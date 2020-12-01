Beth Debouvre on Fatigue During the Pandemic

The pandemic outbreak has impacted our lives in many ways. It has forced people to stay at home because of lockdown requirements and social distancing regulations. By extension, it has taken away our social lives and previous forms of in-person engagement. Working from home has also affected people’s lifestyles and choices. Lockdowns kept people from attending the gym to pursue a regular workout regime. This, for many, led to imbalances in the body. Other than weight gain, inactivity can lead to fatigue and lethargy.

Wellness guidelines by Beth Debouvre

Pandemic-associated lethargy and fatigue are becoming major issues for many people. These new regulations are pushing people to habits that are creating problems, like weight instability and digestion issues. Other than physical issues, people are also experiencing mental health problems like mood swings, irritability, anxiety, and poor concentration. According to Beth Debouvre, the following wellness guidelines can help address symptoms of fatigue.

Exercise is essential

People should practice any form of exercise each and every day to boost the immune system. If you have not exercised in a while, taking a brisk walk for thirty to forty-five minutes is a great way to increase your movement. Other than that, you can try low or moderate-intensity yoga, Pilates, or aerobics. Movement can help your body burn calories and flush out unwanted toxins, all while keeping the body agile and active. Regular workouts also cause the release of serotonin in the body. This hormone helps to enhance confidence and feelings of happiness or satisfaction. A way to keep things fresh and new is to set a different time for your exercise regime daily. If you prefer sticking to a schedule, that is also an option.

Eat healthily

Our eating habits contribute to the way our body functions. As such, if you are consuming excessive amounts of processed food while staying at home, this can lead to fatigue and lethargy, as well as weight imbalances. One of the best ways to remedy this is by trying out new recipes that are plant-forward. Fresh fruits and vegetables are always a great option. Cooking at home allows you to control what you put into the food you consume. This will help you to get all of your nutrients, which can help with low energy. It also helps to maintain a hormonal balance, which can prevent feelings of drowsiness. Additionally, eating food that is nutrient-rich can enhance gut health, speed up the metabolism, and clear out the digestive tract.

Time your activities

Staying at home has drastically changed people’s lifestyles and habits. Many of us are now living without a structured schedule to rely on. Staying at home often makes a person go loose on their daily chores and work goals. The best way to avoid a habit of complacency is to ensure that you time all of the things you need to do. This includes everything from making your breakfast to completing your work. This way, you will have ample time for your leisure activities as well.