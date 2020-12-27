Best Podcasts to Help You Destress

Podcasts are the new streaming trend growing rapidly. People listen to podcasts to follow celebrities and learn new knowledge. But did you know podcasts can also help you relax and destress?

Make Podcasts to Connect

Podcasts are not only popular among celebrities, comedians, and radio stations; it is also an excellent practice for individuals to connect and have fun! Starting a podcast is not as difficult. You can quickly get started with your mobile phone and one of the free podcast hosting platforms available.

Listen to Podcasts for Audio Therapy

Many podcasts focus on classical music, sound baths, and guided meditation. Tuning in to these for 5 to 10 minutes each day can help you unwind and clear your head for the moment. These daily meditation or calmness fragments can help you loosen up mentally and physically, relieving day-to-day life burdens.

Radio Headspace

Headspace’s mission is to improve the health and happiness of the world. With millions of users in more than 190 countries, their podcasts are available on Apple Podcasts, Acast, and more. They speak about personal potential, energy, and mindfulness to help you start the day with meditation and reflection.

ASMR Podcasts

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) podcasts usually feature calming, pleasing sounds to help you relax. You can use these sounds to meditate, study, work, or sleep. Apple Podcast and other major podcast streaming platforms all have multiple ASMR podcasts that offer different sounds. Simply choose the one you like the most!

Listen to Podcasts for Entertainment

Podcasts offer a great variety of content that can be enjoyed by all. Whether you prefer standup comedy, book reviews, or celebrities sharing their experiences, podcasts can help you “get away” from daily life and stresses with entertaining content.

Crime Junkie

Hosted by two True crime enthusiasts Ashley Flowers and Brit, Crime Junkie is one of the top true crime podcasts. It is perfect for those obsessed with detective stories. They update weekly with straightforward storytelling and easy to follow cases.

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

American stand-up comedian Amy Schumer and three of her comedian friends created this podcast series to share their thoughts on life, love, and friendship. Listening to this podcast feels like listening to your hilarious friends talk over the dinner table.

If you are looking for a laugh after a stressful day, you can find it on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Many other comedians and famous hosts have their podcast channels, such as Trevor Noah (the Daily Show) and Conan O’Brien. If you have a favorite comedian that always makes you laugh, check if he or she has a podcast channel! Laughter is one of the best antidotes for stress and tension.

If you are stressing about your life direction or need motivation, Oprah’s selection of her interviews might be what you need. This podcast covers her interviews with thought leaders, bestseller authors, health, and wellness experts. It tells stories that aim to light you up, achieve your best self while providing a sense of relaxation.

Over to You!

Whether you want free audio therapy, a few good stories, or some laughs, there is a podcast for you. Starting your own podcast channel can also be a new hobby that helps you connect with others and have fun. Pick a podcast to listen to, or start podcasting today!