Beverley Huynh: “Save for a rainy day”

As a part of my series about leaders helping to make the entertainment industry more diverse and representative, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Beverley Huynh.

Beverley Huynh is a Costume Designer originating from Vancouver, BC, Canada. In 2009 she turned her lifelong passion for fashion design (and her mission to be the next Vera Wang) into a career with the film and television industry as an active member of the costume department for IATSE 891 and ACFC.

Though she endured many obstacles along the way, she stayed the course which was fueled by a creative mind and unwavering persistence. After years of working to achieve what her parents considered an acceptable back up plan, she took the leap of faith to pursue her passion and went into costume design full-time. After spending a year learning from other experts in her field in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia, Beverley has returned to Vancouver to utilize all that she has learned. Her work is woven into the masterpieces of “Van Helsing”, “Debris”, “The Perfection”, “Secret History of Comic Books”. She is passionate about the art of creating characters and story with fabric, fine delicate details, the development of textile, technology and much more.

There is continuing need for diversity in front of the camera, but Beverly strives to use her voice to bring the diversity behind the camera in all areas — inclusive of those who can weigh in on the decision making. For her, it’s not just about representation; it’s a shift in the power of Hollywood to people with different cultural backgrounds.

A force to reckoned with, Beverley is certainly paving the way for other females in her field.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve loved clothing since I was 7. Since the first runway show I ever saw, I immediately knew I wanted to be involved with clothing. It made perfect sense. People will always need clothing. Being exposed to theatre in middle school, my sister was a big influence for being involved. As I went through post-secondary for Fashion Design, an assignment prompted us to take three time periods and create a look for costumes and one for fashion. The costume design was much more appealing and rewarding to create. After, a friend asked me to design a short film and seeing how films were being made, I was hooked. I wanted to tell stories too.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Everything I could possibly have dreamed, imagined or wanted from this career has come to fruition at some point or another. And it keeps happening. It feels very magical.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t have funny. But I do have an awkward story. One of my very first jobs EVER, still learning on the job, was to assist an elderly gentleman who was supposed to appear naked adjust his dance belt and modesty piece because the position he was in, he couldn’t move. I learned that ANYTHING could happen on a movie set and my job was to make sure that talent was as comfortable as possible without pointing out the absurdity of it all.

Ok thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our discussion. Can you describe how you are helping to make popular culture more representative of the US population?

By stepping forward and letting others know that I exist. A lot of the time women of the AAPI community are not often represented outside of stereotypes. By speaking to more people about doing what I love, I hope to inspire others like me to pursue their goals and passions regardless of what expectations a put upon you.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by the work you are doing?

I would say members of my family. My cousins and I grew up together basically like brothers and sisters as we’re all close in age. Of course, with our upbringing our families encouraged us into very traditional paths. I was the one who said ‘no’ I’m not doing that. I was the first to move out to a different city to pursue what I wanted. Soon after my sister and cousin followed suit. I’d hope by doing my own thing, in some way it gave my family permission to do it too.

As an insider, this might be obvious to you, but I think it’s instructive to articulate this for the public who might not have the same inside knowledge. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why it’s really important to have diversity represented in Entertainment and its potential effects on our culture?

If not for my current generation, diversity benefits the generation after me. It gives them an opportunity to feel seen and heard, that’s incredibly powerful. There is a sense of belonging and community when you feel like you can relate to a character, so you don’t feel so alone. Lastly, knowing that you have options leaves room for growth and daydreaming which otherwise wouldn’t be possible if you’ve been told to fit into a certain mold or box your whole life.

Can you recommend three things the community/society/the industry can do to help address the root of the diversity issues in the entertainment business?

Share your stories and experiences, speak up and out against discrimination, lose the stereotype casting and lastly hire qualified, passionate and creative people of colour in leadership roles.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I would define a leader as an individual who recognizes the skill sets and talents of the people who make up their team. With this, the job of a leader is to challenge, motivate, share and encourage their group to its fullest potential. All in the name of a common goal.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. You won’t lose your job if you stand up for what is right, it’s OK to walk away from toxic environments.

There is this strange tendency to think that working in Hollywood is so elite that once you’re in, you should do anything to try and hang on to it. Including but not excluding putting up with bullying, abusive behavior, sexism and the like. Knowing this now, I’ve learned that in the end I wouldn’t want to work for or with people who treat others this way. I’d rather work with people who share the same values as I do in treating one another with respect.

2. No amount of pressure or stress is worth injuring our hurting yourself over for the sake of creating entertainment.

My mentor that I was working with at the time got into a major car accident because they were in a rush to get some bras for an actress. It needed to be on set in 2 hours because the bras we had were “incorrect”. Needless to say, the bras never made it, and the actress ended up wearing what we had available anyway. Put into perspective of other industries and occupations. This is a not a problem to get into a car accident for.

3. FOMO (fear of missing out) can cost you your health, so take the time off.

I’m spending so much more time now repairing the damage I’ve done in the past by not being able to say “no” to projects. If you live in a life of abundance and knowing you will never be without you can AFFORD the time for self-care. Otherwise you’re affording the time for a band-aid fix of health problems which is not ideal.

4. Save for a rainy day.

Like most things, the industry goes up and down. There will be times where you find yourself without work. Another writer’s strike can easily happen. So, don’t spend your entire pay cheque.

5. Spending on experiences is far more fulfilling than on material goods.

Don’t get me wrong as a costume designer, I LOVE some beautiful items and I always somehow manage to pick out the most expensive things. As people we outgrow “things” so quickly. Or we get bored and want new and rotate out items often. The best money I’ve ever spent is on travelling, workshops, lessons and classes on things I’ve wanted to learn or know, and money spent on other people. For me, this type of spending is an investment in yourself and the people around you. I’d rather take that to the grave with me than a bunch of stuff.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want people to be able to be happy in what they are doing. To feel strong enough to ask for the help to accomplish their goals. I want people to love and support each other and embrace the fact that we are all the same. We are one race, the human race, and that we will get a lot farther in being better if we support one another.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Stay curious” Not sure who it’s by. But this has stayed with me ever since I came across it on a motivational poster (lol). It has kept me grounded and has kept me in a childlike mindset. We should always thrive to learn new things. I’m fortunate to know that I know very little about a lot of things and I don’t know everything that is about anything.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Michele Clapton. She is a master in her craft, and I would love to learn from her. I admire her work and demeanor, I’d love to dive into her creative process.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram @bevwincostumes and visit my website at www.bevwin.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!

Thank you!