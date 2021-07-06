Bianca Kamhi of Living With Bianca: “Be a positive, driving, loving force of energy!!”

Be a positive, driving, loving force of energy!! Be magnetic in each session and truly try to bring out the best version of your clients in every session.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Bianca Kamhi.

Bianca Kamhi, creator of Living With Bianca, is dedicated to being a sounding board, support system, and brutally honest stranger for millennial men and women working to achieve specific career, relationship, and life goals. Kamhi works one on one with clients who come with specific goals in mind and guides them on a journey to success. She focuses her coaching on shifting mindsets, rewiring how you choose to think in life. Kamhi believes the amount of personal growth any individual can experience is infinite.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Thank you! I attribute my most recent success to the following:

Being authentically me. Staying grounded and rooted in my value system and understanding who I want to be, consistently. I will never allow an environment to dictate my energy, but rather focus on how my energy can enhance and positively lift an environment.

Actively taking the path of growth in every situation that I face.

Making each day productive. Make work for yourself. If there is nothing in front of you that you need to focus on, then create something for you to focus on.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Daily lifestyle habits are the very core of everything I believe in. I am a strong advocate for routine to achieve success. Personally, journaling daily in the mornings is a habitual action that I cannot live without at this point in my life. I look forward to those minutes of release each day. Along with this, committing to physical activity in advance of the start of each week is a great way to hold yourself accountable for your workout routine. This is something that everyone should carve out time for. Lastly, I carve out time to unwind at the end of each day. I never allow myself to get into bed when feeling stressed or highly energized. I enjoy taking a hot bath and having a hot cup of tea each night before bed — and this allows me to close out my thoughts and feel a sense of closure before I sleep.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Simply put, life is too short to allow yourself to be stuck in a rut. Each day, you must focus on developing positive, healthy habits that contribute to bettering your life and allowing you to be a whole-hearted, well-rounded person.

Habits become a sense of who you are. And I say this with the assurance that you are continually allowed to change, erase, or add habits into your life. This is empowering… to feel that your habits can define you as you grow and evolve because they too will continue to grow and evolve. In each chapter of your life, positive habitual acts will set a foundation for your goals and will hopefully help pave the way to get you to achieve them… they become your leading motivation. Here is an example … If a client suffers from sleep deprivation, then they must build habits such as leaving their phone in a different room at night; not watching tv before bed; taking a hot bath before bed to relax the body (and the list goes on for this topic!….) and those habits will help motivate you to get a night of restful sleep and will inevitably change your life for the better!

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Writing your daily life activities down and finding patterns in your actions is one of the most empowering and eye-opening acts. You figure out what makes you feel good or makes you feel bad, perhaps even subconsciously.

You develop good habits by choosing to surround yourself with people that bring out the best in you, and with those who share common healthy interests that you desire to have or aspire to be like. Alternatively, bad habits can be easily developed when you are surrounding yourself with people who actively engage in activities that you know you need to take a step back from. Environment is a big deal when trying to stop bad habits.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have a long, long list of life lesson quotes, and I value each one of them… and continue to grow the list! I utilize them at different times of my day, depending on what I am feeling…So I will share with you the quote that I referenced this morning as an example:

“Everything happens for a reason. Don’t forget that. Every person we meet. Every event in our life. Every flat tire happens for a reason. You can choose to ignore it or ask what the reason is and try to learn from it. Every problem has a gift for you in its hands… you can choose to see the curse or the gift. And this one choice will determine if your life is a success story or one big soap opera.” (From The Energy Bus, by Jon Gordon)

I smile when I read this quote — because it is so simply put and one of the smartest, most powerful life lessons that we can all live by. The choice to be an actively positive person is the best choice in the world!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I recently launched an accountability journal, which I am very proud of! It serves as a 3-month prompted guide where you can work on goals and actively sift through lifestyle patterns to correct or change whatever you need to achieve those goals. Overall, it reminds you of the importance of daily gratitude and active positivity — and teaches you to reflect inward to find what truly makes you happy.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Authenticity. Authenticity is key in this industry (and in life!) You need to be able to wholeheartedly be yourself and be proud of what you are representing, to help others achieve that very same goal.

You need to have a niche. I frequently see health coaches struggling to get clients and getting their names out there. I always express the importance of fine-tuning your studies and becoming well-versed in one particular topic. This will allow you to focus all your efforts on a specific target market. It gives you more of a sense of purpose, credibility and lets you become more of an expert in your field. For me, focusing on goal-oriented accountability coaching was something I have always been so passionate about and I thoroughly enjoy helping others with this, as it is such a valuable tool. It’s not about you. It’s about your clients. You need to stay grounded in your own value system and only do what is natural and organic for you. Admit when you do not have an answer to a question. It serves no one to pretend to be an expert on something you do not know much about — rather commit to learning and doing extensive research to better be able to answer a question or provide information for a client as a follow-up. Be a positive, driving, loving force of energy!! Be magnetic in each session and truly try to bring out the best version of your clients in every session.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Thinking that everything has to be done at once. I certainly fell victim to this mentality in the early stages of my career as a health coach. But in the end, as always, slow, and steady wins the race.

Avoid looking at how other people are doing things and just focus on your voice. This reads in the end, and it’s super important to stick to your own set of guidelines.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

In advance of your first discovery call with a client, it’s in theirs and your best interest to send them a health history form to fill out in advance. This gives you a bit of background on who they are, and it also prepares the client for how personal/deep the questions may be during the session. This allows them to feel prepared and allows them to let you know what they are comfortable sharing or not. You have to earn your client’s trust because this experience is 100% just about them.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

This is quite different for each coach. I have found personal success by partnering with pre-existing institutions (doctors’ offices, self-help groups, fitness studios, meditation houses, etc.…) This has been a really useful route for me, as I am focusing on people who already seek change and growth for themselves and are willing to take that extra step to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

I also thoroughly enjoy the idea of doing wellness retreats and day-long activity programs at wellness-focused hotels. This is always a great way to reach new clientele and also partner with an incredible venue that lends itself to rejuvenation and reflection.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Carve out time in your calendar that is solely just “me time.” Take the advice that you are frequently giving to others. Create habitual routines that better your day-to-day life. Journaling, meditation, eating well, exercising, having a fun work/life balance — these are all aspects of life that you have to wholeheartedly live to wholeheartedly advise others to do the same.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Wow, tough question! There are so many different topics that I feel strongly about that I would love to bring to the forefront of a movement. If I have to choose, I would start a kindness movement. The simple act of being kind to every person that you encounter daily will vastly change the world. You have no idea what struggles people are facing behind closed doors, and you will most likely never know, even after the fact. Treat each person equally, with genuine and authentic kindness. It’s the simple act of acknowledging someone and passing a smile their way — that can make all the difference. With kindness, comes the important lesson of learning to not taking anything personally. Being kind is not conditional, it is unconditional. An act of kindness does not entitle you to expect it back, even if this may be your hope… do not let reactions deter you from continuing on this path of kindness- it truly will change the world!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.livingwithbianca.com/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!