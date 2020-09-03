Beyond Business: the New Necessary Paradigm

In this time of uncertainty and crisis, our lives, our economy, and our careers have been disrupted, one way or another, in ways we did not see coming.

The illusion of comfort and safety we used to live in has gone out of the window, and to sustain Mendeluk performing our businesses and sanity for the rest of the year, we must prepare to adapt.

Looking closer, however, we deep down know that the world is, in reality, being offered an opportunity to evolve into a new necessary paradigm.

As the latest BSR Report pointed out, “we need to align the purpose of business with essential societal needs” and address growing inequality.

This is a historical shifting moment for political figures, business leaders, and other policymakers to take action and create a better future.

In order to address the responsibility of business in society beyond profit, Rhonda Swan, CEO of the Unstoppable Branding Agency, and her Unstoppable Family decided to throw a brand new kind of event in their private home in Uluwatu, Bali.

Last Friday, they brought together 55 conscious business entrepreneurs and political representatives for an event combining both networking and transcendental experiences.

“Rather than being part of the madness, we can be a part of the change and make the most out of our time in 2020. So we decided to gather people on the island that think the same way and who aren’t here for surface value” says Brian Swan.

The event was combining three strategic aspects to birth change:

Giving back to the community

George Atwell, introducing the King and Prince of Tabanan to the attendees

All proceeds of the event contributed to the Bali Royal Family Foundation, for projects creating a sustainable living ecosystem for the villages, and educating the children from the ground up to reduce plastic and overconsumption on the island and to educate them on sustainability.

The event was also blending international figures and local political leaders, such as the King and the Prince of Tabanan and the High priest of Bali, Jeru Mangku, who led a blessing ceremony for all the attendees.

Empowering leaders of change

Rhonda Swan presenting the evening to her 55 guests

A highlight of the event was a deep meditation and guided past life regression session led by Alexander and Shayoon Mendeluk.

“Empowerment techniques such as past-life regressions open people’s eyes to a world of Spirit that they never knew existed before”, says Shayoon.

A past life regression is a transformative experience that shifts people into a new paradigm of consciousness and has the ability to heal old wounds and clear karmic debt from past life traumas.

“We all have things that have happened in our life or past lives that can hold us back,

So by providing our guests with the tools necessary to identify and cope – they become empowered over fearful”, explains Rhonda.

“The new earth isn’t calling on us to be practical. Practicality is the cousin of fear and we need to overcome fear if we are going to create the new paradigm of change we need”, adds Mendeluk.

Music Is The Medicine

The night was followed by the sound healing piano concert performance of Ryan Whitewolf also known as the “Musician For The Earth” accompanied by a grand piano, guitar, violinists, and a cello, wrapping the event in a magical way.

Whitewolf, who was taught music by indigenous tribes, considers music as healing sung prayers: “Music has been used for thousands of years as an offering to the natural forces that give us life. It is one of the most prominent ways of connecting to the spirit. It can move you so deeply that you know there is something going on beyond the veil”, he describes.

Ryan Whitewolf performing with piano and a violin ensemble

Those three elements combined: giving back, empowering, and entertaining, leading the path for a new generation of impactful networking events that go beyond just business.

“I have hosted over 50 live events and masterminds in the last ten years, mostly entrepreneurial topics, branding & personal development… Last Friday was different, this event was about giving back.

Bringing our collective consciousness together, giving gratitude to mother earth, reminding people that we are in this together”, concludes Rhonda.

The next event will be in September at the Palace of Tabanan. Send email for details to [email protected]