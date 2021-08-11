Bill Berman: “I wish someone had told me how important it is to have mentors throughout your life”

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Bill Berman, author of Influence and Impact: Discover and Excel at What Your Organization Needs From You The Most.

Bill Berman is an executive coach with experience as a psychologist, senior line manager, and organizational consultant. Since founding Berman Leadership Development in 2005, he has been a trusted advisor to general managers and C-suite executives across multiple industries. Bill began his career as a licensed psychologist and academic, started a software company, and has written and spoken extensively on a range of topics in psychology, coaching and behavior change.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Washington DC. Not the suburbs, but in DC proper. That was interesting because it was a very diverse, challenging environment. But the most interesting part of my backstory is the roundabout path my career took. I went to graduate school to be a practicing clinical psychologist, treating adolescents and their families. How did I get from there to being a coach and consultant to executives? I started out on the expected plan — teaching, seeing patients, and doing research. I started doing research on healthcare outcomes, and that morphed into a consulting firm, and then into a small software company. When that started to take off, I left my tenured position at Fordham University and became an entrepreneur. After a few years, I sold my company to a healthcare information system and went to work for them, running their professional services group. There, I had a team of about 25 people, and we had P&L responsibility for a large portion of the company revenues. I left there after multiple rounds of downsizing after the dot.com bubble collapsed, and worked with a transition coach who introduced me to executive coaching. The rest, as they say, is history.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

As a child, I didn’t like to read, so I read very little until I discovered science fiction/fantasy. I devoured those books, and they got me excited about reading. More recently, when I became the head of professional services at the healthcare information company, my COO handed me a book called “The Fifth Discipline” by Peter Senge and others. It was both completely new and very familiar. Although the focus is on organizations, it is also about systems theory, cognitive psychology, and personal growth. I think that book really helped me bridge the gap between my psychological training and my business career. And that led me to become an executive coach.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I had my software company, one of the things we provided were customized reports that the client would provide to Joint Commission for the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. When I started doing this, I told my clients that we would customize the report for them. Two different clients went through at least 20 iterations of the report, changing colors, graph types, everything you can imagine. It took days of work. After that, we told clients that we would do up to three rounds of revisions, and then would charge for additional changes. What I learned was that my time is my most valuable resource, and I should never give it away unintentionally.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

In the modern work world, most change happens because of someone’s ability to influence others. My goal is to help people become more influential at work. It might apply in other areas of life as well.

Influence is all about how others feel about you — do they trust you? Do they respect you? Do they have confidence in you? To build influence you have to get people to feel that way about you. And to do that, you have to be the “can do person” who “gets the job done” and “feels like one of us.” It means that you understand the unwritten, implicit rules of the organizational culture — how to solve problems, how to collaborate, how to deal with conflict, how to make decisions. Many people lose sight of the simple notion that how others think and feel about you determines, to a large extent, how much you are able to influence them to help you, support you, and follow you.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

All of the case studies in the book are real cases, even though the names, the industries, and other features have been changed to protect privacy. I really like them all, truth be told — because I like my clients. But one of my most interesting clients was Sandy. Sandy was a dynamic, strategic leader who motivated her people through a combination of enthusiasm and clear purpose. She was always exploring options, looking for new product lines and pushing innovation. To her, this was stimulating and exciting work. She was surprised when she was told that some of her people were demoralized and frustrated. She asked for a 360 assessment to understand the problem — interviews from people above, across, and down. What she heard back was that she was constantly shifting gears, making people work long hours on a new project only to have it sidelined. Her intention — to explore new opportunities, which she found endlessly exciting — was experienced as inconsistent, reactive, and destabilizing. Her impact was very different from her intention, but her intentions did not matter. What mattered was how others experienced her.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

The desire to write this book developed over time. I wrote an early draft of the book proposal several years ago. But the idea of the book came out of a consultation I had with a friend who is an expert marketer. She had me ask the HR leaders I work with — who refer me to clients in their organization — why they use me. What came out, again and again, was that I understood the context that people work in. I think of my clients in the context of their organization, rather than focusing just on them as an individual. That really helped me to sharpen my view of what I do.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your approach?

I was working with a woman in a software company. She was ambitious and wanted to have more impact on the organization as a whole. She had just been passed over for a promotion and did not understand what she needed to do differently. Her manager was new to his role, and he did not have a lot of insight to provide her. The feedback she had been given was that she was “too transactional” and did not communicate well. Through our work, we were able to identify that she was not treating her stakeholders as customers. She had a structured idea of what service she should be providing them and did not want to compromise what her team offered them. I helped her to develop an understanding of her primary internal customer’s motivations and needs, and work with him to understand and compromise to meet his needs. She took this approach with other people her team supported, and in a year she got that promotion and became one of two women at her level in a multi-billion-dollar organization.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I’m an organizational psychologist, so I could tell you in great detail about the eight-core leadership competencies that have been supported by decades of research. Those include things like strategic mindset, market understanding, inspirational communication, and things like that. But what I tell my clients is much simpler: A great leader gives their people three things: Something to believe in; Someone to believe in; and someone who believes in them. Something to believe in provides the mission — the “why” of what the organization does. Someone to believe in is about trusting the leader enough to follow their direction. And someone to believe in is about empowering and valuing others, so they will go above and beyond expectations to help you achieve the mission.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me how important it is to have mentors throughout your life. Fortunately, I have had some incredible mentors during my career, and I think they have really done an integral job of preparing me for my professional journey.

Sid Blatt was the professor I worked most with in graduate school. He helped me understand people at a level of depth that has served me throughout my career. John Raden was a mentor to me when I sold my company to The Echo Group. He introduced me to systems thinking in organizations, which really set me on this current path. John Scott and Kathleen Lundquist gave me a chance to work at their consulting firm, even though I had no formal training as an Industrial/Organizational psychologist. They helped me learn how to consult to Fortune 100 companies, which is different than what I had been doing. Bob Lee was my first mentor as a coach. He reminded me of the importance of asking questions and giving clients the time to tell you what their real issues are. And he supported and encouraged me. George Bradt — my co-author — has been an advisor to me as an organizational consultant and a strategic thinker. He made it possible for me to integrate my psychology knowledge with my business experience and turn it into a synthetic whole.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Goethe said, “Treat people as if they were what they ought to be, and you help them to become what they are capable of being.” That is the essence of my own purpose, and it has applied to my life as a clinician, a teacher, a business leader, and an executive coach. My job has always been to help others find the strengths and qualities that make them unique and particularly valuable and use those strengths to contribute to the world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to have a private lunch with Doris Kearns Goodwin. She has had an incredible life, beginning with her work in the LBJ White House. She has studied some of our greatest presidents and greatest leaders and has a level of depth of understanding of inspirational leadership that few people have.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a blog on my website, where I share case studies, offer insights, and discuss challenging issues for both coaches and leaders. It’s www.bermanleadership.com. You can also follow me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/bermanleadership/ and on Twitter at @DrBillBerman.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!