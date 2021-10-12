Contributor Log In
Best Practices For Staying Productive In Your Professional And Personal Life

Striking a healthy work-life balance is a daunting task because it’s a conscious decision that requires discipline and commitment. In addition, the world economy is straining because of the pandemic, so most workers who are still employed are worried because the future is uncertain. As a result, these employees will work harder and put in […]

Striking a healthy work-life balance is a daunting task because it’s a conscious decision that requires discipline and commitment. In addition, the world economy is straining because of the pandemic, so most workers who are still employed are worried because the future is uncertain. As a result, these employees will work harder and put in more hours to prove they are indispensable to the organization.

If you have overworked employees, overwhelmed and depleted, you’re not going to get the best out of them because they will not be working at their optimum level. And so, finding a balance between work and personal life is significant because it will enable employees to be more productive. Here are tips on how to strike a good balance between your professional life and your personal life.

Establish Boundaries

Establishing boundaries is important because you’re bound to work around the clock to the point of exhaustion without them. Set realistic limits on what you can attain while at home or work, then you communicate this clearly to your family, co-workers, and supervisors. You can set aside specific days when you won’t work late unless there is an emergency and also ensure that you don’t check your voice mail or email while at home with your family.

Take Care of Your Health

If you’re not in good shape health-wise, your professional life and personal life will suffer, so your health should be a priority. Taking care of yourself includes eating healthy meals, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep. These routines ensure that your body and mind are free from stress, thereby boosting your productivity at work and home. Avoiding drugs and easing up on alcohol also helps.

Nurture Your Relationships

Have excellent and friendly relations with your family and friends because if your profession is negatively affecting your relationships, both areas will suffer. It usually happens when you have to work overtime for numerous days until it becomes the rule and not the exception; it ruins personal relationships because you end up being viewed as aloof or unavailable. On the other hand, if you prioritize your relationships, your productivity at work will increase because you’re not stressed at home.

Being proactive in establishing boundaries can enable you to balance your professional life and personal life.

    Draga Ilievski, Social Worker

    Dr. Draga Ilievski is a licensed social worker who specializes in oncology social work and mental illness. She opened her private practice over a decade ago and uses psychodynamic methods in treating ailments such as clinical depression, generalized anxiety, autism spectrum disorders, anorexia, and personality disorders such as schizoaffective disorders, avoidant personality disorders, paranoid disorders, and obsessive-compulsive disorders. Whether she’s working as an intern or the doctor-on-call, Draga puts 100% into every task she manages.

