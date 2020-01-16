Your Best Self with Jeff Fenster

When David Meltzer, (previously showcased twice on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald) an international superstar, who is loved and respected by the likes of JayZ and Gary Vaynerchuk – thinks enough of you and your own platforms, and enough so that long after having been interviewed himself; voluntarily sends referrals your way for whom he believes to be a perfect synergistic fit with you and your show – you immediately jump on it, which is exactly what I did! Thank you, Dave! I appreciate you our friend!



Similar to Dave, I too, have honed my intuitive muscle and know a good thing/person when I see it. This lovely and very generous email introduction led to yet another amazing human being; taking the international radio airwaves with me on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald!



Instantly, JEFF FENSTER and myself… hit it off, which Dave had the wonderful foresight to intuitively foresee. Boy, was he right! My radio listening ear, quickly gleaned that Jeff possessed that magical ingredient of perfect cadence in his delivery. That is a skill, regardless of how else or in whatever other ways one might be successful. Having interviewed people on a weekly basis for five consecutive years – you become instantly attuned to knowing who is naturally a well-equipped speaker within the combined realms of speed, articulation, vocabulary, while also demonstrating the ability to remain on point. When people show up and deliver in this precise fashion…much ground can in fact be covered and within a finite period of time. Jeff beautifully maximized every single second of our fifty-five minute, yummy interview!

This also speaks volumes for why Jeff is consistently sought out to share his robust message via all media platforms. Other fellow podcasters resonate with Jeff as much as I do, and likely for very similar reasons as mine. Jeff oozes passion and conviction when given the countdown to launch into the story-telling of his backstory; leading up to present and current times within the journey of who he is, what he is all about, and why he remains steadfast in his pursuit of inspiring others to care more about healthy living. Jeff wears many entrepreneurial hats; all interconnected, and all interspersed within the congruences of both the personal and the business. Zero contradictory messages for how this spitfire operates and executes!

What this man has amassed for himself, particularly within the specific time-frame of 2016 (latter part of 2016) to now in early 2020…is beyond impressive! Details of course can be found in the enclosed podcast link within this Feature Article. As I often cite and as I wholeheartedly subscribe to, myself, “You have to believe it to see it.” Well, entrepreneurs – true entrepreneurs like JEFF FENSTER believed the vision he saw for himself BEFORE it came to tangible fruition. This is the core fabric and essential ingredient for any visionary, innovator, founder, or creator.



I feel akin to any other human being who steps into their power, who embraces their greatness, who emphatically and non-negotiably honours themselves – knowing that by choosing to do so – is not only indicative of self-empowerment, self-awareness, and self-worth but is however, the beauty and the magic that transcends to being positioned to pay it forward and to be of service to the collective, which is what JEFF FENSTER does…day in and day out! Way to BE, Jeff!



Jeff, I personally want to use this additionally amazing platform of #ThriveGlobal to extend my whole-hearted gratitude to you for all you continue to tirelessly do, and for the purpose of making this planet a better place for the rest of us. Your valiant efforts and hard work is not taken lightly or for granted, nor does it go unnoticed. We see you. We hear you. We appreciate you! Thank you our friend!



On behalf of both Jeff and myself, we wish to thank YOU the #ThriveGlobal Community for graciously taking time out of your own hectic schedules so as to kindly read my Feature Article on Jeff, and for generously listening to the enclosed podcast link. Furthermore, we also wish to thank you for any additional contact and connection you might feel inclined to initiate or to extend to either or to both Jeff and myself outside of this particular forum. We love people. We appreciate people. We are always receptive to being of service in any which way you deem either or both of us to be a synergistic fit for you in your own journey! Thank you!

Uplifting You To Fear Less And To Live More!

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

Who is Jeff Fenster?

Since earning his J.D. from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, Jeff Fenster has proven himself as an entrepreneurial innovator.

As a serial entrepreneur, Jeff‘s been recognized nationally for his business creations ranging from a QSR Chain, Payroll & HR company, Digital Marketing Agency and Construction company among others.

In addition, Jeff was named a top 100 Entrepreneur in America under the age of 35 by Empact, named a Top 40 Executive under 40 by the Business Journal, and was also recently a finalist for CEO of the year in 2019. Combining his two biggest passions – entrepreneurship and healthy living – Jeff created the foundation, everbowl™, which has been built on his personal philosophy of making friends and having fun, which have not only translated into a fun vibrant culture at everbowl™ but also became the company’s true heartbeat.

A pioneer in the quick-serve restaurant category, Fenster is the founder of the rapidly expanding, So Cal-based superfood brand, everbowl™, which he established in 2016. Everbowl™ is nationally recognized as a rising-star within the sector, making healthy superfoods accessible and affordable for everyone.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3HawNg8fZHA03fpMGHhC9o