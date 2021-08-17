Bhawana Singh of Code2Cook: “Track your calories”

Track your calories: Calories intake vary depending on the goal that can be fat loss, muscle gain, or maintenance. Tracking calories is very important in each phase. Any excess calories consumed will get stored as fat in the body. Similarly consuming very low calories will impair essential bodily functions and will cause health issues. There are many free or paid apps where you can log food and know the total calorie intake for the day. It will help you to make healthy food choices as well.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Bhawana Singh.

Bhawana Singh is a software engineer turned food blogger. She is a wife, mother of two, fitness enthusiast, avid book reader, and currently pursuing a nutrition and fitness course. After facing post-pregnancy complications, she worked towards strengthening her body by clean eating and eating whole foods along with doing strength training. She has a well-established vegetarian food blog code2cook.com. With a renewed focus on fitness, she has started creating recipes based on macros to provide Macro friendly recipes

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me today, I am glad to be here. I was born and brought up in India. I am the eldest one and have one younger sister and brother.

I was more of a geek who loved to study. My aim was to get good grades and then get into one of the top colleges to complete my degree. Apart from my studies, I used to play badminton for fun. I was a picky eater and didn’t focus on the nutritional aspects of food back then.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My father influenced me to pursue engineering. I earned my Master’s degree in Computer Applications from one of the top universities of India, JNU. I started my first job at IBM.

After having kids, my health was in bad shape. I started walking initially for weight loss and stuck to home-cooked food & clean eating. Later started doing cardio mixed with strength training. I did have success in losing weight. However, I hit a plateau after around a year.

I then came across a scientifically proven method of calorie deficit along with resistance training for weight loss. I started with the same and got great results. This really changed my perspective towards how we eat food & exercise. Currently, I am on the path to become a Certified Nutrition and fitness consultant. I want more people to be aware of the best way to lose fat and keep it away forever.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I made a great friend during my fitness journey who also had few complications in her pregnancy. We both celebrated each other’s small wins and motivated each other continuously for a year. Every 10 days we set up a plan and worked accordingly. When you are on a fitness journey, it really helps to have a coach or accountability partner who can keep you on track and motivated.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I still remember one party which was unavoidable and I purposefully kept the cake in my handbag and poured the drink on my kid’s diaper in my handbag so that I wouldn’t have to drink it. It was a crazy moment but I had to do it knowing my WHY.

After that incident, I learned to say NO politely instead of wasting or spoiling my bag (pun intent).

When you are on a weight loss journey, every single bite matters, moreover, you need nutrient-dense food instead of empty calories. I even carried lunch boxes to events in order to stick to my diet plan. Anything we eat outside, it’s hard to guess the calories and macros. Carrying meals as per diet plan helps to stick to the diet plan and stay within macros.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” ―C. S. Lewis

This quote helped to motivate me for years. I was desperate to get my pre-pregnancy physical health and I could never get that without doing conscious efforts. In order to make it possible I had only one way, workout, and follow a diet plan. I was able to lose 20 kg in a year without following any yo-yo diets or starving myself. The BEST part was I got my strength back and weight never came back.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

As I said, I am on the path to becoming a Certified Nutrition and fitness consultant. I am continuing to focus on my vegetarian food blog code2cook.com. The last two years I have spent on macro distribution and how it affects the human body along with workouts. I am also working on my new blog of Macro friendly recipes. My aim is to create recipes that can easily fit in daily macros, for a global audience. It will help people to follow a diet plan in their weight loss journey. Along with recipes, the blog will also have details of scientifically proven methods for fat loss.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Being a homemaker I know the circumstances a woman faces to maintain her well-being. I have been maintaining my weight for four years and progressing towards my goal to gain lean muscles.

I learned and applied the knowledge on my own fitness journey. Knowing the struggle I am determined to help the community with all my knowledge. Becoming a certified nutrition and fitness consultant will empower me further.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

To me, a Healthy Body Weight is a weight you are comfortable with. You are able to do all chores, play with kids, do your work outside the home, and enjoy each moment without any discomfort in your body. At the same time, it is not all about healthy body weight, you may have proper weight but still have issues with doing daily chores due to deficiencies. Weight is only one factor of the health parameters.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are estimated weight ranges available for reference based on the height of males/females. However, a better way to know, if you have healthy body weight or not, is to check body fat percentage. There are digital weighing scales that provide you with an approximate body fat percentage along with other parameters. There is a healthy fat percentage range that would tell you if you have excess fat in your body. There are also ranges for lean body mass (body weight excluding fat), muscles mass, and bone mass.

If your fat percentage is above the range, you have excess fat in your body and that is considered overweight.

Low-fat percentage alone may not indicate being underweight. You might be having low muscle mass, low fat, or both in case of being underweight.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being overweight is usually the result of a sedentary lifestyle and poor food choices having low satiety. Since your body weight is more, it puts stress on your internal organs and bones. It causes hormonal imbalance leading to various health issues.

Being underweight has its own disadvantages. Usually, an underweight person will have low fat or low muscle mass or a combination of both. Body fat stores energy, insulates us, and protects organs. Low body fat results in an increased risk of injury, fatigue, loss of muscle tissue, and suboptimal body performance. Low muscle mass results in an increased risk of falls, osteoporosis, and fatigue.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Being overweight or underweight can cause havoc to your body. Maintaining a healthy body weight will first and foremost help you perform your daily activities without any discomfort. You will enjoy your meals and sleep better. It will also help with mental well-being as per the old saying “Healthy mind resides in a healthy body.”

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Track your calories

Calories intake vary depending on the goal that can be fat loss, muscle gain, or maintenance. Tracking calories is very important in each phase. Any excess calories consumed will get stored as fat in the body. Similarly consuming very low calories will impair essential bodily functions and will cause health issues. There are many free or paid apps where you can log food and know the total calorie intake for the day. It will help you to make healthy food choices as well.

2. Complete your macros

Different macronutrients play different roles in the body. We need to make sure to take adequate amounts of each macro i.e. carbs, fats, and proteins. Depending on your diet, first priority is given to protein than fat and lastly carbs.

-Protein majorly helps in muscle growth, recovery, and tissue repair. It also makes you feel satiated for longer periods of time.

-Carbs are the main source of energy in general until you follow the Keto diet where fat is used as an energy source.

-Fats are essential in hormone regulation, and brain health. It also helps in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

3. Focus on strength training

Strength training helps to build muscles, strength and burn calories at the same time. During fat loss, you tend to lose muscles and weight training helps to build them and increases stamina. This in turn results in better performances in daily chores. You will be surprised to know that it reduces the rate of Sarcopenia (a condition of losing skeletal muscle mass) along with a healthy diet.

4. Make healthy lifestyle

You must have heard it multiple times to make a healthy lifestyle. How do you define it? Adequate water intake, consuming high satiety food, proper sleep, meditation, being active all throughout the day, and mindful eating are certain habits to inculcate over time. Replace old habits that no longer serve you to become a better person with new habits that resonate with your goal. Pick one habit one at a time and make it permanent to fit in your lifestyle.

I strongly advocate resistance training that is not only for weight loss but building muscles and burning fat even while you are sleeping.

5. Read food labels

Check the nutrition label on food items and stay away from consuming empty calories or high-fat content with low nutritional value. For example, high sugar food items, deep-fried snacks. This is very important if you do not want to be stuck in the rabbit hole. Such foods are low in satiety due to which you tend to consume more than expected.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

By following a structured diet and resistance training, a person builds sufficient muscles in the body to lose fat and keep it away. Such lifestyle changes like tracking calories, eating your macros, and workouts help to maintain muscle mass and healthy weight.

Here I would like to emphasize that do not categorize any food as good or bad. Sugar is not harmful but if someone tries to consume sugary cupcakes then definitely it adds up empty calories. Make sure you enjoy all your favorite foods every day. Even outside, be in a restaurant or in a party, make sure to fill your plate with protein sources than anything in carbs or fat.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Following crash diets and not making lifestyle changes can be really detrimental to the fat loss journey. Restrictive dieting creates unhealthy relationships and is not sustainable. People soon start feeling deprived and binge eat or cheat meals ending up gaining the weight back.

What works or may not work is the learning and an adaptation to lead a fit lifestyle. Listen to your body, don’t deprive yourself of your favorite foods, 30–40 minutes of strength training is all you need.

I am consuming all my favorite food items in my daily calorie intake, 7–8 hrs. sleep, 3 liters water, and an hour of strength training 3–5 days a week. I do take diet breaks once in a while where I eat anything but making sure to complete my daily protein intake.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Due to a sedentary lifestyle and making work our priority, we are ignoring the health aspect of our life unless we face any major health issues. This I feel is the biggest blockage. Taking health as a priority is the first and foremost change we need to adopt in our lifestyle. Then we can look at different aspects of improving or maintaining health.

Do you remember your childhood? Every day you had one session of recess where you played mindlessly and later ate your food happily because you were hungry and tired. The same principle has been replaced with worldly distraction now. This is all you need to do today as well every day. Be active for 40 minutes, eat your veggies, fruits and enjoy. Do you think we can readapt our childhood habits now?

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Sudden changes in lifestyle are difficult. So work at your own pace. Everybody is different and so is their progress. Focus on making small changes and once you will see the benefits, you will be encouraged to continue adopting other new habits.

Trust the process and enjoy the changes coming along. Even if you lose track, try to come back on track instead of going completely off track. Have a personal reason for working on yourself, I call it your WHY. Keep reminding yourself of the same whenever you feel lost.

If something does not work for you, change it, improvise it. But just do not leave it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to burst fitness myths around and help people to achieve healthy habits permanently. Fitness is very vague, counting 10000 steps may be easy for someone whereas moving and doing household work itself could be a challenge for some. Some might find it easy to lift a 20kg dumbbell whereas some might be able to lift only a 5 kg dumbbell. Low carb will work for some but others may feel lazy, fatigued, and tired at the same. So you can see there is a big gap.

Fitness goals and results vary depending on person to person. Athletes look for different levels of fitness whereas a common person may be happy with healthy body weight and doing daily activities.

If I were to choose a movement then it would be a customized healthy lifestyle for everyone to stay fit. And I started this journey by applying this to myself. The next step is to spread awareness to make others fit.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Well, there are so many but Simon Sinek is my recent most loved person on earth since I listened to his Insta stories. How he empowers, explains with logic is beyond words. He has inspired me a lot and would love to spend some time listening to him in person.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For any query feel free to email me at [email protected] I would be happy to help.

You can follow my blog code2cook.com for vegetarian recipes. Details of macro friendly blog will follow soon.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.