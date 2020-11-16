Best ways to prevent stress build-up

Do you feel the days seem shorter and shorter? Society currently has many factors that influence having this feeling: technology, multiple tasks, the large number of ads and distractors disrupt our tranquility. Not surprisingly, this has you stressed out; so, since we cannot change everything that happens around us, we will give you some tips to reduce the stress in your life.

The stressors of everyday life can add up if we do not keep them under control. The key word is “routine”. You need to be sure that you follow these 5 behaviors to enjoy all its advantages.

1. Balance your obligations

With activities you enjoy (like relaxing or spending time with your friends). It is totally about stability: all tasks and work and no play and enjoyment are wrong. But if your schedule is so busy that you do not have time to do your homework that will also stress you out.

2. Organize your obligations.

Use a calendar or planning app to record your homework, housework, internship, and other obligations. Of course, planning is useless if you do not do what you plan to do: managing stress also means studying regularly, keeping up with your homework, and overcoming the tendency to leave it all for later. Take the time to reflect a little each day on how things are going for you. What do you need to work on? You do? Do you have time to do it?

3. Eat healthy foods.

Eating healthy does not mean avoiding all delicacies; again, the importance of balance. It’s okay to indulge in ice cream once in a while if you eat salad and turkey on whole wheat bread for lunch. But if ice cream and candy are your main source of energy, chances are you are in a bad mood and stressed!

4. Sleep well.

This may seem like a piece of cake. After all, who does not like to sleep? But getting enough sleep is something to focus on because it’s easy to let homework, talking to friends, or too much television get in the way of your time sleeping, no matter how much you like to sleep.

5. Take time to exercise each day.

It is hard to be anxious while taking deep breaths while running, riding your bike down a hill, or playing hide and seek with your friends. The exercise not only our mind away from stress also releases chemicals in our brains that help us better meet. Learning to manage stress means developing coping strategies that allow you to take the challenges of each day with philosophy. It involves seeing problems in perspective rather than ignoring them and learning what to work on and what is best to put aside.