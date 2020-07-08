Biblical Teachings on Peace, Unity, and Wellness

According to the Bible, we need to make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit with the bond of the peace. The unity of the Spirit is established in Christ Jesus, and this unity is supposed to be held in the bond of peace. This means I can be at peace with my brother even if I do not agree with everything he says or believes. Although it may be tempting to allow disagreements to turn ugly, we must continually seek understanding to maintain the unity that we have been tasked to uphold.

Our prayer for unity should be the same as Jesus in the New Testament book of John. He says,

“I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word; that they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me. And the glory which You gave Me I have given them, that they may be one just as We are one: I in them, and You in Me; that they may be made perfect in one, and that the world may know that You have sent Me, and have loved them as You have loved Me.” (John 17:20-23 NKJV)

Dan Duval believes that it is here that we see unity of the faith, as Jesus believed.

It is also our prayer that we use our unity to reflect Christ to the nations. In order to do that, we need to recognize that unity is found in Christ. The more we learn about this unity, the more it becomes a source of power that we can tap into. Jesus prayed that we would be one and that the world would believe that he has been sent. As groups of believers connect with each other, and more deeply with Jesus, we will see a revolution across the world. This will lead to a massive revival, and a number of conversions beyond number. The world will see Christ in us and believe that we have been sent by him. The unity of the Spirit is a gift that will help us pursue the unity of the faith. And as we see the unity of the faith, we will begin to unlock something profound that God has in store for the world.

May we join together in unity, and may the world see us as a group sent by and connected to our Heavenly Father.

“Father, I desire that they also whom You gave Me may be with Me where I am, that they may behold My glory which You have given Me; for You loved Me before the foundation of the world. O righteous Father! The world has not known You, but I have known You; and these have known that You sent Me. And I have declared to them Your name, and will declare it, that the love with which You loved Me may be in them, and I in them.” (John 17:24-26 NKJV)

This article was originally published at BRIDEMinistriesBlog.com.