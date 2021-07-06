Beth Kennedy of Seconds: “Find out what else gives you energy”

One benefit of working remotely is not having to commute each day. Whether you are on a subway or train 30 min or more a day or driving your own car, commuting puts pressure, stress (wear & tear) on your body.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Beth Stockli Kennedy.

Beth Stockli Kennedy, CEO & Co-Founder of Seconds, has over 15 years of marketing and general management experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, specifically in food & beverage. She held leadership positions at companies from startup to Fortune 500 including Del Monte Foods, Target, and Peeled Snacks. Beth is experienced at growing brands, commercializing new products, and scaling supply chains. Beth is a first-time entrepreneur who launched her company, Seconds, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

For over the past decade, I’ve been working with brands that dream big about the future of food. I have worked to bring healthier, tastier and more sustainable food (and ideas!) to market. Along my journey, I have been humbled by the art of growers who are able to nurture the finest crops. I have learned about the good, bad, and in-between of producing food. I have learned about food waste and it was in this learning I realized I could be doing more. Together with my cofounder, we launched Seconds, dedicated to ending the cycle of waste in the U.S. At Seconds we are on a mission to reduce food waste — we make sustainable snacking delicious, healthy & fun by upcycling nutritious juice pulp and peels into savory crackers.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Throughout my career, I was fortunate to have the chance to visit farmers and food makers around the world — from grapefruits and mangos in Mexico, to peas in Canada, to salmon in Alaska. On these trips, I connected with the people behind these farms. I witnessed first-hand how hardworking, dedicated, and caring they are in their mission to bring food to market. These experiences continue to inspire me to work in my own way to bring their valuable products to market.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on in my career, I made a visit to a food production facility with the plan to have some tough conversations regarding pricing and quality, so I dressed in business attire — complete with high heels (this was in the early 00’s!). Not the wisest choice when walking around a 30,000 ft. warehouse with slippery floors and fork trucks zooming past. I really had to focus on not falling the entire time rather than deliver the messaging I intended to. Now I always show up to my production facilities with appropriate footwear!

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

I think the single most important thing to do as a leader is to recognize each employee as their full self.You want each employee to bring their full self to work and have space and respect for their personal life — which can have demands that go up and down. I’ve noticed that when people know they have the space for their family, partner, children, health, culture — they add the most value at work and avoid burnout at the same time.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

One benefit of working remotely is not having to commute each day. Whether you are on a subway or train 30 min or more a day or driving your own car, commuting puts pressure, stress (wear & tear) on your body.

Another benefit is time saved not commuting/preparing yourself to be in an office each day. This could easily be an extra 1–2 hours back to your day.

When you work from home, it’s much easier to eat healthier, by preparing your own meals and snacks; you are in control of what you eat. It’s also friendlier on the budget than eating lunch out and you waste less food.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Being a working parent, the single largest challenge working remotely or from home in this year of Covid-19 is having your children home remote schooling. A big challenge is the ability to separate work and personal / home life. That commute, while time-consuming, creates a natural break and without it, you can end up with blurred lines and can feel constantly ‘on’. Working remotely can feel isolating and you miss that connectivity with colleagues, the ability to talk things through over some time rather than a 1-hour zoom call. There isn’t much spontaneity working remotely so you also miss the unplanned interactions that present themselves in a physical workspace. Social catch-ups over coffee can lead to collaboration about a new opportunity or challenge someone is working through. The building or nurturing culture is challenging in a remote setting.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Being a working parent during Covid-19 has been an exercise in extreme patience and self-acceptance. Accept and acknowledge that it is hard, and do the best you can. Be kind and patient with yourself (and your children!). Offer your children the chance to get involved with your work. My kids love helping me create social media content, get ready for production runs, and assemble sample boxes. Create those natural breaks with your own rituals and stick to them — start your morning in a way that readies you for work, a cup of coffee, a workout. If you feel more productive dressed up, do it for yourself! The same goes for the end of the day, find something that signals the workday is complete — maybe that means making dinner from scratch, playing a game of cards with your children, going for a quick walk, or calling a friend to transition from work to home. Make sure to schedule time in your week to connect with colleagues in the areas that you want to collaborate on. Reflect on what makes you most productive — is it 30–60 minutes each day of the week, or multiple meetings on the same day each week. Make a point to reach out to a few individuals that you aren’t already on regular weekly meetings with. Schedule them in advance. When you free up from a scheduled meeting for 15 min, rather than start on the next task, give a quick call to a coworker. Sometimes even just leaving a voicemail can help you feel connected, and is appreciated by the person on the receiving end. Find out what else gives you energy — for me, it’s being in nature, which in New York City happens to be Central Park which doubles as having that energy of having people around.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

I think it’s really important to fit in some exercise or movement each day. When I reflect on the days where I felt particularly stressed and I can almost always point to not getting some activity that day. Even a simple 50 push-ups and sit-ups can jump-start your mood.

Make sure to leave your home at least a couple of times a day. Go for that walk, grab a cup of coffee or run to the market. It’s easy to be pulled into working all day but you will be more productive if you create some breaks.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Have daily quick meetings with your team to go around the ‘room’ for updates from everyone. Set up a schedule so that each team member takes a turn leading the meeting (not just the leader/manager). This can especially help newer or junior team members feel more connected and informed.

Try to set aside at least one touchpoint a week for the team to connect on a personal level, make it a social Zoom, no business discussed. Make children and pets welcome.

If you or your team are feeling Zoom’ed out, occasionally switch the call to audio-only, encourage a ‘walk and talk’ update.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Try to make space for team building in a virtual way. Make sure to change up the time of day since not everyone is interested in a happy hour at the end of the day when they may have personal or family commitments.

Get creative in the types of team-building events you plan and try to include the diverse interests of your group. One benefit coming out of this pandemic is that you can now do almost anything virtually: charcuterie board building; tie-die instruction; wine tasting; group fitness classes.

Recognize that every person is different, some may thrive while others struggle with work from home. Pay attention and reach out one on one to ensure that each individual feels included and supported.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Waste less. Eat better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Progress over perfection.

This is especially relevant to me now as a founder/entrepreneur.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@eatseconds on Instagram

www.seconds.nyc

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.