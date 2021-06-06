Betty Moon: “I believe it’s important to promote and show examples of diversity all around in music”

I believe it’s important to promote and show examples of diversity all around in music. From the award programming to playlisting, the average music fan needs the chance to discover music from all walks of life and styles.

Betty Moon is an artist, songwriter and producer from Los Angeles California. Since being signed to a major label in the 90’s, Betty Moon has been known for her DIY work ethic and has since self-released 10 albums via her own label Evolver Music, Inc. Moon has continued to defy industry trends, earning worldwide retail airplay, online and college radio rotation and record numbers with thousands of Spotify followers, 1.6M+ Facebook fans and over 98,000 followers on Instagram.

Moon’s music draws influence from underground sounds ranging from rock, soul, punk rock, electronic and electro-pop soaked with aggressive, empowering, yet somehow soothing, electrifying the listener with it’s big bold energy. Moon wrote, produced and mixed her newest album COSMICOMA, which continues to inject genuine sex appeal, soulful vocal prowess and massive production all the while experimenting with new sounds and modern genre trends.

Moon is also known for her company Evolver Music Inc. and her music has been featured in a variety of television shows and films including Californication, Dexter, Bounty Hunters, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant, Walking the Dead, Last Gasp and the upcoming film Butter. Moon’s first album deal was with A&M Records, and her self-titled debut LP was released with multiple award nominations while living and touring throughout Canada.

Hundreds of respected media sources have featured and reviewed Moon’s music including Exclaim!, Huffington Post, Celebmix, Ask Men, Rawckus and more. Betty Moon recently wrapped on her newly announced album ‘COSMICOMA’, which promises to build upon her unique brand of pop-alternative sounds complimented by her seductive, powerful and widely recognized voice.

Her latest single “My Only One” is available now and the new album ‘COSMICOMA‘ will be available on Spotify and Apple Music May 21st. Learn more about Betty Moon at — www.BettyMoon.comhttps://content.thriveglobal.com/media/3531d7abfe71021a3ac38b4f6b553687

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Toronto area and was raised around a lot of music, that is for sure. Not only was there a studio on my property, but just through the network I met and knew so many musicians of different backgrounds and influences. This led to me starting a band in my early teens, and working hard enough to get a big record deal while most kids were still in high school. Thankfully the Toronto music scene felt like home, and I credit the venues, stores and people for making it possible to get my career started.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

At the time I knew I wouldn’t want to do anything else. I would assume most people take career paths in high school or college, but from the way I was raised music was in my blood pretty early on. Because of the major label deal, it led to a solo record deal and paved the way for me to make music a living up until this very day. This isn’t something that fell on my lap, I knew that music was sort of my destiny if that makes sense.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Along the path of my career I came across an opportunity to own and operate a popular music studio in Toronto. Some of rock and pop’s biggest bands came through there and I learned a ton about the process and learning to work with different music personas. The production side of things stuck with me, and has been a tool I’ve used ever since to do my own records and help others as well.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Although I don’t have any regrets, I think not moving to LA sooner would probably be one. I knew in my gut that LA was where I needed to be and it wasn’t until after multiple visits and short stays did I finally take the plunge. Oh man, do I love LA and am glad I have called the area home for over a decade now.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a new album called COSMICOMA that comes out on May 21st. The album really captures what my Betty Moon ethos is all about, from kick ass guitars to me performing at what I consider peak creativity. I just really feel good about this album, and also dropped a new single called “My Only One” recently that will be on the record. I also have a couple music videos in the works, and am working hard to get people excited about the release.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in music and entertainment? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe it’s important to promote and show examples of diversity all around in music. From the award programming to playlisting, the average music fan needs the chance to discover music from all walks of life and styles. For those in the office, handling the business side of things it’s even more important. We need more Women and people of color to call the shots, building entertainment-focused businesses and starting bands that change people’s lives forever.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

There is no guarantee of when you will find success, but you must keep moving forward regardless

Things usually figure themselves out, so if you’re having a bad moment in your music career, this too shall pass

Master your instrument or voice, it’s one of the most important tools you have

Learn to understand business, accounting and even basic legal principles

Nobody is coming to make your career, it’s up to you to make it happen. That’s a good thing by the way!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Our society prides itself on working till they are beyond burnout. Take breaks from social media, take a day off here and there, go on a vacation and get off the TV. In those moments where you disconnect from the daily grind and pressures of the industry, is where you recharge and ironically come up with the best ideas.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A mental health focused retreat that brings musicians and songwriters of different backgrounds and talent together for a weekend. There would be elements of networking, financing, education on the music business and keynotes about those topics and mental health awareness that creatives desperately need. Especially after 2020, musicians need to know we are all in this together and need to share inspiration and ideas.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My manager Gerry Young up in Canada, he’s been there since nearly the beginning of my career and has always been there for me. I really appreciate having someone stick by my side, especially in an industry where people come and go so often.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You have everything you need to build something far bigger than yourself” — Seth Godin

It’s a more modern quote, but it’s a nice reminder that you shouldn’t wait around for something magic to take you to the next level. You literally have everything you need right now, and just need to take action.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk maybe? Or perhaps Irving Azoff would be great, just to have an hour long conversation without any agenda. Sometimes the best insight and exciting bits of wisdom come outside of formal meetings with something set as a goal.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can learn more about Betty Moon at Bettymoon.com. Everything including links to socials and Spotify etc is there.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!