisfaction of helping so many people. I am a firm believer that if you find work that you love…you’ll never “work” a day in your life.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

The Regenix program is designed to eliminate problems within hair follicles to produce strong, healthy hair. But it doesn’t end there, there are other things a person can do for fabulous hair.

Rest- get quality sleep for a good number of hours.

Get physical- walk, jog, stationary bike — just move and get blood flowing.

Mental-manage stress through meditation, yoga or music. Pre plan your day with a to do list, and if there are items still on the list at the end of the day, they become the first things on your list the following day. When under prolonged stress , take extra

B-complex vitamins

Diet-nothing fanatical-just a common sense approach- cut back on refined sugars and carbs, eat more dark, leafy greens, fruits and protein — more baked and broiled less fried. Vitamin A,E,C,Iron, B-Complex Zinc and Magnesium taken regularly with meals are all good for healthy hair. Avoid mega dose supplements- at best they are wasteful and the worse case-they can lead to kidney problems.

Hygiene- shampoo regularly to remove debris and oil buildup. Trim breakage regularly.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Happy people always look good and are attractive to others. Smile, maintain a positive attitude. If you radiate Good outwards- it will flow back to you. Be thankful, appreciate what you have and all that is around you.

Relax, adopt my Father’s two part philosophy on life: Part one: don’t sweat the small stuff. Part two: It’s ALL small stuff!

And regarding relationships and marriage, his mantra was, “Would you rather be happy…or right?”

…Barbara, are you listening?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be for folks to stop treating their hair with harsh chemicals and drugs. We are so health conscious about what we put in our mouths nowadays, I would love to see people show the same concern with the products they use on their hair and scalps.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” ―C. S. Lewis…

Once you start to lose your hair, you can never reverse the process. However, you can take control of your hair health and stop the thinning process today for a thicker and healthier mane tomorrow!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

For several years now I have been developing a unique line of skin care products. I would love to have lunch with Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank ( preferably at her Malibu home) in order to pick her brain about marketing new Regenix Beauty Products.

