Best-Selling Book Pinky Doodle Bug Helps Kids Let Their Dreams Fly

Take young readers on an adventure with the new children’s book Pinky Doodle Bug!

Join Pinky and her friends on a fun adventure! Pinky loves drawing doodles! With the help of her friends, her drawings come to life. By working together, they make something magical! This book encourages children to be creative and follow their dreams. It teaches that your friends will always be there for you to help with all your adventures. Just remember that anything is possible if you just believe.

Authors Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino of Maine and Kris Fuller of British Columbia also announced a coloring contest for all ages!

“We welcome anyone – any age to enter our coloring contest. We’ll be drawing two winners each month from October to January 2021. Each winner will receive a copy of the book, ” said author Elizabeth Guarino.

The website is PinkyDoodleBug.com and the coloring contest is at http://pinkydoodlebug.com/coloringcontests.

Maine author, Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino helps people of all ages by encouraging them to “Let Your Dreams Fly!” Wanting to inspire children, she created the character Pinky Doodle to show how following your heart, collaborating with friends, and believing in yourself matters. Kris Fuller jumped into Pinky Doodle Bug’s world with enthusiasm to collaborate on the book and has joined the book series as a co-author.

Pinky Doodle Bug is Illustrated by Vova Kirichenko and Published by Waldorf Publishing. It is available in audio, eBook, hardcover and paperback. https://www.amazon.com/Pinky-Doodle-Bug-Elizabeth-Hamilton-Guarino/dp/1647648688