Beth Nydick: “It’s time to let go!”

As part of my series about the “How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Beth Nydick, speaker, author, and a magnetic business mentor. A big believer in the power of potential to catapult your business forward. She shows her clients how to strategically prepare their business and to use collaboration and media to establish instant credibility and get their life-changing messages in front of massive audiences.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have spent over 10 years working as an online entrepreneur and health coach. My acumen for business had been sought out by other solopreneurs that wanted to increase their authority, but their businesses were not set up for success.

I co-wrote the comprehensive guide on all things “healthy cocktail”; Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modernist Mixologist. All the recipes use nothing but naturally low-calorie spirits; fresh juices loaded with vitamins; gentle sweeteners and anti-inflammatory spices, the perfect alternative to drinks that are typically loaded with refined sugars, artificial flavors, and dyes.

But I found myself counseling colleagues about their businesses and helping them understand and activate their maximum potential. I saw a hole in the foundations of my communities’ businesses. I knew that I could not only help them increase their bottom line but with direction could guide them to work collaboratively to increase their visibility and credibility.

I help entrepreneurs to strategically prepare their business and gain exposure through collaboration so they can make their potential possible, increase credibility and make their mark on the world. I also host, Behind the Spotlight. A podcast where we are taking your favorite entrepreneurs off a pedestal and onto a bar stool right next to you. We get behind the brand and learn something new about the people we love to watch and follow.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I consider giving up all the time. I feel it’s the true test of being an entrepreneur. If you can stick it out, you can keep moving the business forward. I focus on the feeling I get when I create a transformation in someone’s life. I had a client that wasn’t making progress, and I was having trouble getting through to her and the “real” problem she was facing. I remember doubting my skills as a mentor and my abilities to help my clients. But the more we worked together the more she released her blocks and moved into a new phase of her business. That evolution and my part in it is what drives me to succeed.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I don’t know if it’s the funniest, but I make mistakes all the time. Is making cocktails on live television and forgetting to add the ice? Or to muddle? Is that FUNNY? My first-time making cocktails on TV, I told the audience to muddle but I didn’t, I told them to add ice…I didn’t have any. I kept moving past it to the next cocktail and fingers crossed no one really noticed. What I learned was to be PREPARED, to create a checklist for each appearance or event, and to “make sure” I have everything I need.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I ask my clients all the time, what does it take to be unique? I think the only thing that makes a company really stand out is its founder! There are a million media strategist, mentors and coaches but what I teach, and the way I add value is my “special way”. I stand out by way of my experiences like my internship at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and I teach about what I learned from Jay. I also think that it is my ability to take the hard earned insights that I have learned over ten years and apply them to my client’s ventures providing immediate impact. These are some of the things that makes my company stand out.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Balance is such a buzz word, but I believe there is no actual balance. It’s more about focusing on what is ahead for the day, the week or the month. You need an actual strategy plan for your daily workflow. It can help you avoid stressors, optimize efficiency and create the space to increase clients and income.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful to Chris Winfield and Jen Gottleib of Super Connector Media, not only have they taught me that helping one person a day helps our entire community. They taught me the power of relationships is really the backbone of success.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop? Delegation means that you have to give up some control over how a task is being accomplished. That is scary for some people but in a lot of businesses it is nearly impossible to achieve everything that needs to be done in one day by yourself. Being a leader means stepping into your genius and letting everyone know your secret and then picking people that you trust to execute the vision. It doesn’t mean you need to be a skilled copywriter and social media strategist and publicist every day. Let the subject matter experts lend their talents to your mission.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people? Leaders in their industry have been doing things, “their way”, for a long time. But when you get to a higher level, the need in your business to delegate is hard to resist. It’s all about being able to give up control and creating the space for others to put their spin on your vision. Take a step back. The tasks may not necessarily need to be performed the exact way you want. Be open to feedback from your delegates. If the goals can be met and you have an open mind as to what the ultimate outcome looks like, you can create a space for your team to creatively contribute to the task. Not only does that make them feel valued and respected but it also brings more minds and ideas to the task thereby creating something greater. No matter how gifted a leader is, the great ones know that they are more powerful with a team behind them.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned? I believe stepping back and releasing the connection you have to the way the goal is achieved. Allow those team members that you trust to take ownership. Not only will it build a greater sense of teamwork and align everyone to the mission statement, but it will give you the time back to do what you need to do and also feed on the team’s creativity.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need Toto Know Toto Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied Withwith the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s time to let go!

We have to accept that we can’t do everything yourself, it is critically important. Giving up that control takes perseverance and perspective. We have to remember that letting go allows space for more success not less. Giving your team the responsivity will elicit confidence and dedication to the mission.

2. Count on your teams’ strengths.

Knowing the teammates’ strengths and leaning into them is your goal. Take a look at your team and delegate tasks based on their assets not their workload. Too many times we think because someone isn’t busy, they can do the job. NO!! Full STOP! It’s about skill not availability.

3. Get them to invest in the outcome.

The crucial point in delegating successfully is making sure the person you are delegating to is fully invested. — Just giving a task to a team member without an explanation of why it’s important or why their skill set is best suited, won’t get you the results you need.

4. Are you set up for success?

Describing what your needs are around the task and communicating the deadlines are crucial. If your team could read your mind, please tell the rest of us. Your explanation needs to be specific and include your expectations. The worst that could happen is confusion around what needs to be done and when. Saying, “Beth, could you take care of the marketing content? Is vastly different, then, “Could you look at the marketing plan for XYZ and let me know the 5 steps that needs to be taken for us to ABC by Friday at noon?” Clear and concise direction with time constraints.

5. Don’t expect perfection, your team is not you!

NO ONE will do anything like you do and if you are expecting 100% perfection then you will struggle to accomplish your goals. Setting your team up for failure with micromanaging or interference will drive not only your team crazy, it will drive you crazy too.

Delegating is designed to save you time, energy and bandwidth, taking tasks off your plate helps you, but you can also be the only factor in its failure.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

NO! If you want something done right don’t do it yourself unless it’s your zone of genius! That’s the hard stop. What are you really great at in your business? If a task doesn’t fit into that parameter, then it’s not for you to do.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be around asking for what we want, I would call it “ASK NOW”. Opening your mouth and informing your community and enrolling them in your goals. My 3 ways to master the art of the ask and achieve success just by using your voice..and having a little guts:

Know What You Want: Be steadfast in knowing your goals be it in business or in life. Too many people are out there to tell you NO, that what you want isn’t possible. Stay the course and continue to ask.

Tell Everyone: A good idea needs to be nurtured and shared; you never know where a conversation could lead. Many entrepreneurs are afraid that if they share their ideas then someone will steal them. Someone could try to “copy” you but no one in the world will create what you can.

Ask the Right People: I firmly believe that plainly asking for “it” is the most important. Simply know what you want and go for it. Once you know what you want and you tell the right people your idea, now it’s time for the ask. You are not asking for a favor. You are enrolling someone in the belief that this is a possibility, and you are going to make it happen.

How can our readers further follow you online? @bethnydick on FB & Insta, Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/bethnydick/

http://www.bethnydick.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!