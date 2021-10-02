Bill Bloom Of Bloom Financial: “Set big goals”

Set big goals. Think of your goals in 25-year time frames. That gives you 100 quarters to break down steps incrementally to grow. Along the way, the goals will change, but embrace those changes. You may be one collaboration away from reaching your goal.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bill Bloom. Bill is an entrepreneur, husband, father, sailor and coffee enthusiast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My backstory is fun. I grew up in a household where money was always an issue. As a kid, I remember my parents not being able to figure out how to make money work for them. And I knew that I didn’t want to live like that when I got older. Owning a business is always something that I wanted to do, even as a kid. I would buy baseball cards to see if they are worth money. I’d always be looking up the prices of the cards and trying to but rare collectables at a young age thinking they could be worth more money in the future. So as a kid, money was always something that was important to me.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Well, when I started my first company, I lost all of the revenue that I had from my prior working relationship, had to start over and made roughly 24,000 dollars net my first year in business. By the way, did I mention I was 28 at that time? It was an incredibly hard year, but I never thought of giving up. I always thought to myself, “What else can I be doing?” That question really helped my brain think of new ideas on how to help people. My drive came from my childhood. I did not want to end up having money issues. I did not have a family at that time, so the risk was something I was willing to take on. I knew there was a bigger and better future ahead. It was just a choice to go out and make that happen.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

What’s funny to me is that I thought I could do it all. That is a joke in and of itself. There are only a handful of things that I love doing, and I was just doing way too much when I started my company. I didn’t hire quick enough, well enough and really struggled to find the right people to help with my business. I did invest in Strategic Coach the first year in my business. I really should have implemented their teaching sooner in the early stages of my first company. Now, I have an amazing team helping with all of the things that I’m not good at and it keeps me in my unique abilities.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Recently, I was at a client’s daughter’s wedding, and my client was doing his speech. He called out my name in front of over 250 people at this wedding, and just started telling everyone at the wedding how I was able to help him not only figure out ways to pay for the wedding, he told everyone about my podcast and went on for almost 10 minutes (literally) about how important I was to their family. Makes all the difference in the world!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Only do the 2–3 things that you’re good at and give you the most energy. Finding your “Who’s” to help you in your business. Read the book, “Who Not How” by Dan Sullivan. That is a game changer!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The coaches that I have had over the years at Strategic Coach have been my biggest fans. I’m so incredibly grateful for their wisdom, knowledge and help over the years. I did not come from a family business or have any background in business when I started my company. So when things got tough, I relied on people who have been there before to help me navigate the right path for my business.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

Good company is one that is helping their customers, making money, and maintaining. A great company is one that is purpose driven, has teams doing work that encourages the members of the company to be empowered, and the owner is able to create new opportunities and collaborations because they have freed themselves up from doing the day-to-day monotonous tasks. The greatest companies that I work with and associate myself with all have teams. They rely on them to help their customers and grow the bottom line.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Read “Who Not How.” After I read that book, it opened my mind up to so many new opportunities. I started a new company because of this because I found a bigger and better passion for other’s futures. So exciting. Use Kolbe to hire. This tool has been an incredible source of getting to know how my team operates and thinks. How their minds work. I actually had my wife take the Kolbe three months into our dating life. That was fascinating to see how her mind works and I learned so much about her from that experience. Have your team members do an activity inventory once a quarter. Your team members are probably doing too many tasks and they are not able to focus on the 2–3 things that make them happy and give them energy. Set big goals. Think of your goals in 25-year time frames. That gives you 100 quarters to break down steps incrementally to grow. Along the way, the goals will change, but embrace those changes. You may be one collaboration away from reaching your goal. Ask for meetings. As a business owner, don’t be afraid to reach out to high level people and ask for their help. Hand written notes go a long way.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Purpose leads to weeding out the nonsense. It allows one to be direct in their thoughts and actions. I truly believe that being direct with your objectives and wants in life will get you to your goals faster.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

The business leader is probably bored if they hit this “standstill.” When you’re bored, it means that you’re not taking action to become the person that you need to become to reach your next level of greatness. It takes building new habits, which are hard to do. But, I think looking for collaborations could help expedite reaching your goals.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Have an emergency fund for your business. Just like you may want to have a reserve fund for your household, a business owner should have cash reserves to help pay important team members if their industry slows down. Hiring new people is so hard these days. Having reserve money is just incredibly important.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The work. At the end of the day, we all need to do the work to be successful. That’s true of you’re and employee or a business owner. You just need to put in the work. It’s not glamourous to be a business owner. It’s really hard. People see the nice cars, fancy watches, boats etc. That’s not life. That’s a biproduct of success if one could really afford those items. Most people overspend. Being consistent and putting in the work are the hardest aspects of being a business owner.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

Listen and ask questions. Make it all about the client. That’s how I run my business. Everything is always about them. Also, reading one of my podcast guest’s books, “Never Split the Difference,” by Chris Voss, would be an incredible tool to use to help understand the other side of the table.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Say please and thank you. Do what you say you’re going to do. That is what it takes. It’s the little things. Send a hand written thank you note. Those are really the big things.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Make it about the customer. Think about what they want. What are they looking for? If you create that experience that can get them to their desired outcome, it could be a home run for your business and bottom line.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Do everything themselves and don’t hire teams around them. I made that mistake. It definitely slowed down growth the first couple years in my business.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Collaborations with other companies in different countries. This could be a tremendous opportunity to help others.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Head over to the Retire As You Desire Podcast on all major platforms.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!