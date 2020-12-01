Beth Ann Debouvre on Wellness Guidelines During a Pandemic

The pandemic has yet to be extinguished. Community transmissions are still a threat. The fact that COVID-19 still looms leaves many fearing getting infected. In order to protect yourself and others, there are some essential wellness guidelines you can practice that can keep you happy and healthy during this exceptionally challenging time.

Beth Ann Debouvre’s wellness guidelines

Maintaining one’s own wellness is a critical piece to avoiding the threat of catching COVID-19. For this, there are some essential wellness rules to follow. Beth Ann Debouvre shares a few of them.

Avoid stressful or negative news articles

While it is necessary to keep up-to-date with real-time news, it is important to stay away from excessive amounts of news, or fake news. Luckily, false information is often reported and tagged on social media. Most mainstream news sources can be trusted when it comes to updates on the COVID-19 virus. People must be wary of unknown sources. In addition, check the news just once or twice a day. Limit your viewings of updates to 20 minutes at a time so you do not let all of your time be consumed by news. By being aware and intentional around your consumption of news, you can stop external influences, like news, from disrupting your inner peace.

Practice meditation

Many people are coming to understand the advantages of meditation. People who regularly meditate generally have more patience, more will-power, and more resilience than those who don’t practice meditation. You can meditate once in the morning and once at night before sleeping. Or, you can practice meditation just once a day to start. Meditation can help you ward off negative thought patterns while bringing you into a zone of calmness and serenity. Meditation helps to release stress and enhances your ability to concentrate. It prevents you from being easily distracted by every piece of news you hear about the pandemic. That way, you remain centered and grounded, and your bodily functions are in balance with your mind as well.

Drink ample water

An apparent cause of excessive stress and tension is dehydration. When your body is dehydrated, you can experience itchy eyes, itchy skin, fatigue, nausea, and more. You can even feel unstable on an emotional level. It is a good habit to stay hydrated so that your organs can function properly. When you are hydrated, you can digest food more easily. Your body can regulate blood circulation more effectively across the body. As a result, you will have fewer joint/muscle pains and cramps. It will keep your body agile, and your mood lifted.

Sleep on a schedule

Staying at home for prolonged periods of time has made people lose track of their sleep patterns. People tend to sleep erratically when self-isolating, which can cause mood swings and irritability. Sound sleep helps the body and brain function correctly. As such, make sure that you get eight hours of sleep daily to wake up refreshed. Make sure you are also active throughout the day.

These are a few guidelines that will help you practice aspects of wellbeing during the pandemic. You can add a few more wellness practices to this and customize your wellness regime to your needs.