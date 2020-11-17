Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Big Tech Trends Coming in 2021 | Dr. Christopher Zed

2021 is going to be an exciting time in the world of technology. Following the long-standing tradition of necessity being the mother of invention, the unprecedented challenges faced in 2020 have brought forth a heightened sense of urgency to adapt to the new world, and the tech field has evolved accordingly working to make life safer, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

2021 is going to be an exciting time in the world of technology. Following the long-standing tradition of necessity being the mother of invention, the unprecedented challenges faced in 2020 have brought forth a heightened sense of urgency to adapt to the new world, and the tech field has evolved accordingly working to make life safer, more efficient and more manageable. 

Artificial intelligence and big data are no longer tools just for sales and marketing. Data collection is now vital for health purposes, as well. For example, it is important to be able to help people who are ill while also preventing the spread of disease. Machine learning algorithms will be more sophisticated, scanning venues and buildings for population levels. In addition, optional tracking software can be downloaded to alert people about their proximity to anyone who is ill with a dangerous disease. Other alert systems, such as citizen and nextdoor, will expand their networks to include less urbanized areas of the United States, warning people about all sorts of dangers, from medical to criminal. Apps like nextdoor also work as a way of bringing an entire community together in the newer, remote sense by listing items for sale, asking for a variety of recommendations, listing lost and found items and welcoming others to the neighborhood via the app. 

Computer vision is one of the newest iterations of AI known as self-learning algorithms. These systems are able to see and understand images and then label them accordingly, and they impact every aspect of industry, from self-driving cars and convenience store cameras, to medical diagnostics and crop management. Self-learning systems are faster and more efficient than humans at spotting patterns and connections, as well as making predictions, and they will greatly improve the ability for institutions like hospitals for get the resources needed to fight a pandemic or other large-scale emergency. 

The retail and wholesale sectors will also be affected by the fact that people will now spend more time at home. For the foreseeable future, people will continue to work and shop remotely. This includes necessities like groceries and medicine, but also luxury items previous bought in-person.

As people work and shop from home, travel will also become less predictable. The number of passengers using public transport will fluctuate wildly, and self-driving cars will continue to become more mainstream. As far as taking care of the housebound population, robots are emerging in the care and assisted living sectors to provide access to 24/7 in-home help, as well as to robotic companionship. Buildings that are currently not in use still need upkeep and cleaning, and the robot sector is steadily growing in those departments as well.

This article was originally published at https://drchristopherzed.net

    Dr. Christopher Zed, DDS at Bayview Lonsdale Dental

    Dr. Christopher Zed is a dental healthcare professional with more than thirty years of experience as a dentist, administrator, and father. He began his career at the University of British Columbia, where he taught younger professionals the ins and outs of the trade. He then found a position with the Vancouver General Hospital, where his expertise was useful in topics like community dental healthcare and oral cancer treatments. Today, he is a dental surgeon with Bayview Lonsdale Dental, where he continues to focus on patient healthcare, education, and information. When not in the office he is often found outside enjoying hikes, skiing, or fishing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    The Reason Why Technology Giants Need To Build Trust in 2018

    by The Conversation
    Community//

    Tech Entrepreneurs’ Impacts on COVID-19

    by Sahr Ngegba
    Community//

    GlobePreneurs Win: How Blockchain and Technology Help Create Social Impact

    by GlobePreneurs

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.