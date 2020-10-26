In Jason Greer and Phil Dixon’s new book, “Bias, Racism and The Brain,” they discuss how racism is a brain problem while providing a road map for those who want to transform their lives and banish their biases against different backgrounds.

Racism has once again become a hot topic within the country. Then again, did the subject itself ever go away? Recent events have shown us that racism’s underlying core is still alive and well, bubbling away just beneath the surface.

The reality is, it doesn’t take a “major event,” such as a crime, a shooting, or protests across the country to recognize the problems we have with racism. Jason Greer and Phil Dixon examine just that in their upcoming book, ‘Bias, Racism and The Brain.’

Describing Racism

If you were asked to describe racism in the next 60 seconds, what would you say? Who would you say it to? Would your description change depending upon your audience?

That particular question is the very basis for this heartfelt and inspiring book. Jason Greer is a diversity expert and was inspired to put together this book after a series of diversity trainings designed by himself and Phil Dixon.

The main focus of this book is to demonstrate the central role that our brains play in the development of our conscious and non-conscious biases. Greer and Dixon’s book highlights that our minds filter our worldview through experiences, stories, inherited beliefs, and stereotypes. Unfortunately, far too many of us are still uncomfortable with the dreaded “racism conversation,” even though we have been dealing with this issue for centuries.

“Vulnerability, and empathy. Those are the two words that describe what I hope people will embrace after reading this book. Phil challenged me to share my stories of race in America with the belief that the reader will walk away with not only a better understanding of how racism impacts, but a roadmap of how we can overcome and conquer our biases in such a way that we can truly embrace one another,” Co-Author, Jason Greer.

Conquering Your Biased Brain

Greer and Dixon’s book not only outlines how our brains “create” process racism but offers a roadmap on how to conquer those biases and stereotypes that build up over the years.

We shouldn’t have to convince people in the 21st century that everyone is created equally. But, it’s still a conversation that we need to create real, meaningful, respectful relationships with all ethnicities and backgrounds. That’s especially important in the workplace when you have to interact with people from all walks of life. Not only is mutual respect required, but a mutual understanding will help everyone to work together more cohesively and peacefully.

That starts with understanding your brain.

“While those of us who are not African American will never actually know what it was like to grow up African American in a racist environment, I am hoping Jason’s stories will give a glimpse into that painful experience. I hope that we can explain what is going on in the brain so that readers can understand what was happening in the brains of the people involved,” Co-Author, Phil Dixon.

Once you understand what’s happening inside your own head, you can start to live more authentically and learn how to say the ‘right’ things when you may have held yourself back out of fear in the past. Simply put, this book can start you on a journey that could change the way you see society in general and may transform your life through self-discovery.

“We hope readers finish the book with some practical suggestions of what they could do to move the issue of racism forward. Either by doing something themselves, influencing someone else, initiating something in their organization, or initiating something in their community,” Co-Author, Phil Dixon.