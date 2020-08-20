Best Ways to Improve Your Brain Fitness

Variety and curiosity are basic principles of brain fitness. It is obvious that our brain always needs challenges because there are so many things that we are doing so easily.

For instance, if you are able to solve a puzzle easily then it is time to try something else to provide a good workout for the brain. Our brain always stays in the stage of curiosity about the world around us. We always wonder and have a curiosity of various subjects, such as the universe, technologies, people and other topics.

Hence we are talking of mental health, but are you aware of the reason for having good brain fitness? Let’s discuss a bit.

Brain training helps neuroplasticity with the help of mental stimulation in your brain. Neuroplasticity is the brain’s dynamic that helps in ability to change and adapt actions and situations. According to studies, brain training enhances memory, brain processing speed and executive functionalities.

There are various ways that can help you to improve overall brain fitness. Go through this blog and understand how you can revamp your brain fitness.

Playing Games

Games like sudoku, crosswords and other digital or offline games can keep challenging your brain capabilities. These kind of puzzle board games help in improving our focus and reaction time of the brain.

You will also learn logical thinking and problem solving attitude which is considered as important needs of our mental fitness. Not only this, you can also try your hands on chess, you will learn problem solving skills. It also helps us to think about consequences and benefits depending on our moves and focus.

Meditation

Meditation is undoubtedly the best way to keep our brain fit. When you start meditating it will not only be able to relax your mind but also it helps in clear thinking and decision making capacity.

Daily meditation for about 30 to 40 minutes offers a different mental state which is important for mental workout and also helps in calming our body senses.



Healthy Diet

Healthy diet consists of all the important components that are required in our body to function correctly and efficiently. These healthy nutrients are responsible for building blocks of our brain.

You must start consuming good amounts of nuts and flax seeds, as they will provide you omega 3 and almonds are all time good to have. You need to consume healthy fats coming from fish oil or olive oil. This will keep your brain and body physically healthy and good.

Quit Television

Watching too much of TV can actually make you dumb and unrealistic. You will only think or do what you see and television is already full of junk entertainment excluding only a few knowledgeable channels.

Our subconscious mind reacts to visuals more than audio and as we all know that what we see is what we become. Television puts a great influence on you and that makes your thinking process low and affects your mental health.

Reading Books

Books are always our best friend!! Reading good books recommended by famous people from various fields helps you to build up a good and healthy mindset. Books will guide you through certain conditions of life by their teaching.

A person can learn almost anything and at any time with the help of influential books. I would personally recommend you to read at least a couple of pages to stay motivated and ambitious about life.

Exercise!

Exercise is essential for both physical and mental health. A healthy mind lies in a healthy body so it is very important for us to keep our body fit. Moreover, when we start doing regular exercise our brain learns new skills.

Exercising daily or helps in keeping our muscles moving correctly and it also enhances the more oxygen intake for the body and brain. The more we work hard to keep our body fit the more fit our brain gets.

Learning A New Skill

One must keep on learning new skills one after another. As it will not only help you in your career but also it helps keep your brain active and healthy. While learning new skills your brain has to function accordingly to meet your need for functionality.

Learning a new skill also helps you to push your brain to meet certain challenges and increase focus and reaction time.

Change Your Lifestyle

To frequently add more challenges to your brain you can make simple and quick changes in your life. Like changing routes to your office or changing your shopping pattern and places where you frequently buy goods from.

Not only this, you can also change the place where you sleep or your sleeping pattern. There are various amazing reasons for lifestyle changes, we shall discuss them in our next blog.

Accept Challenges

Life gives us so many challenges everyday , whether that is from your office work or home and sometimes even relatives and siblings. But we must accept them as an opportunity to improve yourself in every possible way.

There are many people around us who are battling with their personal and professional life, yet they are standing firmly and accepting every challenge.

Do It In Your Head!

A lot of time we need a calculator to do basic calculations. Right? I am sure some of you will agree with my point that no matter what technology has made us lazy day by day mentaly and physically both.

We people rely on calculators for basic calculations. Hence it is not at all corect!!

If you quit using a calculator and start doing basic calculations in your head it will help you keep your brain active all the time and will stimulate your brain to perform better on the next level.

Final Words

I hope you like this article and have also shared it with your friends and families. If you have any questions regarding this blog, let me know in the comment section below. Don’t forget to adapt the above mentioned methods to improve your brain fitness.