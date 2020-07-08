Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Biblical Teachings on Peace, Unity, and Wellness

According to the Bible, we need to make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit with the bond of the peace. The unity of the Spirit is established in Christ Jesus, and this unity is supposed to be held in the bond of peace. This means I can be at peace with my […]

By

According to the Bible, we need to make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit with the bond of the peace. The unity of the Spirit is established in Christ Jesus, and this unity is supposed to be held in the bond of peace. This means I can be at peace with my brother even if I do not agree with everything he says or believes. Although it may be tempting to allow disagreements to turn ugly, we must continually seek understanding to maintain the unity that we have been tasked to uphold. 

Our prayer for unity should be the same as Jesus in the New Testament book of John. He says,

“I do not pray for these alone, but also for those who will believe in Me through their word; that they all may be one, as You, Father, are in Me, and I in You; that they also may be one in Us, that the world may believe that You sent Me. And the glory which You gave Me I have given them, that they may be one just as We are one: I in them, and You in Me; that they may be made perfect in one, and that the world may know that You have sent Me, and have loved them as You have loved Me.” (John 17:20-23 NKJV)

Dan Duval believes that it is here that we see unity of the faith, as Jesus believed. 

It is also our prayer that we use our unity to reflect Christ to the nations. In order to do that, we need to recognize that unity is found in Christ. The more we learn about this unity, the more it becomes a source of power that we can tap into. Jesus prayed that we would be one and that the world would believe that he has been sent. As groups of believers connect with each other, and more deeply with Jesus, we will see a revolution across the world. This will lead to a massive revival, and a number of conversions beyond number. The world will see Christ in us and believe that we have been sent by him. The unity of the Spirit is a gift that will help us pursue the unity of the faith. And as we see the unity of the faith, we will begin to unlock something profound that God has in store for the world. 

May we join together in unity, and may the world see us as a group sent by and connected to our Heavenly Father. 

“Father, I desire that they also whom You gave Me may be with Me where I am, that they may behold My glory which You have given Me; for You loved Me before the foundation of the world. O righteous Father! The world has not known You, but I have known You; and these have known that You sent Me. And I have declared to them Your name, and will declare it, that the love with which You loved Me may be in them, and I in them.” (John 17:24-26 NKJV)

This article was originally published at BRIDEMinistriesBlog.com.

Bride Ministries Teal Logo

Dan Duval, Pastor at BRIDE Ministries

In 2012, Dan Duval launched BRIDE Ministries. Since then, the group has acted as an internet-focused ministry based his spiritual teachings. Dan's podcast Discovering Truth is but one of the many outreach methods that the ministry utilizes. They have also developed unique forms of outreach in their BRIDE Ministries Institute, BRIDE Ministries Church, as well as their own forms of conferences, small groups, and Prayer Resources.

These outreach methods are focused on connecting with those that most need spiritual healing. To date, they have helped numerous individuals suffering from Satanic Ritual Abuse, Government Sponsored Mind Control, and other less spoken of issues. It is the mission of the ministry to have an impact upon the individual, so that they may in turn impact their nation—placing the Word of God at the center of it all.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How To Become A Peacemaker…

by David Bradshaw
Community//

It is Important to Forgive Your Own Self and Others

by Sakshi Vaashiisht
Community//

Roadmap to Peaceful Travels

by Barbara Gaughen-Muller

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.