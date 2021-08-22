Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Best Practices for Staying Productive in Your Professional Life

Learn the best ways to maintain productivity in your professional life via Lysa Catlin.

Remaining focused all through your professional life is never easy. Typically, you face distractions along the way which, to a great extent, affect your overall productivity. Exceptional focus and concentration are vital for you to meet your targets and become successful in your career. Here are five insightful tips to improve your performance at work.

Set Your Goals

The first step to becoming successful is setting smart and realistic goals. Essentially, your goals should motivate you to become better. In the goal-setting process, you could have short-term or long-term goals, depending on the deadlines. Short-term goals could be daily, weekly, or monthly targets. Long-term goals, on the other hand, could be anything from three months to several years. Establishing your goals allows you to monitor your progress. Additionally, you can learn from your progress and put in more effort in areas where you are slacking. 

Plan Accordingly

Planning your work is among the most effective ways to achieve your goals. Proper planning ensures that you meet targets on time, boosting your work performance. If you’re working on a huge project, consider breaking it down into smaller subjects that are easier to achieve. Also, give priority to the most urgent and complicated assignments. Creating a to-do list every day is helpful to fight procrastination and keep track of your daily progress. 

Clear Communication

Proper communication is one of the greatest struggles for most professionals. A clear communication path with your clients, supervisors, and colleagues is necessary to meet your targets. Effective communication helps to understand assigned tasks and avoid costly mistakes. If you’re working with a large team, you could consider incorporating team messaging mobile applications. Moreover, schedule time daily to check and respond to your emails. 

Eliminate Distractions

Distractions at work carry away your focus and could prevent you from meeting your daily objectives. If you work in a noisy place, you should purchase noise-canceling headphones to avoid interruptions. Limiting your phone and social media use is also crucial to increase your concentration. There are various tools on the internet to boost your focus, including Think, Freedom, and SelfControl.

Take a Break

If you’re always working, you’re likely to develop job burnout within no time. Taking some time off from work allows you to clear the mind and regain lost energy. You could get some coffee, go jogging, bask in the sun, or connect with nature. Most importantly, make sure to get enough sleep at least every day.

    Lysa Catlin, Branch Manager at Summit Funding, Inc.

    Lysa Catlin is a second-generation mortgage banker who has worked in the industry for over a decade. Summit Funding, a customer-focused mortgage company, currently employs her as a Branch Manager. Lysa's origins and history are entwined with the sector; she grew up in a household where mortgage finance was the norm.

    Throughout high school and college, she worked at her mother's mortgage company. Lysa, on the other hand, took a different path, earning a bachelor's degree in Biochemistry and Cell Biology from the University of California, San Diego. While she loved statistics and arithmetic, she realized something was missing after a year on the field. She missed the social contact that she couldn't get by working alone in a lab.

    Lysa, who has always been a problem solver, decided to combine her two worlds by working in the medical sales business. It wasn't long before she was handed charge of her own four-state region. Traveling was a bonus of the work, and Lysa liked the new experiences, but she discovered that she wanted to do it more in her own time, with her family.

    Lysa Catlin made the decision to join the family company at that point. She was hooked immediately. She enjoys being a part of people's milestones, whether it is the purchase of their first house or expanding their investment portfolio. Lysa's natural analytical and arithmetic abilities provide her with insight into market dynamics and give her an advantage over her competition

    Follow Lysa's website to stay up-to-date!

