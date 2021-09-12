Bigga State: “You can’t teach what you don’t know yourself”

How Freestyle Phenom BiggaState Went From Failure To Fame

Success isn’t determined by where you’re from but by what you did to achieve your goals. Even with or without support from the people around you, there’s still no telling where you’ll end up. However, if you hone your talents, use them wisely, and don’t give up despite the obstacles and criticisms, you are sure to reach the top of the ladder to

success.

One testimony to that is the story of how Jonathan Henderson, also known as the freestyle rapper Bigga$tate, turned from an unknown to a hip-hop superstar. When he was 10, he was abandoned in Chicago, Illinois, and was left to fend for himself.Although he was homeless and would sleep on park benches and in baseball dugouts, he didn’t let his circumstances stop him from aiming for his dreams.

Bigga$tate had a dream: to enter the music industry. But for someone receiving zero support, he had to teach himself how to rap and sing, unlike other artists who had professional training. Although being his own mentor and manager was challenging, it wasn’t all that bad. This experience allowed him to be more genuine and unique, and he also became a beacon of hope for those going through the same situation.

Most of Bigga$tate’s endorsements are self-pitched. He introduced himself as a freestyle recording artist to his sponsors and seeing his potential, and they were more than willing to connect with him. His endorsements are from 120 platinum producers, Adam 22 from No Jumper, Akoo Clothing, BBC Radio, Fanpass, , ha ha davis, the St. Louis Cardinals, and Worldstar.

Through his continuous efforts in bringing his name to the fore, he built genuine relationships with many influential labels. Dreamville, QC, Roc Nation, and Tha Light Global are included in the list, among 50 others. Along the journey, he was also able to meet friends, who allowed him to feel the support he didn’t receive when he first started. He also appeared in the movie Koffee & Kareem and Rhythm and Flow on Netflix and performed at the BET awards. He even received the rare honor of co-headlining with TMG Fresh, Lexy Panterra, El Hitta and Scott Storch.

Currently, Bigga$tate is one of the most prominent names in the freestyle rap scene. Worldwide, he has sold out more than 400 shows, and he still shows no signs of stopping any time soon. He’s also been featured in ABC News, CBS News, Fox News,

NBC News, MSNBC, and over 75 more news outlets. At this point, he’s been interviewed by more than 700 radio stations, including BBC Radio and Shade45.

Bigga$tate’s songs have also gone viral, collectively gaining millions of plays across different music streamng platforms, including YouTube. There are even tens of thousands of people actively supporting him on Instagram and Twitter. His online prominence allowed him to earn the 34th spot in the iTunes charts and be the 7th most-booked artist on celebrity shoutout applications.

Through Bigga$tate’s journey, he has made many realize that even if you feel like you

have nothing left, your dream still holds value. Besides being an icon of inspiration, he has taken action to help other young dreamers who are going through similar

challenges as he encountered. Bigga$tate has donated to over 85 charities, and he has plans to start a foundation to provide support and training to aspiring artists worldwide.