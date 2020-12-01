Beth Ann Debouvre shares wellness guidelines for women during the pandemic

Stress is not suitable for anyone! However, currently, women are succumbing to pandemic stress more quickly than men. It is especially true with working women who have a lot to balance on their plates. They might have to work from home, manage their kid’s schedules, and also do family chores. Not everyone can opt-in for domestic help because of the cost and the social distancing norms. All this makes a woman undergo severe stress, which adversely affects her physical and mental health. Hence, it is necessary to remedy the same with simple wellness guidelines.

Wellness guidelines for women by Beth Ann Debouvre

Everyone is trying to live well during this pandemic! However, the subconscious mind gets filled with stress and fear, which is an after-effect of the pandemic. The constant deaths and community transmission doesn’t induce a feel-good factor to the mind and heart. Beth Ann Debouvre highlights some of the best wellness guidelines for women during this time.

Exercise is essential

Women need to let go of their built-up stress and anxiety! One of the best ways to do that is by practicing a physical exercise of their choice. You can choose low-intensity aerobics or yoga and practice that for forty minutes to an hour. Daily physical activity helps to regulate the hormones and burns calories. It also reduces stress and releases toxins from the body. It helps to bring some balance to an otherwise sedentary lifestyle.

Reading magazines

Magazines carry a wide range of topics and stories. From personal grooming to gardening – magazines have exciting news and write-ups that can positively engage the mind. During leisure hours, you can glance through and read magazines to distract from the pandemic’s constant thought stream of worries. It will help you to feel relaxed and ward off any negative thoughts. It’s a good habit to keep a separate time for reading every day.

Taking vitamins and health supplements

It is necessary for women to up their immunity level! One of the best ways to do that is by increasing their vitamin content and opting for natural health supplements. It will help the body to feel energized and agile. Women can consult their general physician and opt-in for vitamin A, B, and zinc supplements as well. It will help them to go about their day with full energy and vitality.

Listening to music

Music is a stress-buster for many! Music helps to soothe the mind and shift the awareness to a different realm. You can listen to western classical or instrumental music to feel calm and rejuvenated. Alternatively, you can also listen to meditative music to meditate while you are relaxing.

Writing in a journal

Writing has proven to be therapeutic for many. Journal writing can help people to come to terms with their thoughts and set them free. It is another way to release stress and pent up emotions. Women can write both online journals or write into their diaries after a day’s work.

These are some of the simple wellness guidelines that the new-age women can follow during the pandemic. It will help them to stay stress-free and physically well.