Beth Porter of Sweet Nothings: “Don’t give up”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Beth Porter.

As a busy entrepreneur and parent, Sweet Nothings Co-Founder Beth Porter was always looking for convenient snacks that were healthy, yet still delicious. Fruit and nuts are the obvious choice for health and convenience, but they get boring day after day. Smoothies were a tasty and popular option with her family, but the prep, mess and cleanup was far from convenient. She started experimenting with how to make fruits, nuts, and seeds in a new format — a smoothie-like blend, frozen in a cup for later, while maintaining a texture that felt indulgent like ice cream. After mastering the product at home, she brought the product to her community. It was an instant hit. Both healthy enough for breakfast and delicious enough for dessert — in a perfectly convenient single-serving cup. Beth knew then that she needed to share it with the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have been an entrepreneur for over 15 years and I’ve always been driven by a passion for health and wellness. Much of that drive and passion stemmed from growing up in an under-resourced food desert, where there wasn’t awareness on the importance of proper nutrition — I thought that veggies grew in cans because that’s where my family got our green beans, carrots and peas. So as an adult and a mom, I was inspired to learn more about nutrition and to find ways to serve healthy foods that taste good. When my daughter Shayne became a vegetarian at the age of 7, I found myself working to show her and my entire family day after day that fruits and veggies are yummy. As you can imagine, that’s not easy, but it is doable. An area that I struggled with and that frustrated me was trying to find truly healthy, convenient and delicious snacks. Fruit was always something my husband and I felt good about eating and giving to our kids, so I started with that as my base inspiration for Sweet Nothings. I wanted to build a product that was made of whole ingredients that I’d be ecstatic to eat and to serve any time of the day and to combine them in a way that made them taste decadent. Most importantly, I wanted my kids to have the opportunity to watch me take an idea and make it a reality. I want them to know that with passion and perseverance, they too can do anything!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was ready to pivot from the career path I had been on and realized that tackling the epidemic of unhealthy eating we are facing in America was calling my name. I had become increasingly frustrated finding that from yogurts to cereals to nutrition bars, there were so few truly nutritious options. There were lots and lots of brands that claimed to be healthy but they are really just “less bad” for you at best. And the few snacks that were truly healthy weren’t delicious. After searching countless stores and websites, reading labels and speaking with friends, I came to the conclusion the product I was looking for didn’t exist so I started on a journey to make it!

When I dropped my youngest off for his first day at kindergarten, I immediately went home and got to work on creating a truly healthy and delicious anytime snack. That day, I purchased a small Cuisinart machine and started mixing different combinations of fruits, nuts and seeds. After literally hundreds of iterations, I was able to create something completely unique — something smooth, tasty, and spoonable that my kids, husband and friends all loved.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My husband! He was an entrepreneur when we first met and convinced me to start my first company over 15 years ago. He now invests in companies and has seen lots of successful businesses, so when I pitched the idea to him he got very excited and thought it had great potential. He’s been by my side for the entire journey helping me wherever he could — from helping find my co-founder, Jake Kneller, to helping solve production challenges as we’ve scaled.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I wholeheartedly believe that our conviction at Sweet Nothings makes us stand out. We have been told countless times by countless people including food scientists and co-packers that we need to add sugar to appeal to the sweet tooth of the masses, gums to make our frozen smoothies more spoonable and/or oils and soy lecithin to improve the texture. Who eats a bowl of soy lecithin or hydrogenated palm oil? I couldn’t understand why these ingredients that I had never even heard of were in packaged foods. I see every day that other brands succumb to the pressure of doing what has been done by every brand before them. We will continue on our mission and continue to create products that are made with nutrient-dense real foods that people can feel good about putting in their bodies and eating at any time of day with the end goal that one day others will too.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I created Sweet Nothings to bring healthy goodness to the world. Now that we are well on our way to achieving that, we absolutely strive to bring even more goodness by giving back. To date, we have donated over 250,000 cups of our spoonable smoothies to food banks. In addition, we have recently partnered with Beam Impact to give our customers the power to make 1% of their online orders go to a high-impact nonprofit like Urban Sprouts in San Francisco or Food Bank for New York City.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence, persistence, persistence. If I had a nickel for the number of times that we’ve been turned away, ignored or told “that won’t work’.” The most important thing for our team is to believe in ourselves and our mission which keeps us pushing ahead every day. We will continue to get knocked down and we will continue to get up faster every time.

Passion and grit are also incredibly important. If you aren’t passionate about what you’ve created, how are you going to convince others to love it? Having passion will ensure that your grit and effort are sustainable enough to get you through the rough times because every startup goes through lots of them!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Scaling up production of Sweet Nothings has been a serious challenge. As we were transitioning from making our product in a commercial kitchen to a co-packer, we kept getting told that our product would never work in conventional equipment. After a particularly spectacular failure, one unnamed co-packer told us that we should give up on our product.

We were pretty devastated, but we knew that conventional thinking wasn’t going to get us the product we wanted. We went back to the lab (aka our kitchen) and reworked our recipes over and over for the next many months until we had a formula, and soon thereafter a co-packer that was willing to work with us side-by-side.

We’ve faced so many hurdles, but I’m deeply confident that nothing can stop the team we’ve been able to assemble. We have an incredible mix of talent, passion, hustle, scientific and engineering expertise, and most importantly grit. We know the key variables behind producing at scale now and aren’t afraid of a few more hurdles along the way.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

The journey is definitely not easy but it is so rewarding. What I didn’t grasp the first time I built a company was how important it is to pick your founding partners with a long-term mindset. One of the greatest lines that I have been told and that continues to resonate with me is: “The team you build is the company you build.” It’s all about the people. I couldn’t have found a better partner than my co-founder Jake Kneller for Sweet Nothings. He has unmatched hustle, intellect and drive, all while being the most incredible team player.

Who you share the ups and downs of the roller coaster ride with matters. Some of my favorite memories are when Jake and I used to make every cup of Sweet Nothings by hand. The days were long and hard with both of us making hundreds of cups per day and finishing up with Jake cleaning the floors and the ice cream machine, while I packed every cup and loaded it into the commercial kitchen’s freezer. We have even broken our fair share of commercial equipment along the way. Now we can teach co-packers exactly what works and what doesn’t — because we’ve found all the ways it doesn’t work! No job too small has always been our motto and we truly live that every day.

I know that Jake and I (along with our incredible team!) will continue to conquer the uphill climbs and celebrate the moments when we can take a breath and cruise downhill. It’s getting to the other side together that makes it all worth it.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

There’s no silver bullet answer to this question. Venture capital can be incredibly powerful for certain businesses and certain founders, but it’s not for everyone. Some businesses are better built at a slower rate and bootstrapped. My first company was built this way and we were profitable from year one, however, that was a services business and was never going to be a unicorn which was never our goal.

At Sweet Nothings, we know that the only way we’ll have a meaningful impact on our goals to improve people’s health is if we can reach a meaningful scale. That requires capital and important partners. We’ve got an incredible group of investors that have amazing networks, have built world-renowned brands in plant-based foods themselves, and push our thinking on how to scale. It’s been essential to our success so far.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Follow your passion. People are everything. Get great advisors as investors. Iterate: “It’s never a straight line.” Don’t give up.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Lack of focus. It’s a fine balance between seeking opportunities as you’re just getting started and getting derailed. You have to keep the main thing the main thing. Execution is everything and if you don’t focus, you don’t make progress.

It’s important to use advisors as sounding boards to know the difference between a strategic pivot and a distraction. Take advice from experienced mentors, but don’t get sidetracked.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Work-life balance is definitely a challenge, especially over the past 16 months during a global pandemic. As a mom, I find myself juggling being a teacher, cook, therapist, and co-founder of a startup. That has made it even more important for me to carve out time for exercise and mental health. A good workout allows me to tackle the day with a positive attitude, more energy and less stress. It also helps me to sleep better at night, so that I can get up and do it all again the next day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that we are starting a movement at Sweet Nothings! Big Food and the marketing companies that support their narrative are a huge issue and we are addressing that head-on. Americans, in particular, have been led to believe that in order for food to taste good, it must be filled with added sugar, chemical gums, artificial flavors and tons of ingredients that are unrecognizable and can’t be pronounced. Today’s industrial food system has been optimized for profit and has resulted in an epidemic of childhood obesity and mounting health care costs — much of which is related to poor nutrition.

Last year American’s spent twice as much on medicine as on food. That’s insane to me! In 1960, it was reversed — we spent twice as much on food as on drugs. Clearly, we’re doing something wrong.

At Sweet Nothings, we are here to show that healthy can and should taste delicious. We have to overcome decades of propaganda and misinformation, providing a clear and simple alternative — that eating whole, organic fruits, nuts, and seeds can be delicious; something decadent enough for dessert, but at the same time wholesome enough for breakfast or a snack any time of the day. We are in this for health, not just profits.

Consumers now have an opportunity to support brands and producers that reflect their own values and principles. When they seek transparency, read labels, and take the time to understand the brands behind the products, they can help transition to a more healthy, sustainable food system designed for people’s well-being.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I am currently a bit obsessed with Amanda Gorman. Her strength, brilliance, passion and eloquence are mesmerizing.. The way that she conveys her thoughts into the most beautiful poetry that I have ever heard is fascinating. Her words are just so powerful. And this all at the age of 23.

It would be a huge bonus to have Amanda’s mom join us for lunch. As my daughter approaches 13, I am all ears on any tips that she would be willing to give on raising a kind, well spoken, powerful woman.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @eatsweetnothings

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!