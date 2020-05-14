Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Beusail Opens New Opportunities for Retail Employees

Tamarah Loehr Now, more than ever, the relevance of working from home and expanding your employment options through available online opportunities has become even more apparent. With job uncertainty looming plus the opportunities that abound in ecommerce, there’s never been a better time for women to become entrepreneurs. Starting a business however can be risky […]

By
Tamarah Loehr

Now, more than ever, the relevance of working from home and expanding your employment options through available online opportunities has become even more apparent.

With job uncertainty looming plus the opportunities that abound in ecommerce, there’s never been a better time for women to become entrepreneurs. Starting a business however can be risky and will most likely require significant capital. In addition, anyone new to entrepreneurship is essentially navigating new territory, and the decisions and next steps that face them as they try to get their foot in the door can be overwhelming and challenging.

Tamarah Loehr, a known entrepreneur in the wellness space, is a firm advocate of women going into business. And after 10 years of perfecting online sales techniques and strategies for her niche, the mother of two is now sharing the secrets behind how others can set up and lead the life they want by setting their business up themselves.

Her approach aims to help women who are bogged down by traditional employment, where work conditions typically leave them overworked and underpaid.

“We start with the basics. Our programs focuses on how traditional retail operators and workers can switch from selling products physically, in store to an online platform. And then we work towards fast tracking your commission and transition to entrepreneurship so you can have more flexibility to live better, more well-rounded lives and stay open to numerous possibilities,” explains Loehr.

For more detailed information, visit www.beusail.com

    Heather DeSantis, CEO of Publicity For Good and Press Demand

    Heather DeSantis is a Top Millennial publicist, Miss Ohio International,  CEO of Press Demand and CEO of Publicity for Good, a purpose driven public relations firm. Heather combines market foresight, strategic timing, and organic interviews to generate millions of earned media impressions from outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN, BBC, iHeartMedia, Business Insider, Inc, and more. Topics that Heather writes about includes: cause marketing, social impact, public relations and CEO features of CPG companies. For more information please visit publicityforgood.com or join our email list for monthly marketing reports.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Empowering Women In India
    Community//

    Why Empowering Women In India Can Help The Country Become 27% Richer

    by Priya Florence Shah
    Community//

    10 Lessons for Women Entrepreneurs Taken From the Netflix Movie Self-Made

    by Dr. V Brooks Dunbar
    Community//

    Series – Episode 3 Raising Awareness among Women; Pass the baton on to Aspiring Entrepreneurs!

    by Fatima Williams

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.