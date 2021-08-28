Better Relationships Leads to Better Mental Health – Insights by Dennis Begos

Our relationships with our family, friends, and acquaintances define who we are. It is an integral part of our life. That is not all. Our relationships also have a role to play in our mental health. If we have cordial and harmonious relationships in our life, it will make us happy and balanced. If we have conflicting relationships with others, it can make us feel unhappy and also impact our mental health. Hence, today it is essential that we look deep into our relationships and mend them well so that they can help us to maintain stable mental health.

Guidelines by Dennis Begos

The majority of people think that they know what it takes to maintain good relationships with others. But that is far from true. And when things don’t go the way they thought or expected it ruins their peace and affects their mental health. Hence, it is necessary to know how to maintain good relationships so that you can stay happy. The following pointers can help:

Have realistic expectations–One of the major reasons people face problems in relationships is because they have the wrong expectations. And when the expectations don’t get fulfilled, they ruin their peace which has an impact on their mental health. Hence, it is necessary to accept people the way they are which means you shouldn’t try to change them. That will create lasting relationships. Be a good listener –Everyone wants to be understood and heard. And very few people know how to be a good listener. The majority of people are busy to share what they have to say and don’t focus on what the other person is saying. If you think you have this habit, you should correct it by trying to listen well. Everyone wants to spend time with a person who listens well. You should pay attention to the entire person–It is human nature to appreciate and remember the person who asks us if we are doing good. It denotes that they are paying attention which is what everyone wants. Hence, when a person is speaking, you should concentrate not just on the words alone, but also on the body language and facial expression. When a person’s words don’t sit well with their body language and facial expression, you will know that something is wrong. Manage emotions and be consistent –People who have frequent mood swings can’t create lasting and meaningful relationships. Irrespective of how we feel, we should be able to temporarily keep the feelings aside and listen and engage with others that are special and important for us. In case you are going through a rough patch and are witnessing strong emotions, that doesn’t allow you to be completely present with one person, it’s better to inform the person about it. That way you don’t have to pretend to listen. Also, the person will appreciate your honesty and value you for this.

Dennis Begos says that if you can maintain harmonious relationships in life, you will avoid conflict that can eat away your peace and aggravate your mental health. By following the pointers mentioned you can cultivate better relationships that can boost your mental health.