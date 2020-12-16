Bhanu Bhargavi – My Purpose Is To Entertain People And Spread Smiles

Successful people commit to learning every single day. You need to learn new things and expand your knowledge. There’s a quote saying – the more you learn, the more you earn. You need to be a lifetime learner. This is what makes you grow and develop into a person you want be.

The definition of success is different for everybody, so it's important to get clear on your personal goals. What do you want to achieve in your career? Be as specific as you can, because it's only when you've defined concrete goals that you can create actionable steps toward them.

Social media has been a platform where Bhargavi got to showcase her acting and dancing skills. Her passion for acting has taken Bhargavi on a completely different and promising career path of content creation which is one of the most sought professions today.

Bhanu aims to be an entrepreneur and serve society by helping the underprivileged people and those in need. Millions of people are starving and forced to live a life in the absence of basic amenities. They do not have food, clothes, and homes to live safe and healthy. Whatever caused this situation, these people are humans and it is your primary responsibility to help as many as you can.

“Having a business of my own has been a life-long dream. I would say I am living my dream now as well. It is great to see people shower love on me for work and it just motivates me to be the best version of myself”, quoted Bhanu. According to her, social media plays a great role in impacting the audience and she has truly been creating a positive atmosphere with her work.

She says that her purpose is to entertain people and spread smiles. Along with it, Bhargavi also emphasized on the fact that the audience loves relatable content very much. “As far as I create content, I make sure that the audience can relate maximum to it. I believe that authenticity and originality in the video are extremely important”, added Bhargavi. Being authentic liberates you. It gives you the freedom to break free of learnt behavior and rise to your highest self. Being authentic gives you the confidence to see yourself for who you truly are and bask in your uniqueness. During the time of the pandemic, the influencer has rightly been the entertaining figure and we hope that she continues to woo the audience with her out of the box content.

Success doesn’t happen overnight. You need to improve yourself to become the best version of yourself. Learning and improving are essential part of life. If you are not improving, you are not growing. You need to stop and focus on your life she quoted.