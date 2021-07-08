Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Bill Cosby’s Release Will Not Silence Abuse and Assault Victims: Living With Injustice and Betrayal

As I was ending a session with a patient last Wednesday, June 30, I noticed my cell phone was exploding. Text messages from my colleagues, patients and Cosby accusers with images of the “breaking news.” Shock and horror filled my body and mind when I read, that Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned by […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As I was ending a session with a patient last Wednesday, June 30, I noticed my cell phone was exploding. Text messages from my colleagues, patients and Cosby accusers with images of the “breaking news.” Shock and horror filled my body and mind when I read, that Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Initially, I could not open the articles sitting on my phone. As I looked at images of Cosby being escorted back to his home in Elkins Park, I thought to myself, ‘This cannot be happening.’ I had a surge of flashbacks of times when people told me “You are crazy,” or “How could you do this to your family,” once I broke my silence about my abuse. To say the news would be triggering for sexual assault survivors is an understatement.
Once I had a chance to digest the news I began talking with journalists, colleagues and friends. Most of then were expressing concern and deep sadness about the news. One colleague asked me, “How will this affect all of our patients who are new in recovery or are considering reporting crimes against them to the police?”

I attended both Cosby trials and his sentencing as an advocate and writer on behalf of abuse and assault survivors. Days after Cosby’s arrest in 2018 I published a feature op-ed in The Philadelphia Inquirer, commending the dozens of women who went public with the story. I decided to attend both of the Cosby trials and his sentencing because I wanted to learn more about how the justice system works when someone comes forward with abuse and assault allegations. I wanted to be in the courtroom to support the dozens of women who broke their silence years or decades after the alleged the assault took place. For over twenty-four years I have been counseling survivors in recovery from all types of trauma. I have listened to countless stories of injustice by men and women. Most of my patients could not report a crime even if they wanted to because their abuse or assault took place after the statue of limitations to report had expired. Others had tried to seek justice, but could some of my patients could not finish with the process because of the toll it took on them mentally and physically. I worked with one patient who’s lawyer
that represented her said ,”Why did you stay with your boyfriend after he abused you? No jury is going to believe you.” She dropped all charges against her boyfriend she alleged assaulted her hours after her lawyer made this comment.

Cosby’s early release from prison is a reminder that most predators and their enablers will not be held accountable for crimes they have committed. When someone decides to go public with his or her story, they are putting their reputation, safety and mental health on the line. The legal system is deeply flawed and lacks understanding of what it is like for survivors to break their silence.

We could take the news of the last week and call it a setback for the #metoo movement. Or, we can take our anger and outrage to push for change in the legal system so that this never happens again. People’s lives are forever changed after sexual assault. The process of recovery is not just about telling someone what happened or filing a criminal report. Thriving after these kinds of trauma means finding ways to digest and process memories. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is not a condition that can be cured. Through the years I have learned that recovery means finding ways to live with circumstances that make no sense. For example, when I attended the Cosby trials many people asked me, “How can one man hurt so many women and show no remorse?” While it is hard to understand, there are some people in this world who are deeply wounded and impaired individuals who lack remorse for others.

In an interview with NBC Correspondent/Anchor, Kate Snow, eight of Cosby’s alleged accusers gathered together to share their fury, grief and disappointment. They did not sit on the interview and say “Woe is me.” They sat in their zoom boxes and expressed understanding, empathy and love as each of them talked about their reaction to Cosby being set free. They did not say they were going to give up or that there is no room for change. On the contrary, they talked about the fire lit in their hearts and minds. Janice Baker-Kinney, one of the women that testified in Cosby’s second trial told Kate Snow in an interviews ,”I am ready and rearing to go and I will do anything and speak my truth to anyone that needs it.”
The question now is what next? How do we help the thousands of victims around the world not let a procedural issue that let a predator out of prison stop the movement towards change. How do we sit with the injustice and not let that hold us back from living the life we want? How do we tolerate all the disbelievers and victim blamers, even when some of those people happen to be our mothers, fathers, partners, bosses and friends?
Here are some of the suggestions that my colleagues and I have talked about through the week…..

  1. Stay strong
  2. Keep speaking.
  3. Focus on what you CAN control.
  4. Connect with other survivors.
  5. Do a lot of self-care.
  6. Form groups to advocate for change in the legal system.
  7. Remind yourself, a hundred times a day if necessary, “It is not what happened to me that is the problem, it is that it happened, THAT is the problem.”
  8. Set boundaries with friends and family.
  9. Limit your time on social media.
  10. Journal, hike, sing, workout, meditate, hug your pets and children if you feel like you cannot keep your feet planted on the ground.
  11. Tell yourself over and over, “I know the truth, and nothing can change that.”
  12. Take opportunities when you are triggered to face another aspect of your trauma that needs more attention.
  13. Ask for help if the news of the week is making you feel like you cannot function in your relationships or at work.
  14. Seek attention immediately if you are having suicidal thoughts.

CP24 Tonight with Shari Botwin, LCSW

    Available in hardcover, ebook and audio

    Shari Botwin, LCSW, Trauma Therapist and Author at Rowman & Littlefield Author

    Shari Botwin, LCSW, has been counseling survivors of all types of trauma in her Cherry Hill, New Jersey private practice for over twenty-three years. Her second book, “Thriving After Trauma: Stories of Living and Healing, Rowman & Littlefield,” (Rowman & Littlefield, November 8, 2019) deals with overcoming trauma including physical and sexual abuse, war-related injury, loss due to tragedy or illness and natural disasters. Real stories and practical tools shed light on how to let go of the shame, guilt, anger, and despair after a traumatic experience. Shari has conducted Keynote presentations for Monte Nido, International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals, Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Organization, Hoftstra University and Bay Path University. She has given expert testimony on breaking stories related to trauma (Covid-19) on a variety of international media outlets; including, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, The Today Show, CBS This Morning NBC News Now with Dr. John Torres, NBC Stay Tuned, ABC News, CBS News, MSNBC Live, CTV News, CP-24 News, CNN, Sports Illustrated, Prevention Magazine, Greatist, The Associated Press, Philadelphia Magazine and Radio Europe. Shari has also published feature articles in several online trade magazines. She has dedicated her life’s work to helping survivors after living through years of childhood abuse and multiple traumas in her early adulthood.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    #MeToo Turns Two

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Mental Health Champions:“Our government still does not recognize the importance of treating mental illness” with Author Shari Botwin

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    Men, Women, Fame And The Rape Culture In America

    by Robert Cox, LPC
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.