Best-Selling Book Pinky Doodle Bug Helps Kids Let Their Dreams Fly

New children's book sparks imagination and collaboration.

Children's book Pinky Doodle Bug

Take young readers on an adventure with the new children’s book Pinky Doodle Bug!

Join Pinky and her friends on a fun adventure! Pinky loves drawing doodles! With the help of her friends, her drawings come to life. By working together, they make something magical! This book encourages children to be creative and follow their dreams. It teaches that your friends will always be there for you to help with all your adventures. Just remember that anything is possible if you just believe.

Authors Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino of Maine and Kris Fuller of British Columbia also announced a coloring contest for all ages!

“We welcome anyone – any age to enter our coloring contest. We’ll be drawing two winners each month from October to January 2021. Each winner will receive a copy of the book, ” said author Elizabeth Guarino.

The website is PinkyDoodleBug.com and the coloring contest is at http://pinkydoodlebug.com/coloringcontests.

Maine author, Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino helps people of all ages by encouraging them to “Let Your Dreams Fly!” Wanting to inspire children, she created the character Pinky Doodle to show how following your heart, collaborating with friends, and believing in yourself matters. Kris Fuller jumped into Pinky Doodle Bug’s world with enthusiasm to collaborate on the book and has joined the book series as a co-author.

Pinky Doodle Bug is Illustrated by Vova Kirichenko and Published by Waldorf Publishing. It is available in audio, eBook, hardcover and paperback. https://www.amazon.com/Pinky-Doodle-Bug-Elizabeth-Hamilton-Guarino/dp/1647648688

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Hay House Author of PERCOLATE - CEO/Founder The Best Ever You Network at Hay House and Best Ever You

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is the CEO and founder of The Best Ever You Network, co-founder of Compliance4 and author of five books, including the Hay House book PERCOLATE: Let Your Best Self Filter Through. Specializing in mindset, strategy, leadership and change-based action, Elizabeth helps people and companies around the globe be their best.

​Elizabeth graduated with honors in 1991 from St. Ambrose in Davenport, Iowa and currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership. Elizabeth is the recipient of the 2019 Excellence in Finance — Leaders award for her significant contribution towards the financial sector from FiNext. Elizabeth serves as a Leadership Advisor for the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.

Elizabeth and her husband, Peter R. Guarino, and their four sons live in Maine.

