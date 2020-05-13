Contributor Log In/Sign Up
BETTER SLEEP, BETTER LIFE

Take your sleeping habits as seriously as you take your other health concerns.

Relaxed young woman sleeping on a comfortable bed in the clouds
by LOLA TILL

A recent report from Express Scripts a prescription benefit plan provider, confirmed the use of anti-insomnia medications have spiked, with filled prescriptions increasing by 21% between February and March 2020—Those numbers peaked during the week of March 15—the same week the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and the US declared a national emergency in response to the crisis, per the report.

We all know how much better we feel after a good night’s sleep, but a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that around 35 percent of American adults routinely fall

short of the recommended seven to nine hours of rest per night.

There are many reasons to include quality sleep on your Health and Wellness priority list.

Our bodies and minds accomplish a great deal while we are sleeping and “out of the way” for several hours. Toxins in the brain that accumulate during our waking hours are removed while we sleep. During sleep the immune system releases cytokines, proteins produced by our cells, that help regulate the body’s response to disease, infection, inflammation, and trauma. In fact, sleep has such an important effect on the body’s organs and systems in general that a chronic lack of it increases the risk of disorders ranging including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Here are some reliable tips to significantly improve your mental and physical health by improving your sleep habits:

  • Practice deep breathing and other relaxation techniques immediately before your bedtime to help reduce stress which is a guaranteed enemy of the deep sleep phase.
  • As best you can, go to bed and wake up at the same time seven days a week, rather than any time you feel like it.
  • Make sure your bedroom maintains a temperature of between sixty-six to seventy-two degrees. If your room is too warm, it can interfere with your body’s tendency to sleep more reliably when your core temperature drops. Also, a study by the National Institute of Health has demonstrated that sleeping in a cool room can help burn more calories during sleep and activate your metabolism by increasing levels of brown fat, a kind of fat that’s triggered when the body gets cold.
  • Make sure your bedroom is dark to encourage your body’s natural release of melatonin. According to multiple studies, there is a phenomenon called “iPad insomnia,” which refers to the blue light emanating from electronic screens—cell phones, computers, laptops, iPads, etc.—throws off the body’s biological clock and circadian rhythm. The strong recommendation is to turn off all electronic devices, including your TV, at least one to two hours before bedtime.
  • Create a relaxation routine before you go to bed. A warm salt-water bath, read, a stroll in fresh air, a cup of chamomile tea, or anything that helps your body and mind wind down. This means no checking emails, voicemails, text messages or social media one more time, no exercise for a few hours before bedtime, and no caffeine or alcohol.
  • If you have trouble falling asleep or wake up during the night and cannot go back to sleep, don’t lie awake in bed as it’s likely to make you anxious that you’re not sleeping. Instead, get up and repeat some part of your relaxation ritual, whether it’s reading or listening to music or having another cup of chamomile tea, until you feel sleep coming on again.

Take your sleeping habits as seriously as you take your other health concerns. If you have trouble sleeping that becomes chronic, or if you have reason to believe that you are not refreshed and reenergized from your sleep, see your doctor. Most sleep disorders can be dealt with very effectively, so don’t write them off as normal or hopeless.  Quality sleep is not one of life’s luxuries, it is a requirement.

    Lola Till, Author, Educator, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur at The Harmonist

    Lola Till is the creator of The Harmonist Maison de Parfum which was inspired by the philosophy of Feng Shui, the traditional Chinese concept of empowering our inner self and our whole life by bringing us into harmony with the world around us. Working with top perfumers and using natural ingredients, Lola translated the qualities of the five elements into the world of high parfumerie to craft a range of scents with its own unique and modern signature into a successful global luxury brand with flagship stores in Paris and Los Angeles.
    She is the author of “Be your own Harmonist” slated to launch in the Fall of 2020, a self- help book dedicated to advance knowledge and educate the reader of the delicate interplay between our physical, emotional and mental health. As a businesswoman, philanthropist and chairwoman of charitable foundations as well as being a mother of three, self-inquiry has been the driving force behind Lola’s research. She is convinced the methods she has discovered can empower us to radiate harmony within ourselves and to those around us, creating positive circumstances. Her motivation and goal is to share the insights she has gained from her personal journey with every one of us during a critical time when humanity is in dire need of a paradigm shift to a higher plane.
    Lola Till holds a master’s degree in International Law from the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and a doctorate degree in Psychology from Tashkent State University. She served as Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to UNESCO (2008-2018). Most recently she completed her Apprenticeship at the Gaia School of Herbal Medicine and Earth Education in Malibu, California.
    Her charitable works include the “You Are Not Alone Foundation”, a charitable organization that provides homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan which she founded in 2002 and sustains to this day. Additionally, she set in motion educational programs that offer scholarships to young people from Central Asia to pursue their postgraduate studies in European universities. She supports a wealth of cultural projects from art exhibitions to films, including the award-winning documentary Ulugh Beg: the Man who unlocked the Universe, which she produced in 2017 and at the same time launched “The Droplet”, a visionary multisensory installation aimed at sparking discussions around one of our planet’s vital elements, Water.

