Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Beware The Ides of March

I am witnessing a dearth of empathy, compassion, and support between women, for women, by women.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I thought that I was done, for the time being, on themes related to International Women’s Day. I’m not. I am deeply troubled by trends I am witnessing in my personal and professional life. Trends in disturbing testimonials given by women navigating their career paths. Trends in tyrannical experiences with female leaders. Trends in the absence of backing by executive women. I am witnessing a dearth of empathy, compassion and support between women, for women, by women. This conduct is evident in business meetings, the media and socially distanced chats.

Decades ago, when I was challenging the glass ceiling, there were two key barriers. The most prevalent was my invisibility as a potential leader. A pat on the head and a little more money to reward me for how well I was doing was the extent of recognition. Followed by incredulity when I said that money wasn’t what I wanted. The second hurdle was the female leaders — there were very few — who rolled up the ladder behind them. Their success was hard-fought. They chose to make sacrifices. They governed over their turf with an imaginary electrified fence. They might pick a favoured underling to mentor. It wasn’t a young woman. The unspoken message was one of competitive advantage not to be shared.

Fast forward 20 years later. I am saddened and perplexed that so little has changed. I speak, write and endeavor to model empowerment and possibility. And I evangelize the creation of communities of females supporting each other. Instead, there seems to be a scarcity of women in leadership willing to silence their egos so they might provide compassion and guidance to aspiring women. Rather than women advocating for each other, trusting and empowering their sisters, there is skepticism and intolerance. The mean girls grew into adults. And bullied their way into positions of power.

Not everywhere, not always. Enough to be alarming. Enough to provoke questions. Enough to reflect. Are the quotas organizations are mandating creating additional pressure on females? Are women being promoted before they are ready? Are they being evaluated for personal readiness to lead? Or are they being rewarded for their revenue generation? Are women being set up to succeed as leaders? Or appointed and challenged?

I am a product of my childhood. I grew up with messaging that my voice wasn’t relevant at the dinner table. Decisions were made by men. Educating women was considered superfluous in a household of brothers, a military father and an unhappy mother. I have worked to heal from the negative messaging and resentment housed within my mother’s own childhood experiences. And showing up in how she parented her daughter. We are a generation that can choose to change the dialogue. Change the belief system and stories we tell ourselves.

For the past eight weeks, I have been part of a women’s writing workshop. It is the brainchild of an award-winning journalist and author. She has willingly left the ladder down, even added a rung for some of us struggling to catch hold of our writing voices. She has generously shared her wisdom, her failures and her current struggles. She has led us with humility, grace and compassion. Under her guidance, we have written and shared with each other. Voices thick and strained, tears spilling, wondering as we read aloud if our work is believable and worthy. The outpouring of spontaneous praise, encouragement, and feedback is the gift of taking the risk.

Individual success is ours to share.

I am asking women to leave the ladder down. Provide extra rungs if they are needed. Provide a push from the bottom and a hand down from the top. Provide energy to create a collective of women supporting each other. United in numbers, we can challenge bias, disparity and our own potential.

At least, that is my experience.

    Gail Heney, Executive Coach, Facilitator, Writer

    Certified Executive Coach
    Gail is a leadership coach, consultant, and facilitator who
    supports individuals and organizations in building
    leadership capacity to drive personal growth and business
    results. Over the past two decades, Gail has been an
    entrepreneur, a principal in a human capital firm, and an
    independent provider of executive coaching services.
    As a coach, Gail blends her experience as a business
    leader with “lessons learned” in her 18 years of coaching in
    a variety of organizations. Gail uses a coaching model that
    encourages setting objectives and defining desired
    outcomes at the outset of the engagement. She creates an
    environment of trust and challenges her clients with honest
    insight and exploration to achieve personal and professional
    growth.
    Prior to her entry into the field of coaching and facilitation,
    Gail was a senior executive in the financial services
    industry. She spent 16 years in Investment Banking, where
    she ultimately attained the designation of Vice President
    and Managing Director at Scotia Capital, a division of
    ScotiaBank. Her later responsibilities included managing
    traders and marketing personnel, in addition to a $20 Billion
    dollar short-term interest rate portfolio. This corporate
    experience gives Gail unique insights and effectiveness in
    working with corporate leaders.
    Lastly, Gail brings an Honours B.Sc. in Rehabilitation
    Therapy and two years of clinical practice as an
    Occupational Therapist. She uses her background in
    behavioural science to build respectful, empathetic, and
    dynamic relationships with her clients, enabling them to
    make positive and productive shifts.
    Interests
    As a natural enthusiast Gail enjoys a wide variety of outdoor
    activities, in all seasons; hiking, skiing, snowshoeing, biking,
    golf, adventure travel. She is active in volunteer pursuits in
    the field of mental health and physical rehabilitation. Gail’s
    deep interest in maximizing human potential has led to the
    creation of a blog and evolving writing career.

    Education and Professional Certification
     B.Sc. (Rehabilitation Medicine – OT) Queen’s
    University
     Western Executive Program – Ivey School of
    Business
     Graduate Business Coach – Corporate Coach U
     Certified Graduate Coach (1000+hours)
     Certified in DISC, PCSI, Dimensional Selling Skills,
    Leadership Through People Skills

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Be the Change:  Why women in leadership roles must drive transformation

    by Lara Smith
    Community//

    Meet The Female Leaders Of Finance: “Chances of promotion come with performance and visibility.” with Jordan Rupar and Tyler Gallagher

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    “Women are endowed with so many natural talents, and sometimes we forget about our strengths in order to fit in a male-dominated world.” with Jesmane Boggenpoel

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.