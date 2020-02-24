Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Beware of this influence trap

As leaders we want to have a positive impact. We show up to influence. How we go about doing that can be challenging. We are not taught the subtle art of influencing. Much of what we know is in popular media, and this is not always the best example. Here is a trap to avoid.

By

Movies have a way of infiltrating our way of thinking, especially when it comes to leadership and influence. Sometimes this is not always useful.

One persistent meme is that of the Warrior Leader. The Warrior Leader is heralded as someone to admire. Their influence is remarkable. They can inspire others to put themselves in harm’s way for the sake of a cause. 

The Warrior Leader image pervades all of our stories, past and present. 

There is good reason for this. A warrior leader fights to win rights. What is ‘right’ can be contentious. In this context we mean fundamental human rights. These rights make the individual’s life better, and as such the whole of society improves. It sounds noble and virtuous.

A Warrior Leader has many strengths:

  • Ferocious commitment to a cause
  • Values-driven decisions
  • Win rights
  • Courage under fire
  • Tenacity
  • Self sacrifice 
  • Passion and vision.

What’s not to like?

Warrior leaders are incredibly seductive. They fight for a noble cause, they reduce issues to black and white ideals, and they self-sacrifice gallantly, leading the way. That kind of energy is attractive, regardless of the morality.

Beware of the trap of the Shadow Warrior – The Bully

Bully Warrior Leaders are divisive. They build walls, not bridges. They exclude, don’t include. They see more threat and less opportunity. They see winners, and losers. It’s a zero sum game. They dress up reasons for battle as a ‘cause’. Then they draw imaginary lines between “us” and “them.” They make it a struggle between good vs bad.

Bully Warrior Leaders are obsessed with results. They create Win First Cultures. They play to win and targets are everything. While these cultures can have a huge work ethic, they can turn bad quickly. Australian Cricket was cited as having a ‘win without considering the costs’ attitude. So did many of the banks who fell to unethical practices just to meet targets.

These are the risks of the Bully Warrior – a key influence trap:

  • We fight for results to the detriment of others
  • We become bent on an Us vs Them where it is destruction of the other
  • We fall to win at all costs or in spite of the costs
  • Our gain harms others
  • We build walls instead of bridges.

The Bully Warrior looks an awful lot like a Warrior Leader: strong talk, ‘noble’ cause, tough stance. Both are in for a fight. Be mindful of what the fight is about!

Are you fighting to win or fighting to win rights? Do you see your opposition as the enemy or possible future collaborators? Does your gain help or hinder others? 

*** 

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

